Hugh Jackman & Baz Luhrmann sang karaoke dressed like Japanese schoolgirls

When Hugh Jackman and Australia director Baz Luhrmann hang out, as you can imagine, it’s just a couple of good ol’ bros, broin’ out, doin’ bro stuff. Watching the footy, blowin’ the foam off a pint of suds, and of course, doing karaoke dressed like Japanese schoolgirls. You know, like bros do. Give me a pound, dog, let’s rock this town.

From Jackman’s recent interview with MTV:

“I actually did karaoke with Rob [Pattinson]. That’s random, isn’t it?” he said. “We were on our way to Japan, and he was promoting [‘Twilight’] and I didn’t talk to him at all on the flight, because he’s this really tall guy with a hood over his head literally [ZOMG, R-PATTZ IS IN THE KLAN! -Ed], and every time I’d go to the bathroom, I’d be like, ‘Man, that guy takes some serious sleeping pills,’ because this was him [slumps over] the whole time.”

But the twosome quickly went from strangers on a plane to friends at a bar. “When he got out, I was like, ‘Hey, man,’ and Baz Luhrmann was also on the flight because we were promoting ‘Australia.’ So we went out to this Japanese karaoke bar, and we invited Rob, and he came,” he said. “And it was so much fun. Man, he’s got a voice. Really soulful.”

Jackman expanded a bit on the night’s debauchery, revealing what really goes on at a Japanese karaoke bar, for the uninitiated.

“The first thing you do is you get inside this room, the doors are closed, and there’s, like, eight of you,” Jackman explained. “So it feels a little weird. And then all of a sudden, they open, and they bring in these boxes, which are basically [full of] dress-up [clothes], and it’s all girls’ clothes. I was a schoolgirl, Baz got dressed up, and Rob did not. He was too cool for school.” [hat tip: videogum]

As much as I want to make fun of Hugh Jackman for being a fruity actor who can’t stop singing and dancing for five seconds, in all honesty, hanging out with him actually sounds fun as hell. “At first it felt a little weird, but then they brought us some schoolgirl outfits and Oy was like, ‘Suit up, blokes, it’s toime ta pahty!” I’d be lying if I told you I’ve never been to that kind of party.

And yes, that was an Abba reference in the photo caption. Because I guaran-goddamn-tee you they sang some Abba. Australians love Abba. Those people are the gayest racists on Earth.

