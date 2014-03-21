UPROXX 20: VICE Co-Founder Gavin McInnes Enjoys Butt Porn And Listening To Top 40 Tunes By The Pool

Gavin McInnes is a writer and performer best known for being one of the original co-founders of VICE. After leaving VICE in 2008 because of “creative differences” with his fellow co-founders, the “godfather of hipsterdom” founded the website Street Carnage and has been occasionally doing things to piss people off.
Currently, McInnes stars in Fox Digital Studio’s How To Be A Man, which is described thusly on IMDB: “When former comedian Mark McCarthy is faced with a rare form of cancer, he hires a young, impressionable cameraman to document his crude and comical lessons on what it means to be a man for his unborn son.” The film is available for streaming on Netflix and is also available on iTunes and Amazon.
Gavin was nice enough to take a few minutes out of his busy schedule recently to answer a few questions from us.
1. You walk into a bar. What do your order from the bartender?
I always say, “I’d like a pint of your cheapest ale!”
2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter?
3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR/TiVO?
My kids have hogged it with Sanjay & Craig, Uncle Grandpa, Regular Show, Steven Universe, and Adventure Time.
4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?
Ice cream steak.
5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?
everythingbutt.com
6. What’s the most frequently played song on your iPod?
7. The first face that comes to mind when you think “punchable”?
Jeremy Piven
8. What’s your favorite meme?
9. Dogs or cats?
Dogs
10. Best concert of your life was…?
Crystal Castles during All Tomorrow’s Parties at Kushter’s
11. What book are you most likely to give as a gift?
Black Rednecks and White Liberals by Thomas Sowell
12. What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?
My wife made humans come out of her c*nt.
13. South Park or Family Guy?
South Park
14. You have an entire day to do whatever you want. What would you do?
Play in the pool with my kids as Top 40 blares.
15. What movie can you not resist watching if it’s on?
16. Android or iPhone?
iPhone
17. Where did you eat the best meal of your life?
The Cardinal in NYC.
18. The last movie you saw in a theater?
Wolf of Wall St.
19. Who was your first celebrity crush?
20. What would you cook if Nic Cage was coming to your house for dinner?
Cocaine.
Watch the trailer for How To Be A Man below…
Big fan of McInnes. Believe it or not he is also a Knight of Columbus.
Not sure why I wouldn’t believe that.
Well he doesn’t look or talk like your typical KoC.
Their chicken sucks but damn I love them sides! ‘slaw all day!
A few really good answers in there!
Best answer to date for “Punchable”. Most people wuss out.
Bailey was a solid choice. I was a little too old for her to be my “first” but she was on the list.
Cocaine is the last thing you should feed Nic Cage. Especially after midnight, because he multiplies.
Maybe I’m missing something but… what does this have to do with television? And hence posted on Warming Glow? Film Drunk, sure.
Why the fuck do you care?
Pedantry?
Get some help, dude.
Am I supposed to know who this twat is?
Do the guys from Sullivan & Son next. I bet they’ve got time.
At least he answered the meme question.
I have a soft spot for a guy with a high voice and a lisp talking about masculinity. He’s so adorable. [www.youtube.com]
sooooo fuckin’ edgy brah
That movie has nothing for me whatsoever.
It must be exhausting being that outraged all the time.
Especially one that’s actually racist and misogynistic.
Gavin McInnes: likes: white people dislikes: minorities, women