Unfamous Shia LaBeouf Joins Bill Murray And Bruce Willis In ‘Rock The Kasbah’

And here I was starting to really, truly, incredibly enjoy the fact that headbuttin’ badass Shia LaBeouf had renounced his own fame and accepted the fact that we all think he’s a giant sack of assdouche. The 27-year old actor, who most recently tried to pretend that plagiarizing an honest cartoonist’s work is actually performance art, has repeatedly declared on Twitter that he is not famous anymore, instead of, you know, apologizing for being a sh*t-eating thief, but I guess it’s hard to deny the allure of those Hollywood lights when the casting directors come calling.

According to The Wrap, The Beouef will poop his karate gi alongside Bill Murray, Bruce Willis, Kate Hudson, Zooey Deschanel and Danny McBride, among others, in the obviously star-studded comedy, Rock the Kasbah, directed by Barry Levinson and eventually Shia LaBeouf.

Written by Mitch Glazer, “Rock the Kasbah” follows Richie Vance, a has-been rock manager who takes his last remaining client on a USO tour of Afghanistan. When Richie finds himself in Kabul, abandoned, penniless and without his passport, he discovers a young girl with an extraordinary voice and manages her through Afghanistan’s version of “American Idol”, the wildly popular “Afghan Star.” “I couldn’t have dreamed of a more perfect team of comic actors to round out this wickedly funny and heartfelt film,” said Levinson. (Via The Wrap)

At which point, LaBeouf interjected, “Like Barry said, WE couldn’t have dreamed of a more perfect team of comic actors to round out this wickedly funny and heartfelt film, and I’m very excited to poke fun at a show like American Idol, which I created and then won the first season with my hit song, ‘Let it Be.’ In conclusion, I am still not famous anymore, but f*ck you all in your sad, jealous faces.”

And then I imagine that he pooped himself.

