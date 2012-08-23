Universal remaking Videodrome with commercial director, Transformers writer

Last we checked in on David Cronenberg – or Bronenberg, as I call him at our weekly poker games – he was taking a big, stinky dump on Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy and the people who love those movies because we’re stupid for liking comic books, or something to that effect. Meanwhile, his new film Cosmopolis started opening on a platform release last Friday, which means that you’ll be able to see it in your city by November. Hopefully those two things have kept him distracted from the fact that his 1983 science fiction thriller Videodrome is being remade.
Universal Pictures already brought in Ehren Kruger to pen the new version, and that’s exciting, because his writing credits include Reindeer Games and the last two Transformers films. You should see the size of the vein building in my forehead right now. And to top it all off, a director has been chosen in Adam Berg, who makes commercials.
Berg won the Film Grand Prix at the Cannes Lions International Advertising Festival for his Carousel ad for Philips, and has helmed numerous other commercials and short films.
When Kruger and [producer Daniel] Bobker set it up at Universal, they planned to modernize the concept, infusing it with the possibilities of nano-technology and blow it up into a large-scale sci-fi action thriller. (Via Deadline)
To recap: the guy who wrote the horrendous Reindeer Games is teaming up with his co-producer from the universally-loathed Dream House, and they hired the guy who made this Philips commercial to direct…
I haven’t watched Videodrome since high school, but it is a f*cked up movie. It definitely qualifies as a cult classic, so I’m confident in saying that there’s absolutely no reason on this planet to remake it other than to generate buzz by pissing people off. So congrats, guys, mission accomplished.
LONG LIVE THE NEW FLE… nah, fuck that.
That my raped childhood includes snuff, intestinal firearms and laughable BDSM probably explains a lot.
Nope, reset, flip-flop, I couldn’t even bring myself to write soon to be raped. Better a bad Videodrome remake than anything neoprene, caped or fanged. Thanks for your time.
You’ll never catch me putting this into my stomach VCR and watching this abomination.
I think you mean “abdomination”. Am I right? Huh? James Woods jacks it from the inside!
Will Debbie Harry be getting topless in this version as well?
So, wait, um, that thing was an advertisement for something that wasn’t “Big Al’s Needlessly Complicated Diorama Emporium”?
Yes, that is a cool commercial.
No, I do not want this film remade.
In closing, why exactly did that hospital have more loose cash on-hand that most banks?
I look forward to the press release that say it “intends to be true to the source material” and then also announces that it will be rated PG-13.
videodrome AND the toxic avenger. pfft next you’ll tell me theyre remaking the evil dead
That is sooo funny! Because they really made an evil dead remake. what are you, like, a magician or something?
This is the best news ever!
*aims flesh-gun at temple, screws up Videodrome quote during suicide
Woods got nipples like drink coasters.
I can’t figure this one out. Seriously. It’s a great movie but its reputation is largely among film nerds. The movie is built around some fairly esoteric philosophical issues that teenagers don’t care about and the script literally cannot avoid. My only guess is that this will be “The Ring” with more body horror.