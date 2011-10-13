Hugh Jackman & Baz Luhrmann sang karaoke dressed like Japanese schoolgirls

When Hugh Jackman and Australia director Baz Luhrmann hang out, as you can imagine, it’s just a couple of good ol’ bros, broin’ out, doin’ bro stuff. Watching the footy, blowin’ the foam off a pint of suds, and of course, doing karaoke dressed like Japanese schoolgirls. You know, like bros do. Give me a pound, dog, let’s rock this town.
From Jackman’s recent interview with MTV:
“I actually did karaoke with Rob [Pattinson]. That’s random, isn’t it?” he said. “We were on our way to Japan, and he was promoting [‘Twilight’] and I didn’t talk to him at all on the flight, because he’s this really tall guy with a hood over his head literally [ZOMG, R-PATTZ IS IN THE KLAN! -Ed], and every time I’d go to the bathroom, I’d be like, ‘Man, that guy takes some serious sleeping pills,’ because this was him [slumps over] the whole time.”
But the twosome quickly went from strangers on a plane to friends at a bar. “When he got out, I was like, ‘Hey, man,’ and Baz Luhrmann was also on the flight because we were promoting ‘Australia.’ So we went out to this Japanese karaoke bar, and we invited Rob, and he came,” he said. “And it was so much fun. Man, he’s got a voice. Really soulful.”
Jackman expanded a bit on the night’s debauchery, revealing what really goes on at a Japanese karaoke bar, for the uninitiated.
“The first thing you do is you get inside this room, the doors are closed, and there’s, like, eight of you,” Jackman explained. “So it feels a little weird. And then all of a sudden, they open, and they bring in these boxes, which are basically [full of] dress-up [clothes], and it’s all girls’ clothes. I was a schoolgirl, Baz got dressed up, and Rob did not. He was too cool for school.” [hat tip: videogum]
As much as I want to make fun of Hugh Jackman for being a fruity actor who can’t stop singing and dancing for five seconds, in all honesty, hanging out with him actually sounds fun as hell. “At first it felt a little weird, but then they brought us some schoolgirl outfits and Oy was like, ‘Suit up, blokes, it’s toime ta pahty!” I’d be lying if I told you I’ve never been to that kind of party.
And yes, that was an Abba reference in the photo caption. Because I guaran-goddamn-tee you they sang some Abba. Australians love Abba. Those people are the gayest racists on Earth.
Rock Hudson is screaming from the grave “Even I know he’s gay!”.
“When Tha Wohlvareen tells you he wonts to dress up loik a laydeh, you damned well bettah fill his box (full of costumes)!”
You’ve never set foot outside your house? Poor Mancini, poor Guinny_ire and Jessolido… you’re very provincial and homophobic dudes, it’s so trivial and very common in the karaoke bars in Tokyo. In this kind of pranks are involving even very serious businessmen and the attendees are all straight, of course.
I was a schoolgirl, Baz got dressed up, and Rob did not.
I bet RPattz was still the gayest looking person in the room.
Twihards will read any story in which Rpattz “came”
Hugh Jackman is a man I’d want pushing in my xanaduuuuuuuuuuuuuuu
That’s nawt a skert *puts on short short school girl skirt* this is a skert.
How do you get that I’m homophobic out of that? I’ve dressed as a schoolgirl for a laugh on a few occasions. And if someone described that as “gay”, I’d say, yup, it was pretty gay. I wouldn’t be like, “WHAT? STRAIGHT GUYS DRESS UP LIKE SCHOOLGIRLS FOR FUN ALL THE TIME! YOU’RE HOMOPHOBIC!”
I can certainly see how someone could deem me homophobic typing in a phonetic-faux-Australian accent and playing off of one of Joe King’s standup routines. My apologies to any FilmDrunkards or Cross-dressing Karaoke Singers (there’s alot of crossover between the two camps, present company included) I may have offended
Oh wait, nevermind, Kaze is our old-school, broken English Hugh Jackman fanboy troll. Oh how I’d missed you.
Admit it, though. San Francisco is pretty provincial.
If Rob was too cool for school, it’s only because his teachers failed him. Not one teacher. ALL OF THEM.
Hugh tried the “watch me” bit from Real Steel to get Rpatz to dress up, but that would have only worked on the mindless robot from the movie, you know, Abduction.
The Mighty Feklahr is homophobic AND racist and He never gets yelled at. }}:>(
Just an adamantium-laced-mutant-and-sparkly-cold-dilled-vampire,
and we’re having a gay time
having a gay time!
Finally, to quote His broha Pauly:
If there’s two things I hate, it’s homophobes and faggots.
If Kristen “Schiavo” Stewart had been there, you know she totally would have sung something boring and slow, like Sarah McLachlan or Evanescense. Conversely, when I’m at karaoke, I like to liven things up with some Metallica or even Color Me Badd.
You know what else is trivial and very common in Tokyo? Tacitly accepted subway molestation.
We may be gay racists, but at least we’re not very provincial and homophobic dudes.
MANCINI.
It’s true, you get a group of Aussie blokes together and the only time we stop discriminating against minorities is to either chastise another nation about their discrimination of minorities or dress as woman and sing the night away.