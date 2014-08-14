UCB’s ‘The Kid In Every Wes Anderson Movie’ is Pretty Accurate

As much as I love Wes Anderson’s early films and still mostly-ish enjoyed Moonrise Kingdom and Grand Budapest Hotel, one thing that’s gotten increasingly more obnoxious about him is his tendency towards more and more mannered characters (at least Royal Tenenbaum and Max Fischer were shitheads) and his fascination with pre-pubescent romance. Anyway, making fun of Wes Anderson’s increasingly-obvious-even-to-the-casual-moviegoer tendencies isn’t exactly hard (hence why “Wes Anderson Parody” has its own tag), but that doesn’t mean it isn’t fun. (*stands awkardly in center frame of camera, points stage left*) (*camera swish pans to…*)

This new UCB sketch starring Matthew Starr.

“I’m seeking a lady love. And I’ve looked everywhere for her. In a lighthouse, in a grade school, in a submarine, and a stop-motion fox hole. You know, all the places girls are.” “I’m a 14-year-old doorman, and I’m just a normal boy. My mom’s a gambler, my father’s a perfume salesman with no sense of smell, and my best friend is a 58-year-old businessman named Charles Santiago.”

I mean, it writes itself. I suppose this raises the question: if a director’s greatness were defined by how easy it is to make fun of them, who would be the five greatest living directors?

1. Michael Bay

2. Wes Anderson

3. Kevin Smith

4. Werner Herzog

5. Tim Burton

That fifth one is tough. There’s also Quentin Tarantino, James Cameron, M. Night Shyamalan, Brett Ratner, Lars Von Trier… dang, I should’ve made this a list. That way I would’ve really soaked up those clicks. C’mon, Google, daddy needs a new cat condo.

[hat tip: AV Club]