Untitled Movie Column Project: Part One

One of the things I said to Vince when we talked about me maybe starting to post here was that I had given a lot of thought about what to contribute, and one idea was to do a weekly column. Unfortunately that was a lie that I just sort of nervously blurted out because I hadn’t given any thought to anything and then he actually agreed and now I have to write a column.
Goddammit.
People who are good at this kind of thing usually have clever names for their columns, but I’m not so I don’t. It doesn’t have a name yet. Which is probably for the best because I co-created wwtdd.com, and wrote every word from day one until a year ago, and I couldn’t have chosen a more confusing name for that unless I was a black teenage mom.
So this is very much a work in progress that will hopefully will get better as the weeks go on. Or it could get much much worse, who knows. That’s just how life works, it’s full of surprises and wonder.
LIFEHACKS: How to make the most of your summer movie-going experience
– Palm a $20 bill and smoothly slip it to the ticket-taker for a better seat.
– Bring a beach ball so the audience can bat it around the theater.
– Make a romantic movie even romanticer by lighting some candles and pouring her a glass of wine.
– Really chat it up when standing at the urinals. A stranger is just a friend you haven’t met yet.
– When the concession-stand kid asks if you’d like to add a pizza to your order, dear god say “yes”. Near total darkness with your elbows pinned to your side is the perfect way to eat scalding hot food that bonds to your skin like cement.
– If you have to use the restroom but don’t want to miss anything, just pee on the floor. That’s why it’s slanted.
– Don’t go see Transformers 4.
UNDERRATED/OVERRATED
UNDERRATED: Timothy Olyphant
‘Deadwood’ and ‘Justified’ are two of the best television shows of the past 20 years, and Olyphant starred in both of them, yet for some reason he isn’t hugely famous. How can Mark Wahlberg and his dumb befuddled face be in five movies a year but Olyphant isn’t in any? Not only is Olyphant a better actor, but he’s so good looking his parents probably raised him as a girl for like the first five years.
OVERRATED: Steven Spielberg
For some reason, about 20 years ago, all the best people in Hollywood started to work with Spielberg, and I have no idea why. The League of Shadows maybe. It’s not that he sucks, he’s not Brett Ratner, but he shouldn’t be in anyone’s Top 20 either. His movies all look and sound very professional because of the people around him but they’re still just paint-by-numbers manipulation; Nazis, slavery, Hitler, something cute that may or may not be dead by the end. It’s like a date with Mel Gibson set to stirring music.
MASHUP OF THE WEEK
I still like mashups because I’m a fancy gentleman with unsurpassed taste in the arts, and this week I recommend Eminem vs Shakey Graves. For one because it only has 594 views on youtube so you probably haven’t heard it, and two because you get to call it the Real Slim Shakey and that’s awesome. Just give it 30 seconds. Oh what, like you’re so busy?
MOVIE REVIEW FOR A MOVIE I DIDN’T ACTUALLY WATCH BUT JUST SORTA SKIPPED THROUGH
This Week: FROZEN
Okay so it’s starting, and there’s these guys in the middle of a frozen lake chopping away at the ice that they’re standing on. Which doesn’t really seem like the greatest idea in the world. That lake is barely frozen, someone didn’t really think this through. What are they doing anyway? Are they gonna try to sell the ice? To who? There’s nothing BUT ice for a million miles in every direction. The guy at the store is gonna be like, “Why in the hell would you bring me ice? Look around, does it look like I need more ice?” This movie has been on for less than a minute and it already makes no sense whatsoever.
Holy Christ they’ve been singing this whole time so I’m just gonna skip ahead.
And now there’s a little girl singing. She has braids in her hair and she’s singing to a little blonde girl who is just sitting there on the other side of a door. They’re in some kind of mansion or castle that appears to be empty so one or both of these kids might be ghosts. This movie is scary!
I only scanned ahead for a second but there was a montage and the little girl with braids is like 18 now and this must be the longest song in the world because she’s still singing it. And now the blonde girl is singing too.
Jesus Christ, now that girl with the braids is outside but still singing. It’s a different song though and there’s some guy with her. From what I can tell she just left home for the first time ever and now she’s gonna bang the first guy who talked to her. If they have Phi Mu there she should rush them, she’ll fit right in. And now she and that guy are singing together. Am I at the opera, why is everyone singing? Oh and the blonde girl has superpowers for a reason I don’t know but might have been explained in the lyrics to one of the five dozen songs.
Now there’s a snowman. And now he’s singing. Seriously, what, some rock people now, and, oh my god, what are you doing, stop, just, could everyone just stop singing for five god damn seconds?
VERDICT: Frozen gets 2 stars out of 4 because IMDb says Josh Gad is in it and he’s an incredibly funny actor who was probably really funny in this too during the parts I skipped.
If you don’t think you can reliably stick to a weekly deadline, then I suggest you call it “What Would Evan Harold Do”.
WWEHD
P.S. Nice Frozen review.
Where the qovlpath is the “Vote” button???
Welcome back to the Interwebs, Brendon. Looking forward to seeing what you come up with.
What this guy said. wwtdd meets filmdrunk? Yes please. Now if only you guys could cut that uproxx part out ;)
WWTDD used to be one of my favourite websites. Alas the glory days of Britneys break down are now lost like tears in the rain….
I lasted about three days after Brendon left. Good to see you back on the only interwebs blog I still bother to read!
Yeah, its total shit now.
I didn’t make it 24 hours once I realized Brendon was out. About a week later I stoped in and tried to read a few pages. It was terrible. That site should be shut down by now.
Very glad to see Brendon back. Now please proceed with the Industry Shakedown.
I am only going to follow this until the inevitable train wreck. I love blood on the tracks,
Then you misapprehend how things went down at the end of his WWTDD time. I’m pretty sure that as long as Brendon can mostly do what he wants, it’ll be fine.
Glad to see you’re back on the interwebs Brandon. WWTDD was great when you were writing (now it’s pretty much gone to shit), so I pretty excited to see what you can bring to FilmDrunk.
*Brendon… dammit… I swear I’ve read your stuff before!
Welcome back Brendon. I think you got me into the whole Celeb Gossip blogging ish around 2005, and I stopped giving a shit about it pretty much exactly when you did too. Please tell us some more random stories about working in LA like you used to back in the day porfavor.
Also hopefully these comment sections aren’t extremely shitty like they were on WWTDD. Should be a nice change of pace if we can get you to interact from time to time.
Insert post about how I used to visit WWTDD and now I don’t ( to be honest I still do ) because you aren’t there. wah
I agree if you take out movies like Raiders, Saving Ryans Privates, Jaws, Jurrasic Park, Close Encounters, The Color Purple, Minority Report, Munich, Schlinders List, and ET he is without a doubt overrated.
Wow, there was a point there, but only if you put them in order and stopped after Jurassic Parks & Rec.
Munich I’ll give you, but otherwise Shpiel’s post-SPR output has included such nonbeloved releases like War Horse, Tintin, Indiana Jones 4, The Terminal and fucking AI. Even Lincoln blew except for Day Lewis. So it is fair to call him overrated circa now.
Thanks, @Buttockus, all I read was “fucking Al” and my heart went all a-flutter.
You and Frotcast Brendon should do something together and call it something something Brendons.
Brendon Vs. Brendon
I think frotcast B is spelled Brendynne. The Mormon way.
Bryndawn?
Brendons of thunder
Brendon on Brendon?
Brend Over.
I may be in the minority, but I see zero qualitative difference between WWTDD now and WWTDD a few years ago. The only real distinction I can discern is post frequency (i.e., more now than before).
Celebrity gossip is celebrity gossip is soupy, smelly shit.
You would if you took celebrity gossip serious. I tend to just read it for the laughs of which brendon (SP?) did a outstanding job with (that’s a conjunction).
I’m with Martin on celebrity gossip, so that’s not what I was getting at. The guy who writes over there now is unfunny, but I don’t see how that’s any different from before.
Brendon’s genuinely funny. The people who replaced him aren’t.
Yup, Brendon made it. The people after sucked. However, I do think Lex has chops, so check it out.
Whatever was supposed to be funny about his work at WWTDD was lost on me. For the most part it seemed like the same few jokes constantly recycled.
If I wanted non-stop jokes about celebrities I’d have watched Leno. Or fucked myself in the ass with an “ejaculating” horse cock dildo.
@Bill Pullman as Macbeth @Martin If you want to know what so many of us like about Breaanandadon, scroll down to @Kungjitsu’s comment waaaay down there.
If that doesn’t make you giggle, then I guess we’ll just have to agree to disagree.
Mech, let’s pretend for a second that the post you’re talking about isn’t a long-winded, bro-tastic, thinly veiled chest thump used to set up a failed attempt at cuteness and a non-sequitur worth maybe half a chuckle. Let’s say I thought that was actually really funny. That doesn’t change the fact that the vast majority of his posts weren’t anything like that. Like I said, a lot of posts featured jokes that were recycled, and what’s worse is that some of his jokes were stolen. I remember reading the phrase “Idle hands spend time at the genitals” – a line lifted from Aqua Teen Hunger Force – at least twice over there. There was no attribution, and it definitely wasn’t any kind of cap-tipping reference. He just tried to pass it off as his own creation, and he did it at least twice. He also did the same thing with a joke from The Simpsons, so who knows what else he plagiarized over there? Hell, even the mission statement he came up with for the blog – something along the lines of, “We make fun of celebrities. Why? Because fuck them, that’s why.” – was boosted from Good Will Hunting, and, Jesus, that’s exceedingly ill-advised. So knowing all that, it just rubs me the wrong way when people lament some imagined downfall of WWTDD. The reality is it sucks like it always has.
Its like replacing Ufford with Rowles. Its shit.
No, it’s like replacing Rowles with Rowles.
Obligatory comment due to Deadwood mention:
Welcome, Brendon. You only get one chance to fuck up in this joint before the unwashed masses start calling for blood.
You better listen to Al. He’s got a knife.
I never get tired of Justified and Deadwood mentions so I’m on board with this program.
Eh, most of the UPROXX bloggers get one POST before the plebs start to call for blood.
I cut my blog commenting teeth way back in the day on Durden and popped my “FIRST” cherry there too. Hell, i became a charter member of the Filmdrunk commenters because of your site. I subsequently lost my login stuff in the great uproxx takeover of 06 but whatever. I guess what I’m saying is I wouldn’t be the internet skeptic and asshole I am today without you. Thanks for that ya prick.
And you’re right. Olyphant is a bad ass.
Wwtdd used to be my favorite site. I only found uproxx cuz I stopped checking durden once u weren’t the sole writer anymore. You’re the man, Brendon
Seriously, don’t go Kurtz on us again Brendon.
Not one of you fuckers made a “FIRST” comment? For shame.
One of you fuckers? We’re fucking Facebook friends! Doesn’t that count for something?
I’m having flashbacks but his time they’re the good kind.
True Story: WWTDD was the reason I stopped watching shows like Access Hollywood and Entertainment Tonight. Better pictures, superb commentary, and no commercials. Welcome back Brendon. Best of luck to ya!!
He also had the inside scoop to Audriana Patridge, who will always be in my top….10…maybe 15
And links to boobs and beaver shots. Let’s not forget what really buttered the bread over there.
@JHC: Figuratively or literally?
Literally. First place I ever saw up Brittany Spears skirt was on WWTDD. Hand to Alah. *grabs pipe, starts rocking*
Yeah, Brendadannon wasn’t shy about interspersing the click baits in among the biting humor.
I wish your muse Snaggletooth still had a career so you could bash her every week like the good ol’ days.
I would have laughed longer at peeing on the sloped floor suggestion but the seriousness of not watching Trans4mers knocked me back to reality
Having this column to look forward to just gave my life purpose again…
Welcome the f*ck back
Hi Brend0n, remember me? I’m a Klingon now! (It was the drugs.)
It’s a “Reacharound Trophy” from Geroge Lucsa.
“And I’m still loco enough to choke you to death with a Charleston Chew”
That Slim Shakey is tough, I miss Em on drugs.
Gonna call men ladies rest of week now.
Does this mean we can go back to referring to Kim Kardashian as “The Goat”?
Or The Centaur.
Bitch, how you ain’t the hobbit again?
I thought Frozen was a gritty Captain America betweenquel.
yay! welcome back Brandon.
Count me in among the many who used to religiously follow WWTDD but stopped once Brendon, um, “left”…
Glad to see your hilarious writing somewhere besides Twitter again, man!
I totally registered just so I could say this. Brendon brings out the lameness in me.
yeah, as someone who has followed both sites since their very beginning it’s awesome to see you sucking each others dicks on the same site now. And by dicks I mean comedy. And dicks. Huge giant bags of dicks.
Welcome to Uproxx, Brendon.
I remember when Brendon wrote about Demi Lovato changing her hair color [www.wwtdd.com]
So fucking aces. Really really glad you shared that.
Solid gold.
Sweet memories.
Thanks for coming back, Brendon, you magnificent monster. Probably, my favorite thing on the Internet was your Brad Pitt/Jolie “DSL” post. So horrible. So funny.
Also, you’re a tremendous writer. I am still laughing. “Not only is Olyphant a better actor, but he’s so good looking his parents probably raised him as a girl for like the first five years.”
One of the things I love about Brendon is that after he does this joke, or like the DSL joke, it seems so obvious, like I should have thought of that joke and told it a long time ago, but I never would have come up with it in a thousand years. But it seems to obvious once he’s put it down.
Haven’t even read this yet. Just wanted to say “fuck yeah” real quick. <3 Brendon.
About that name for your column….
What about FightDrunk FilmClub?
I dunno. Just drinking. Split-balling.
FilmClub would certainly make sense. First rule of FilmClub, don’t talk about wwtdd.
But there’ll be fighting, too.
And drinking.
Duh!
“…I couldn’t have chosen a more confusing name for that unless I was a black teenage mom.”
I highly look forward once again to these inappropriate yet highly entertaining turns of phrase.
WWTDD was great when you were there, it became and still is crap when you left. They went from 20-30+ comments on an article to One or None since Brendon left.
Since this gig will last about 8 months before the inevitable falling out, how ’bout WWKOD? What Would Keith Olbermann Do?
Brendon is writing a column for filmdrunk…… and suddenly, the internet is right again
Literally just before clicking this saw your twitter handle and thought “Wonder what Brendon is doing now” Cool. I’ll read it.
“Deadwood’ and ‘Justified’ are two of the best television shows of the past 20 years, and Olyphant starred in both of them, yet for some reason he isn’t hugely famous.” Isn’t he? It’s not like he hasn’t been in a ton of movies, most of them shitty. He’s made dozens of TV guest spots. Justified is well reviewed and watched.
“How can Mark Wahlberg and his dumb befuddled face be in five movies a year but Olyphant isn’t in any?” Maybe he’s tired after his stint on Justified? Maybe he doesn’t have the drive and management team behind him Marky-Mark has? Maybe he doesn’t want the job of the ridiculous fame Marky-Mark works at?
Also, no one “underrates” Tim… He’s an excellent character actor. He may be under-appreciated in some circles, but his film choices are as much to blame for that than anything.
Luckily, we’ll get to see what his post-Justified career leads him to. Hopefully a better management team that leads him to better film roles. Or he may just keep on keepin’ on, which is fine too.
can you and vince just became co-partners of filmdrunk or something?
More Brendon Funniness. Less Joel Stice “Top 10 things about some movie you hate that you never gave a shit about” please.
If Michael Keaton had gotten all of Tom Hanks roles and Timmy got all of every other role, the world would be a better place.
The only reason Perfect Getaway didn’t sweep awards season that year is because the movie inexplicably wasn’t just him f*cking Mila Jovovich for 90min.
That first paragraph, classic Brendon. Amirite bros?
Just wanted you to know Brendon, that you’re the reason I found any of these other blogs that I also enjoy. Still, WWTDD was my favorite and it’s nice to see that you’re back.
loving the column.
but josh gad is DA WURST.
