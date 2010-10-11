Uh, what? David O. Russell doing a videogame movie.

David O. Russell is a director most known for indie-ish, arthouse movies like Flirting With Disaster, Three Kings, and I Heart Huckabees, and also for calling Lily Tomlin a c*nt. Last we heard, he’d dropped out of Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, which is good, because I like David O. Russell, and the only thing I want to do less than see a Pride and Prejudice and Zombies movie is read the book. But now, according to Variety, he’s writing and directing an adaptation of the Playstation 3 game Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune. That’s right, a video game adaptation. If you’ve never seen a David O. Russell movie, think Wes Anderson directing Transformers 4, or Noah Baumbach’s Prince of Persia.
Drake, who makes his living chasing down rare artifacts, is a classic action movie hero, quick with his wits and a gun, with a sly sense of humor. Basically, imagine if Indiana Jones shopped at the Gap, and you’re most of the way home. He also happens to be a descendant of the legendary Sir Francis Drake, and while searching for his coffin, Drake uncovers evidence that Sir Francis not only lived much longer than historians thought, but also may have discovered El Dorado, the famous lost city of gold. By his side for (most) of the adventure are Elena, his love interest and spunky TV documentarian, and Sully, his shady treasure-hunting mentor of questionable morals. [GameInformer review, 2008]
This sounds like it should star Nic Cage and a talking dog. Yet now that David O. Russell is onboard, I’m guessing it’ll be more like if Indiana Jones had been heavily influenced by Sartre. This is gonna be weird.
(Sidenote: Josh Brolin was in Flirting with Disaster before he was famous. Remember that? Here he is licking Patricia Arquette’s armpit)
