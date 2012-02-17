UFC ring girl Chandella Powell’s past as a softcore porn star revealed

UPDATE, 2-20-12: Looks like she hasn’t been fired.

So far it’s still just a rumor, but according to the rumor, UFC ring girl Chandella Powell (left) was fired from the UFC for not disclosing that she used to do softcore porn under the alias Mariah Ashton (right) — as reported here, here, here, and here. Chandella’s twitter has been silent since the 11th, she wasn’t at this Wednesday’s UFC Fight Night on Fuel (DIEGO WAS ROBBED!) and Dana White has yet to weigh in. At the very least, it seems pretty likely that Chandella and Mariah are the same chick. I couldn’t dig up any IMDB-worthy titles, but her Danni.com profile is here (NSFW, obviously) and there seem to be no shortage of videos going around.

The retarded thing about all of this is that the UFC hired her knowing full well that she had been a Playboy model, and their current poster ring girl, Arianny Celeste, did a Playboy spread with the full blessing of the brass (try not to make a joke trynottomakeajoke…). So if they did fire her (we’ll likely find out in the next couple days), we now know that all that separates UFC poster girl from shameful, unemployable whore is a few centimeters of exposed labia and butthole. And let’s not forget that her job was to hold up numbers while looking good in a bikini and not freak out when the camera man blatantly zoomed in on her ass. I guess the message is, if you’re going to pose nude, you have to pretend to look surprised about it.

It’s 2012. Are we still carrying on with this idea that everyone can watch porn, but if you actually make it, you have to be a pariah for the rest of your life, not fit to wear a logo bikini and get jeered at by drunks between rounds of sweaty dudes in spandex manties choke ‘bating each other (and I say this as a die-hard fan)? Let’s not forget that half our current crop of tabloid stars got where they are through half-hearted homemade porn. Anyway, let’s hope it turns out not to be true, because right now I’m so angry that I can barely masturbate to this.