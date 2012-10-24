New Universal Soldier has Van Damme, Lundgren, Facepaint, and Face punching

If you think Johnny Depp is the only famous actor getting into the face-paint game, think again, hotshot. Karate-kicking daddies Jean-Claude Van Damme and Dolph Lundgren are both greased up like Kiss rejects for Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning, whose red-band trailer just hit the web (cut by the director, John Hyams, who also did the landmark MMA doc The Smashing Machine). It also stars Van Damme’s son, Kris, Roy Jones Jr. and Andrei Arlovski, making it sort of a less-old Expendables. You might rightly expect whatever number Universal Soldier this is to be a direct-to-DVD sh*tpile, but this one has, surprisingly been picking up largely positive reviews. Indiewire went so far as to say it’s better than Skyfall. Hey, if a Dredd movie can be good I’ll believe anything. So far, Jen Yamato’s is the only mildly negative one on RottenTomatoes, but that’s why I always put up the “NO GIRLS ALLOWED” sign on our couch cushion fort before we watch Dolph Lundgren movies. GIRLS! YUCK!
Maybe girls would like these movies more if they just gave them less bellicose titles – like Universal Soldier: Tickle Fight, or Assassins 3: Shabby Chic. Just an idea. You can keep that one.
Hits theaters November 30th, but you can get it on VOD starting tomorrow.
JCVD is what, 50 now? How long before his Depends start interfering with his ability to do za spleets?
Interfering or indispensable? A lot of stress on the undercarriage there…
Wearing a mask. YAY!
Looking like a bear….yay.
I’m a raccoon!
I’m sold. Those senior citizens will need a good doctor after this one.
Will i be watching it?? HELL YEA!
JCVD all the way – even if he breaks a hip!
More like….Universal Older. AMIRITE (Throws up high five, gets blacklisted at Babies R Us)
Starring Jean-Claude Van Damme as the Un-Cola Guy/Col. Kurtz and featuring Dolph Lundgren as Jack Palance.
Im going to say it: Universal Soldier Regeneration was pretty damn good and Im seriously looking forward to this one.
Let me guess: Arlovski’s character is knocked out by a jab in the first 5 minutes of the movie?
They never should have put that robot’s On/Off switch on the chin.
On the other hand, he did soccer kick Tim Sylvia’s stupid face a few months ago, so he’s not completely worthless.
I do admire their attempts to kill off any potential epileptic viewers.
Is it just me or JCVD is the bad guy now?
Needs more Michael Jai White.
dude. what the hell? i thought these movies were supposed to be shit. do i have to go back and find all the other universal soldier movies now?
I’m also curious.
I only ever saw the first one on TV when I was a kid, but I remember it being pretty awesome.
So how does this work? Do I have to hold up a copy of this DVD and all my other war movies so they link up to Universal Soldier?
Universal Soldier was Awful, With Dolph Lundgren.
Universal Soldier 2 was Awful, With Goldberg.
Universal Soldier: Regeneration was legit awesome, though the boss fights were in the wrong order. I’m completely stoked for this thing, to be perfectly honest.
Umm, what the fuck? That didn’t look terrible. Are we travelling back in time when action movies were made by burly men for the emasculated masses?
Just got done watching this at home. My normal expectation level for a movie like this would have been pretty low and I most likely would have been entertained. After reading this overview though I had higher expectations (either from a pure unintentional comedy perspective or just general good ass-kicking action).
Man – was this disjointed. Choppy and really hard to pay attention to. Felt like it was one step away from an Asylum film.
I’m giving it two solid Meh’s.
Great, now I HAVE to see this.