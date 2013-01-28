Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning on Blu-Ray! (Comments of the Week)

Ha, I bet you guys thought I’d forgotten about Comments of the Week. NOPE! I was just waiting for you to turn your backs so I could sneak up and break them over your head like a Southern Comfort bottle. KEE-YI! This week, I’ve got a copy of Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning, to give away on Blu-Ray. This is a film not only directed by a guy who agreed to come on the Frotcast, but received high praise from our very own DVD guinea pig, Morton Salt, who called it “pretty damned good,” saying:
Speaking of which, there really was no need to see any of the previous films. I don’t regret seeing them (except for 1999’s Universal Soldier: The Return), but I do wish that I hadn’t skipped my daughter’s birthday party just so I’d have the full context when all those topless chicks got their tits shot off or when that guy punched apart a bowling ball.
Bummer, those tits really tied the room together.
We’ll get to the winner in a sec, but first, here at FilmDrunk, we like to celebrate newcomers. So here it is, a brief round up of all the people who dropped by old posts to leave hate mail. Welcome to the party, guys!
From A 2011 post about the new Left Behind movie
jesusservant: Okay so i am cool with some humor especially the saying grace before eating you but guys seriously its gonna happen and only a fool says jesus dosent exist b/c historians agree he did the challenge is to believe and for most historians the bible is considered historically credible so the prophecy isnt that hard to accept eventually especially many of these thing have come to pass (reformation of israel) i am in high school and by no means close minded i have studied many religions
DO NOT GIVE IN TO TEMPTATION OR TO PUNCTUATION. So spake the Jesus.
From Johnny Depp signs on for Pirates of the Caribbean 5:
PirateLady: wow, you guys are so jealous of Johnny Depp. I can tell you wish you were him. Oh come on you know you do.The envy is so transparent. You wish you could get women like him to swoon all over you. Don’t be a hater just because some one else is successful and good looking and has class and style. You only are showing how pitiful you really are. Poor babies.
Johnny Depp seems like a good guy and I only ever make fun of him for his love of accessories and the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, but for some reason, it’s almost impossible to say anything even mildly critical about him, Tom Cruise, or Hugh Jackman without an obsessed fan showing up in the comments to chide everyone for being jealous haters. Do they have the same management? I’m curious what it is about certain celebrities that invites wacky fandom.
From November’s video where Peter Dante urges his fellow LAX bros not to be LAX bros:
Laxxerbro: F*ck all you
Poor Peter Dante, it seems his message isn’t reaching those who need it most.
Okay, now to the winner. Larry just brought the heat this week.
From This Week in Posters:
Larry: Statham’s movie is called Parker? I know he’s getting older, but shit, they barely even let him drive now?
To my knowledge, Larry is the first to make that joke, and he should be celebrated for it.
From The Post of the Week, about a Florida carny who broke into a house, pooped, and masturbated in a child’s room all while being shot it:
Larry: THIS is what happens when firearms training is inadequate. You open fire with the .38 but hold off with the shotgun? Are you trying to engage an intruder or celebrate Cinco de Mayo, you backwards f*cks?
Bra-vo, Larry. Congratulations on a well-deserved Comments of the Week prize. Now send me your address.
Honorable Mention:
From Gangster Squad review:
John Wayne in a Devo Hat: SPOILER ALERT! When Mexican Man Servant finally gets arrested, it takes 4 cops to take him in; one to cuff him & 3 to carry his oranges.
From the Infamous Zac Efron Dildo Meltdown:
John Wayne in a Devo Hat: This photographer has a pretty keen eye to be able to walk past a wall of dildos and notice that one of them is Zac Efron.
From Gerard Depardieu is a hero in Russia:
Rawhead Wrecks: Gerard stopped off at the Moscow branch of “The Vast Waistband” clothing store to buy that shirt. He thought the Homer Simpson-muumuu was too drab.
From the DGA Award nominees (in response to my frequent song posts):
Roddy Piper: Vince, your clothes never wear as well the next day and your jew fro never falls in quite the same way but you never seem to run out of things to say…that make me smile.
From Jodie Foster’s touching and bizarre Golden Globes speech:
logs: I bet John Hinckley is kicking himself right now.
From Manti Te’o has a fake girlfriend:
Jangles: What about AJ McCarron’s girlfriend? A couple of things about her don’t seem real either. [HIYO!]
From This Week in Posters:
AndYouShallKnowMeByTheTrailOfCheezits: My Old Lady wanted to go to Upside Down Jim Sturgess last year but we couldn’t get the motorcycles to stay bolted on the ceiling.
Thanks for another fine week, everyone. That most of you are clever and not complete idiots makes this so much more fun.
I was going to nom this earlier, but was interrupted when a crew of welders knocked on the door and needed to use my office. Disappointingly, this was not the set up for a gay orgy.
Anyway, a bit late, but I was impressed by these Masters in Education and the credentials they brought to the table. They’re over fifty and they’ve seen movies in a theatre you guys!
Masters in Education
Vincent, I believe you’ve been schooled.
I love it when people try to sound smart but their writing skills juuuuuust don’t quite cut the microcosm.
I like how he included his grade, as if he was going to go on that rant and then still give it a B-
I love when people ask “so, is the reason you don’t like insert movie because ______?” After I’ve just spent like 1200 words laying out the exact reasons why I didn’t like it in excruciating detail.
and the justifications are always condescending and insulting. “You didn’t like it because you’re too stupid to understand it!” “You don’t understand art!”
“This seems like a perfectly accurate portrayal of rural Louisiana, and I should know because I live in Los Angeles!”
I don’t know, Vince, he lives in LA (right in Hollywood!) while you’re busy jerking off in SF. I think I’d give him the edge on this one.
I love how much I hate this person.
This is marvelous. I’m going to start using “I have been on this planet for a very long time” as a conversation starter in my daily life. “Gentlemen, I have been on this planet for a very long time. This makes me qualified to build your website.” It’s so versatile!
Vince just hates magical realosm, that’s all.
do you send winners prizes to Australia? cause it takes a lot of effort for me to be funny, and I’ll be damned if its not rewarded
If he can’t hear your accent, he’s not going to laugh. Or sleep with you. Americans will sleep with anything with an Australian accent. Can you write it out phonetically?
I’m actually Scottish, and as far as I gather, Americans knowledge of us doesn’t stretch further than Braveheart and Sean Connery. I’m not sure if that increases my chances of laughter or intercourse, maybe I’m looshing my shex appeal
Those were the only two things we knew about Scotland, but now we also know that the redheaded chick who was on Doctor Who is scottish, because we want very badly to have sex with her.
Scotlands pushing for independence purely so we can stop them damn English raping and pillaging her cherished beaver
Tell them about Grabbers! Wait that’s an Irish flick, never mind.
I saw a Scottish reality t.v. show once called “Father Ted” filmed on Craggy Island, therefore I know plenty about Scotland.
I wish thats what Scotland was like, in stark, brutal, incomprehensible reality however, this is Scotlands versions of the Kardashians. I think you’ll agree we win
I don’t have the use of my arms so I can’t click on the link but I’m going to go ahead and assume that’s a clip of The Krankies.
Nice. So the hillbillies really did come from Europe.
Blah lah: Who is the old nun in the beginning with big tits
COTW nomination for Mustafa Dystrophy in Brass Teapot thread:
I don’t believe Grandma had that teapot up her ass for the entire Holocaust. That’s much oolong.
Speaking of CotW, The Wild Geese and the equally awesome Dogs of War are both streaming on Netflix. Watch them. I command you!
[b]Torgo[/b] deserves some sort of prize for coming up with “Juan Lennon” on the Kirk Cameron abstinence video thread.
Mustafa Dystrophy
This would make a great ad for hand sanitizer.
Larry: My porn name is Cream Abdul Jabbar. It’s because I’m white and I score a lot and I grew up on Jabbar Boulevard.
Large: If, God forbid, Ron Jeremy doesn’t make it, the entire porn industry will wear black girls on their faces
I think this one just barely edges the one by Larry (above). But it’s close.
Must we turn black porn jokes against white porn jokes? Trying to form a Rainbow Ho-alition here.
*breaks into the chorus of TFF’s ‘sewing the seeds of love’*
Xander Crews: “So, uh, I think I just got fired. Also, these paper airplanes really want us to bone. Also, if we were going to buildings directly across the street from each other, why were we taking different trains?”
Andy Sexton
Eirinaki: You boneheads forget that every other word you use in English comes from Greek, which, as far as I am concerned, marks you all for the ignorant bozos you are in the crap you’re trying to fling at Nia, but, then, the ancient Greeks were right: everyone who is not a Greek is someone who goes “bar-bar”, that is, y’all nasties are just plain barbarians.
I am SO not looking up the context. Some things are better left a mystery. And by that I mean to say, Bar Bar.
The Mustafa Dystrophy telethon rolls on.
Arpaio already deported all the most qualified first responders, since based on previous school shootings the only equipment needed are mops and buckets.
Sublime.
Mexican Wolverine thread.
Larry
Simple. Beautiful.
And with the one-two and an X-Men reference I actually understood:
sparkdog: dumb page. doesn’t have a down thumb and only 26 up thumbs. 26 fools as dumbass mr t would say
Panopticon George: wow, a bunch of skinny ass girls with no asses or curves or bodies for that matter trying to be bad…. Remind my why i want to see this again? If it wasn’t for Harmony and my love of Gummo and Kids I would tell this here movie to piss off!!!
(it keeps saying duplicate comment, but I don’t see my nomination comment appearing so sorry if this is on here twice)
Power Donut Man:
Danzig would have manifested two opposing aspects of his personality less gay.
Power Donut Man:
Danzig would have manifested two opposing aspects of his personality less gay.
