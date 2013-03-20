Upstream Color & the Weird World of Shane Carruth

If I had more artistic talent, my review of Upstream Color would just be a text drawing of a pig made of question marks. I consider that the most accurate representation of the experience. I looked down at my notebook after the screening, and the last thing I’d written was “what the f*ck just happened?”
During the post-screening Q & A, a chubby 20-something with a beard raised his hand, and, sounding tentative, asked for a literal interpretation of the plot. Director Shane Carruth was not present, but lead actress Amy Seimetz, suddenly no longer sheepishly cupping her elbow with her hand or playing with her pixieish bob, straightened up, looked at the kid incredulously, and asked “You just saw Upstream Color and you want a literal interpretation?”, openly disdainful of the idea that a person could even want such a thing. Standing with Seimetz onstage, actor Andrew Sensenig helpfully offered “It’s about how you have to find your pig.” Asked about how much of the story the actors understood as they were filming the project, the four or five of them just looked at each other for a few long seconds. Seimetz was the first to speak, offering,”Well, it’s Shane, you know?”
Welcome to Upstream Color, and the weird, culty world of Shane Carruth, Upstream Color‘s director, writer, producer, co-star, cinematographer, editor, sound designer, and soon, distributor. If it’s “something different” you’re after, Upstream Color is your movie. But be careful what you wish for.
Let me see if I can summarize the plot (and I can all but guarantee you that none of these are spoilers for this unspoilable film): a mysterious man harvests special worms, or possibly an organism living in those worms, and spikes a girl’s drink with them. The girl (Seimetz) goes into a trance-like state in which she has no will of her own but can receive and carry out suggestions, as if hypnotized. The punch spiker uses this power over her to clean out her bank account. He skips town, leaving her writhing on her kitchen floor until another mysterious man shows up, cuts the worm out of her, and implants it into a pig. The second man disappears with the pig, and Seimetz is left trying to piece her life back together, eventually meeting and falling in love with a man (Carruth) who’s apparently had the same thing done to him, all the while experiencing a strange psychic connection with the pig. Throughout the process there’s little dialog, just atmospheric music, and certainly no Ice T-in-SVU character, standing around asking helpful, so-let-me-get-this-straight questions. So let me get this straight, he put a girl’s memories inside a pig, and the pig’s memories inside a girl, and now she’s tracking down the pig using its memories so she can get her memories back? Well, yes and no, Ice. Yes and no. The actor onstage might as well have said, “It’s a film about having pig dreams, and the courage to follow them.”
I didn’t know much about Shane Carruth going in, only that he’d previously directed Primer, which I hadn’t seen, but despite it costing only $7,000 to make almost all of my friends had, which is a hell of an achievement in its own right. I only knew that Primer was some kind of mental puzzle time-travel movie with shades of Looper, and that Carruth was some kind of math genius software engineer.
“What I don’t want is this whole concept of it being a puzzle movie or ‘Primer’ being a puzzle movie,” Carruth told the LA Times earlier this year. “That’s not a fun little box to be in.”
It’s a box he’s in no longer, but you wouldn’t know it at first. Upstream Color is so specific with its odd little details – the worm, the pig, weird recurring themes like building paper chains and reading Thoreau – that it feels like a puzzle movie, something you’re supposed to piece together little by little from the clues provided. It’s not like The Master, where you can just float along enjoying the scenery, it really does feel like it’s meant to be deciphered. It’s only at the end when nothing becomes clear that you realize it wasn’t a puzzle at all. It’s more like an unanswerable question, a what-if-a-tree-falls-in-the-forest kind of a thing, either profound or pointless, depending on your perspective. It’s probably the most inscrutable film I’ve ever seen. I spent the entire movie silently, angrily demanding to know what the the hell was going on, and while the ending didn’t offer any answers, it did leave me with a strange warm feeling, an emotional drain like maybe my unconscious mind had experienced something at a sub-verbal level while my conscious mind was in the other room making demands. It’s not like a David Lynch movie. Lynch will throw a bunch of schlocky, pulpy, “big” scenes at you – Dennis Hopper masturbating with an oxygen mask, demons, lesbians, etc. – and tell you to find your own logic in them, probably because he just wants the freedom to film imagery he likes without having to justify it with story. Upstream Color is more like a mushroom trip, where you’re forced to imagine conspiracy theories behind the most mundane of objects. Instead of demons and lounge singers, you get Amy Seimetz picking up rocks off the bottom of the pool and reciting
Walt Whitman Thoreau when she comes up for air. What does it mean? No idea.
The official synopsis describes Upstream Color as “A man and woman are drawn together, entangled in the life cycle of an ageless organism. Identity becomes an illusion as they struggle to assemble the loose fragments of wrecked lives.” When she was finally forced to explain, Seimetz said of the film “it’s a film about creating your own personal narrative,” once stripped of the normal collection of memories and artifacts that normally make up what we think of as identity. That all sounds nice and poetic and makes sense in retrospect (and fits my theory about this entire movie being a mushroom trip), but I’m not sure I was getting all that as I was watching it. I’m all for a movie that requires thinking, and that you continue thinking about once it’s over, which Upstream Color certainly is. But I don’t believe a movie where people are doing unfascinating things and you have no idea why for ninety percent of the run time is the best, or the only way to create that. The characters are cold and distant for most of the movie, understandably in a state of shock at their situation, but that begets a cold detachedness from the audience. It’s an intriguing movie, but not a particularly enjoyable viewing experience.
I also have a limited tolerance for existential thinking. In the Q & A, Amy Seimetz, in fumbling to describe the film, said “Don’t you always wonder things like, why are people driving in cars, on streets, and going to work, when we still haven’t figured out the bigger questions, like why do people die? It’s about finding the true meaning of life separate from society.”
I understood what she was saying, in her hippie-dippy ‘shroom-addled way, and most thinking people have similar thoughts. But to me there’s also an obvious answer to that question, which is, people focus on the mundane shit because the bigger stuff is beyond our capability to understand. I respect an earnest attempt to explore the meaning of identity and some of those questions, but as someone who’s comedically-inclined, I have to wonder why that exploration has to be so humorless. (It doesn’t have to be, and Cosmic Bandidos is proof). After all, isn’t existence the ultimate joke?
Okay, well dogs dressed like humans is the ultimate joke, but existence has to be a close second.
GRADE: B (grades are mostly meaningless and entirely subjective on a good day, but especially so with a movie like this)
It’s ice t in SVU not ice cube. Ice Cube ain’t got no job, it’s Friday and he ain’t got shit to do. Other than that a great review. More interesting than the normal “this movie is amazing but I didn’t understand and neither will you” reviews I’ve seen in other sites
Well to be fair it’s pretty confusing, since in his signature role Ice Cube was in an SUV.
Shit, I was actually thinking of Ice T’s face and voice when I typed Ice Cube. Ice Cube just incepted me by playing a surprise concert at SXSW over the weekend that I happened to walk by while he was in the middle of Straight Outta Compton.
As for other reviews, a lot of people just sort of punt on trying to understand things that are hard to understand and just assume it must’ve been brilliant.
I think that’s called the Roman Coppola Model. Anyone who sits through more than ten minutes of Charles Swan is allowed to confuse the Ices every once in a while
Man, Ice Cube will slam your ass in a ditch.
Also, I did not read this review.
“It’s about how you have to find your pig.”
So it’s like Babe: Pig in the City?
Play us out? What does that even mean?! Look: I’ll write it and we’ll DO IT LIVE!
I was just relieved to learn that Upstream Color was a film title and not another friggin phone app.
I really enjoyed Primer, for what it’s worth. It’s probably the most science-dense time travel movie ever made. It’s also the only movie that I have ever re-watched as soon as my first viewing ended.
Did you rewatch it, or did you just travel back in time 90 minutes? That’s the sort of shit that keeps me up at night.
I just had one of my paradox clones re-watch it for me.
I really enjoyed it too, but only in terms of what he did with time travel and how it blew my mind. As an actually movie, it stinks.
My paradox clone hated it but I loved it. When we tried to make out (don’t judge me, I’m handsome as fuck) we absorbed each other like in Timecop and now I’m undecided.
Yeah, Primer is awesome. And it’s pretty much just straight up Sci-Fi. There’s no surrealism to it or anything–so the description of this movie is kind of unexpected.
Primer is great and is finally on Netflix Streaming.
On being a ‘puzzle movie,’ Carruth said “That’s not a fun little box to be in.”
On Amy Seimetz, he added “Her on the other hand…”
Wait so did Vince like it?
I saw it in berlin and thought it was a cool puzzle to try and solve and will see it again, but I think its very much a puzzle movie, with a sort of Malick ideology behind it.
I know this is a month and a half after the comment, so it will probably go unnoticed, but I definitely caught the Malick ideology but without any of the delivery.
With “Tree of Life” which is the best movie I’ve seen so far this decade, the movie wasn’t trying to convey a story as much as it was trying to convey a feeling. Same with “Upstream Color”. The only real feeling I pulled from it was sadness, and nowhere near the clear-cut in-your-face sadness that TOL pulled off. The joys were non-existent [rarely even attempted], and TOL had loads of that too; done to perfection.
I walked out of this movie thinking it was very “pretty”. But everything else about it was completely worthless. Carruth needs to try his hand at photography. [I wanted to see “Primer” but probably won’t because of this movie.]
“It’s about how you have to find your pig.”
So it’s like Deliverance.
I still love this comic about Primer, very accurate: [xkcd.com]
Man that’s a perfect image of what happens in my brain when I try to describe Primer to someone.
Pig Dreams: The Rise and Fall of the Diceman.
This Fall, on SPIKE!
I like reviews that whinge on about how the movie woulda been better if they had done things the way the reviewer WANTS them to – nothing beats trying to outsmart a film. THEY SHOULD BEEN FUNNIER! Is this a review or a rewrite of the film? It’s nice that the reviewer just came out and admitted that thinking about big stuff is “beyond our capability to understand” – what are you Lena Dunham now? Is the reviewer the new “voice of the generation?” Climb on down off your perch where you speak for everyone. Review the movie and not all of the bullshit & hype around it. Plus, it’s ironic the reviewer wants UC to be funnier then writes a humorless review which dismisses mankind’s ability to think about big stuff.
Too funny.
While your comment was interesting, it mostly lacked insight and depth. It presented some arguments, but then sort of just flailed around with wild analogies when struggling to articulate its main points. Are we to believe that anyone expressing a point of view is Lena Dunham, and that this is in and of itself an insult that requires no elaboration? Started strong and fizzled in the third act. The shrillness of it left this reviewer cold. 2/5 stars.
I have read Kevin’s comment three times and I still have no clue what the hell he is saying.
The fact that I find it so fascinating is pretty sad.
“Are we to believe that anyone expressing a point of view is Lena Dunham, and that this is in and of itself an insult that requires no elaboration?”
Yes.
When I was a child, Upstream Color was what we called the folks in Baton Rouge.
It beats the constant gray being worn by Rae Carruth.
Fun fact, there is a drug called Scopolamine you can get in Colombia that has the same effects as the worms mentioned in the review above. It is usually used for what is described in the review as well, aka drugging someone and stealing all of their stuff/cleaning out bank accounts. Vice did a documentary piece on it that you can find on youtube.
Reading this makes me despise Amy Seimetz
I’m not sure which movie you saw but mine had Seimetz reciting Henry David Thoreau not Walt Whitman. This might explain your confusion. Whitman wrote Leaves of Grass; Walden was by Thoreau.
Honestly though, I appreciate a thoughtful critique. And I agree the film was challenging. But the thread of Walden was pretty straightforward. If you didn’t understand what that meant I can see why the film was confounding.
Fuck. You got me there. Mea culpa, mea culpa. Clearly my fancy graduate degree was not in literature. I confess I haven’t read either. My Philistinism is plain for all to see.
Took the wife to see this last night on the strength of having watched Primer a few years ago. Had to admit it was really hard not to read ANYTHING about it beforehand (and some early creepy wormy scenes had me wondering if I was going to have to walk home alone after the showing).
I think Vince got the coldness right, but I found it mostly a breath of fresh sci-fi air. Seemed like Carruth wrote out a whole story and then threw away the connective tissue. I really appreciate someone who is willing to throw that kind of stuff up on the screen without explaining it for the knuckleheads. And for some reason I cannot stop thinking about how millions of trailers for Oblivion just made me bored in comparison: “Oh, yeah there’s Tom Cruise, emoting-acting like a human Wall-E. Oh yeah there’s Morgan Freeman as some elder Smart Man….zzzzzzzz……”
I think Upstream Color is the movie that got me over Terrence Malick. Can you imagine how a voiceover would have killed the mood of this thing? I highly recommend it. Especially if you are a fan of Tarkovsky, Moon, Primer, PK Dick, minimalist Texan landscapes and drones, and WTF sci fi. Oh and Amy Seimetz is easy on the eyes.
They should make a big movie by mixing Upstream Color with Muholland Drive. And play it backwards. It’s art.