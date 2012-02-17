UFC ring girl Chandella Powell’s past as a softcore porn star revealed

UPDATE, 2-20-12: Looks like she hasn’t been fired.
So far it’s still just a rumor, but according to the rumor, UFC ring girl Chandella Powell (left) was fired from the UFC for not disclosing that she used to do softcore porn under the alias Mariah Ashton (right) — as reported here, here, here, and here. Chandella’s twitter has been silent since the 11th, she wasn’t at this Wednesday’s UFC Fight Night on Fuel (DIEGO WAS ROBBED!) and Dana White has yet to weigh in. At the very least, it seems pretty likely that Chandella and Mariah are the same chick. I couldn’t dig up any IMDB-worthy titles, but her Danni.com profile is here (NSFW, obviously) and there seem to be no shortage of videos going around.
The retarded thing about all of this is that the UFC hired her knowing full well that she had been a Playboy model, and their current poster ring girl, Arianny Celeste, did a Playboy spread with the full blessing of the brass (try not to make a joke trynottomakeajoke…). So if they did fire her (we’ll likely find out in the next couple days), we now know that all that separates UFC poster girl from shameful, unemployable whore is a few centimeters of exposed labia and butthole. And let’s not forget that her job was to hold up numbers while looking good in a bikini and not freak out when the camera man blatantly zoomed in on her ass. I guess the message is, if you’re going to pose nude, you have to pretend to look surprised about it.
It’s 2012. Are we still carrying on with this idea that everyone can watch porn, but if you actually make it, you have to be a pariah for the rest of your life, not fit to wear a logo bikini and get jeered at by drunks between rounds of sweaty dudes in spandex manties choke ‘bating each other (and I say this as a die-hard fan)? Let’s not forget that half our current crop of tabloid stars got where they are through half-hearted homemade porn. Anyway, let’s hope it turns out not to be true, because right now I’m so angry that I can barely masturbate to this.
What a terrible mark on a sport where people chug energy drinks, supplements, and grease up to roll around on the floor together. Its my opinion they go full homo and just stop having girls be allowed in the building. I came to watch the ground and pound action.
ONLY CHEATERS GREASE! STOCKTON 209 FOR LIFE, HOMEY!
SMOKE WEED EVERYDAY
What about the rumor that some troll-turned-“reporter” spammed the UFC on Twitter about her pictures?
And lol @ Sanchez being robbed. He never should have won vs. Kampmann.
Kimbo Slice, a man who got his fame from fighting in illegal bare knuckle fights, gets a place in “The Ultimate Fighter” and yet a girl, whose job it is to display her body, gets fire for having a previous job in which she displayed her body.
At least she does have the anecdote, “My butthole got me fired.”
Shoulda’ been you Britney Palmer. Naked on film that is.
Do I have news for you
[egotastic.com]
Great googly moogly
hate to be that guy… but that was incredibly disappointing. She’s got like a bad boob job or something.
Or maybe Arianny set the bar way too high with that scrumtralescent spread last year.
It looks like they didn’t push her implants down all the way.
Who caaaares. Every man in the world masturbates, plenty of women also watch born, but it’s bad. Who cares! Damn.
