UPROXX 20: VICE Co-Founder Gavin McInnes Enjoys Butt Porn And Listening To Top 40 Tunes By The Pool

Gavin McInnes is a writer and performer best known for being one of the original co-founders of VICE. After leaving VICE in 2008 because of “creative differences” with his fellow co-founders, the “godfather of hipsterdom” founded the website Street Carnage and has been occasionally doing things to piss people off.

Currently, McInnes stars in Fox Digital Studio’s How To Be A Man, which is described thusly on IMDB: “When former comedian Mark McCarthy is faced with a rare form of cancer, he hires a young, impressionable cameraman to document his crude and comical lessons on what it means to be a man for his unborn son.” The film is available for streaming on Netflix and is also available on iTunes and Amazon.

Gavin was nice enough to take a few minutes out of his busy schedule recently to answer a few questions from us.

1. You walk into a bar. What do your order from the bartender?

I always say, “I’d like a pint of your cheapest ale!”

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter?

@jonnysun

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR/TiVO?

My kids have hogged it with Sanjay & Craig, Uncle Grandpa, Regular Show, Steven Universe, and Adventure Time.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Ice cream steak.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

everythingbutt.com

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your iPod?

“Heels On (RAW)” by Lady Saw

7. The first face that comes to mind when you think “punchable”?

Jeremy Piven

8. What’s your favorite meme?

Scat/Rap Counterpoint

9. Dogs or cats?

Dogs

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Crystal Castles during All Tomorrow’s Parties at Kushter’s

11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?

Black Rednecks and White Liberals by Thomas Sowell

12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

My wife made humans come out of her c*nt.

13. South Park or Family Guy?

South Park

14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?

Play in the pool with my kids as Top 40 blares.

15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?

Windy City Heat

16. Android or iPhone?

iPhone

17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

The Cardinal in NYC.

18. The last movie you saw in a theater?

Wolf of Wall St.

19. Who was your first celebrity crush?

Bailey from WKRP.

20. What would you cook if Nic Cage was coming to your house for dinner?

Cocaine.

Watch the trailer for How To Be A Man below…

