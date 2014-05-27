Universal Bumped Up The Release Of ‘Lucy,’ Scarlett Johansson’s Crazy Crank Movie

It isn’t all that strange for a movie with an A-list lead and decent supporting cast to be moved in the midst of the summer movie blockbuster season, but Universal’s decision to bump Lucy up two weeks is a pretty clear sign that this is a Guardians of the Galaxy summer and we’re all just living in it. Lucy, starring Scarlett Johansson as a mysterious woman with a brain-boosting blue goo leaking in her stomach, was originally scheduled for an August 8 release, which would have had it competing with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot and Into the Storm, which caused more people in my X-Men: Days of Future Past theater to shout, “Hey, it’s Twister!” than any tornado movie since 1996.
Instead, Lucy will take on Brett Ratner’s Hercules movie that has Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and his beard screaming their way through battles against cartoonishly huge monsters, as well as the Jason Segal/Cameron Diaz comedy Sex Tape, and the very, very necessary Step Up All In, which finally answers the question: Who are the a-holes still paying to see dance battle movies? So is this decision to move Lucy up two weeks a matter of strategy that would suggest TMNT is more powerful than the year’s second Hercules film, or is it a preemptive move to get out of the way of the eventual Marvel box office steamroller, Guardians of the Galaxy?
Only time and ticket receipts will tell, so let’s just spend the next few minutes looking at Johansson kicking a lot of ass like a cross between Neo and another movie character who could suddenly access all of his or her brain powers in the latest international trailer for Lucy.
Thought the exact same thing during the preview of this before Godzilla….like, didn’t they already do this concept with 15 minutes of DeNiro sprinkled in?
I liked that movie. Come at me.
This movie poses an interesting question: What could possibly be an obstacle for Scarlett Johansson once she becomes a god, controlling all of time and space?
I almost want to see it just for that. I hope it’s not something lame like “her brain can’t handle this much input, she’s slowly dying!” I’d rather see another girl ingest a shit-ton of the same drugs and then watch them beat the shit out of each other.
oh you mean the old trope of we only use 10% of our brains, what if we could use all of it?!
like they used in
Flight of the Navigator
Powder
Iron Man 3 (pretty much what extremis is)
The Sorcerers Apprentice
Phenomenon
hell even Scott Pilgrim said veganism is how you unlock your brains potential.
Its the dumbest untrue trope used in modern fiction.
They should make movies based on other untrue things you hear at parties like gum takes 7 years to digest
“What if Scarlett Johansson became Neo from the Matrix.”
“That would be so hot.”
“No, I mean as a movie idea.”
I really liked The Fifth Element, just the right balance of sci-fi and humor. I am hoping this will be similar.
So isn’t this movie basically gonna be just like that Akira anime that all the nerds love? THAT’S TELEKENSIS KYLE
^ which, ironically, also made an appearance in Scott P vs. The World.
I’d like to see the trope used where using 90% just kills you. No powers, just an hour long seizure and then the sweet release of death.
Luc Besson is the luckiest man on the planet. I wish i could get paid to write and direct ridiculous, generic action movies.