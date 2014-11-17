Universal Believes That There Are ‘At Least Three More’ ‘Fast And Furious’ Movies

The upcoming issue of The Hollywood Reporter features an in-depth question-and-answer session with the heads of the major studios, and it is fun to think that they’re being completely honest and not just tossing out business jargon and shareholder-pleasing rhetoric. It’s really interesting, though, to see the CEOs and chairpersons of Fox, Universal, Warner Bros., Disney, Paramount and IFC talk business with each other, because you’d think that protecting their respective strategies would be more important than rubbing elbows. However, it’s also a chance for some of them to unzip and measure their franchises, so if we could expect anything from them during this meeting, it was pure excitement for their moneymakers and blockbusters.
For example, after Disney’s Alan Horn and WB’s Kevin Tsujihara touched briefly on the success and competition of their superhero franchises, Universal Pictures chairman Donna Langley explained how with no caped crusaders in her studio’s library, they’re reinventing the way we look at literature’s classic monsters.
To Alan’s point, we have to mine our resources. We don’t have any capes [in our film library]. But what we do have is an incredible legacy and history with the monster characters. We’ve tried over the years to make monster movies — unsuccessfully, actually. So, we took a good, hard look at it, and we settled upon an idea, which is to take it out of the horror genre, put it more in the action-adventure genre and make it present day, bringing these incredibly rich and complex characters into present day and reimagine them and reintroduce them to a contemporary audience. (Via THR)
The word “franchise” is used a lot in this particular group interview, as it is the one proven moneymaker still working in Hollywood, specifically in a year that featured a reportedly “poor summer.” Aside from the modern rebirth of Dracula and Frankenstein, Universal still has one surefire franchise that rivals the Marvel megahits in the number of figures earned – Fast and Furious. But now, with the unfortunate passing of Paul Walker, the important business question needs to be asked.
Speaking of franchises, Furious 7 will be the last one with Paul Walker, sadly. Does the series stand without him?
LANGLEY I believe it does. We think there’s at least three more. Paul is, and always will be, an integral part of the story. But there are many other great characters, and it’s also an opportunity to introduce new characters. I think it’s still a growing franchise. We’ll see what happens with Furious 7, obviously, but our box office has grown over the past three or four films and internationally, in particular. So we think that there’s more to mine there. But we’re of course very mindful about fatigue. (Via THR)
There you have it. As of now, the plan is for at least three more Fast and Furious films. Vin Diesel, would you like to share your thoughts on that?
There will be Fast and Furious movie set in each continent before we’re finished.
Yeah but “Fast & Furious 9: Antarctic Ice Shelf Drift” will be a downer because of all the dead penguins :(
there’s bound to be a joke/insult about “Happy Feet on the clutch”
Don’t forget Space Furious.
@NeoJadan “I live my life a quarter parsec at a time.”
A lot of “mining” going on here. This level of self importance makes me go a big rubbery one. Just terrific
I’m all for more fast and more furious as long as they kept them dumb and fun and with the rock. Hopefully the rock will be frozen in ice, then vin diesel will be like “no time to chill out, we gotta another race at the south pole!” and the rock will wink and break himself out of said ice!
Coming to theaters July 2046: “T43 F@$T & t43 4UR10U5: 3XXTR3M3”
who says old people can’t drive!?!
Don’t let the handicap parking pass fool you, this ole timer can take any of you young punks in a quarter mile!
It’s good that Universal is ditching the failed strategy of turning Horror Icons into Horror movies, and turning to the only mostly failed strategy of turning them into action franchises.
Nothing Paul Walker has done has ever been my favorite part of any of the Fast & Furious movies, but it really doesn’t seem right to make more without him.
Seemed morbid to spin Paul Walker’s death as an opportunity to introduce new characters.
Because when I think of this franchise, “character development”
A driving movie starring a guy named Walker never seemed right to me anyway.