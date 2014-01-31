Unfamous Shia LaBeouf Joins Bill Murray And Bruce Willis In ‘Rock The Kasbah’

And here I was starting to really, truly, incredibly enjoy the fact that headbuttin’ badass Shia LaBeouf had renounced his own fame and accepted the fact that we all think he’s a giant sack of assdouche. The 27-year old actor, who most recently tried to pretend that plagiarizing an honest cartoonist’s work is actually performance art, has repeatedly declared on Twitter that he is not famous anymore, instead of, you know, apologizing for being a sh*t-eating thief, but I guess it’s hard to deny the allure of those Hollywood lights when the casting directors come calling.
According to The Wrap, The Beouef will poop his karate gi alongside Bill Murray, Bruce Willis, Kate Hudson, Zooey Deschanel and Danny McBride, among others, in the obviously star-studded comedy, Rock the Kasbah, directed by Barry Levinson and eventually Shia LaBeouf.
Written by Mitch Glazer, “Rock the Kasbah” follows Richie Vance, a has-been rock manager who takes his last remaining client on a USO tour of Afghanistan. When Richie finds himself in Kabul, abandoned, penniless and without his passport, he discovers a young girl with an extraordinary voice and manages her through Afghanistan’s version of “American Idol”, the wildly popular “Afghan Star.”
“I couldn’t have dreamed of a more perfect team of comic actors to round out this wickedly funny and heartfelt film,” said Levinson. (Via The Wrap)
At which point, LaBeouf interjected, “Like Barry said, WE couldn’t have dreamed of a more perfect team of comic actors to round out this wickedly funny and heartfelt film, and I’m very excited to poke fun at a show like American Idol, which I created and then won the first season with my hit song, ‘Let it Be.’ In conclusion, I am still not famous anymore, but f*ck you all in your sad, jealous faces.”
And then I imagine that he pooped himself.
(Banner via Getty)
Shia: “This is a semi-remake of Ishtar, which I wrote and directed, even though I was only one year old at the time. It was a flop because I wasn’t allowed to play both leading roles–even though I obviously could have–and they hired those hacks Warren Beatty and Dustin Hoffman.”
“Afgan Star” enjoys huge ratings. Its viewership regularly averages 13 of the country’s 17 TV sets.
Possible alternate titles:
On Again, Af-a-ghan
Bye Mom, Af-ghan to Find a Pop Star
Here Comes the Kabul
I so badly want Danny McBride and Bill Murray to drop out of this because the Beouf has been cast. Then I want them to just go have dinner and film it, which I would so much rather watch than anything with this little runt-fuck in it.
Che Guevara retroactively plagiarized his face from Shia’s t-shirt. According to the lawsuit I just filed against Che’s ghost.
Make it phantom-rain with them ghost-dollaz!
Well I totally meant to see this shitty movie when it comes out but somehow I missed it.
This just in: Not-famous-any-more scientist Shiaphen LaHawking unveils his new research that proves everything that exists in the universe began in an unimaginably original event he terms “The Big LeBeouf”!
I really, really, really, REALLY want Shia to get arrested for masturbating in a public place so some wannabe famous journalist can use a headline involving “The Beouf Caught Strokin-Off.”
Bruce Willis drops out of the film, Shia LaBeouf tweets ““GREEDY AND LAZY . . . A SURE FORMULA FOR CAREER FAILURE.”
Hehehehehehehehehehe
Why isn’t he not a thing anymore? I was hoping after last month we were done with him. *sigh*
You will all be sorry when he really retires. Then you’ll all be doing your Clara Peller impressions:
“Where’s LaBeouf?!”
*rimshot*
btw, we just passed the 30th anniversary of that TV commercial’s first airing.
My favorite thing Shia did was the ad campaign for Wendy’s: “Ou est LaBeouf?”
I’m hoping that Bruce Willis is using Hollywood CGI to reinvent his career.
No, those dildos are INflammable