Val Kilmer to play the famous lawman Wyatt Burp

One of Val Kilmer’s finest roles was playing Doc Holliday in Tombstone. Is it gay that I plump up just thinking about it? I think it’d be gay not to. Anyway, that was back in… (HOLY CRAP) 1993… and these days, he’s gearing up to play Holliday’s co-hort, Wyatt Earp, in an upcoming Western. Meanwhile, Kilmer remembers his finest roll as this divine little chicory beignet he had on the set of Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans.
Val Kilmer plays the title role in Mike Feifer’s The First Ride of Wyatt Earp. Based on a true story, pic finds an elderly Earp sitting down after an exhausting walk from the couch to the refrigerator with a reporter to reflect on the ride that made him a legend, when the young marshal rounded up a posse to track down the outlaw who mistakenly murdered the woman he loved.
Her name was Shirley, and she was a feisty little chicken-fried steak number with brownest gravy you ever saw. And they took her from me!
Daniel Booko (Glory Daze) plays Spike Kennedy, and popular recording artist Trace Adkins (The Lincoln Lawyer) plays his father. “American Idol” finalist Diana DeGarmo is also onboard as the object of young Earp’s affection. Matt Dallas (“Kyle XY”) co-stars as Bat Masterson, while Wilson Bethel plays Doc Holliday. [Variety]
Whenever a trade paper describes someone as a “popular recording artist”, you can bet that first modifier was used loosely. Let’s see… throw in an American Idol finalist and a guy from Kyle XY… yep, this is gonna suck.
THE FIRST RIDE OF WYATT EARP cast goes out for steak dinner after the first day of shooting.
WILSON BETHEL
Boy, I. Am. Stuffed. Couldn’t eat another bite. (*pushes plate away*)
VAL KILMER
(*stands up from table, loosens ascot, tilts hat brim using breadstick*) I’m your huckleberry.
(*Val Kilmer shows his tailor a pair of pants he ripped after an exceptionally large feast*)
KILMER: It would appear that the strain was more than he could bear.
Many horses were harmed in the making of this film.
Wyatt Earp’s best friend is Doc Hollandaise.
True Grit? Well I guess so, but only if they’re buttered.
(*Val Kilmer polishes off a family-sized feast by himself, as those at his table look on in horror*)
KILMER: Why Johnny Ringo, you look like someone just wolfed down your gravy? Hey…
(*Kilmer wolfs down Johnny Ringo’s gravy*)
Costume designer: “Val, we were thinking for this scene of having you wear the iconic trench coat. Thoughts?”
Kilmer: “How about an authentic leather mumu?”
He only rides with Flap Jack and Johnny Cakes
I can’t believe there’s Tombstone talk going on and nobody mentions Joanna Pacula, Kilmer’s lover in the film. I have been wanting to rail that strange piece of
Eastern European ScandinavianWherever the Hell she’s from ass for going on 20 years now.
Being from New Orleans, I don’t mean to be picky, but chicory is something you put in coffee, not in a beignet (which is just a square donut).
Earp: “Mr. Kennedy, I’m hunting your son, Spike.”
Kennedy: “IT’S A HONKY TONK BA-DONK-A-DONK!”
I’m waiting for the scene where the coffin maker is sizing up Earp with dollar signs in his eyes.
Kilmer actually pushed for Adkins to get the role, because Trace has gone 10 rounds with Jose Cuervo and Val has gone 10 rounds with Jose Ole.
@jedilaw
I know what chicory is. I’m sure you can spice things with it, just like you can spice things with coffee (pork loin, rack of lamb, ice cream, etc.). Uh, I mean, SPICE MY COCK, ASSHOLE!
@vin
Gawd you’re sexy when you’re aggressive.
/Back on topic
Doc’s favorite Holiday is undoubtedly Thanksgiving.
Square donuts? No wonder God wrecked New Orleans.
Goddammit. I used my only Val Kilmer joke in the Batman Bed post.
More like Wide Twerp, amirite?
Welcome to Earp!
*eats illegal alien*
He is only my huckleberry now in the way that Violet Beauregard was a blueberry. To the juicing room!
You want a chicory beignet? Easy, just dunk that mofo in your cafe au lait. Preferrably from Morning Call since Cafe Du Monde sucks donkey balls now.
I mean . . . SHIT! THERE’S ANOTHER NEW ORLEANIAN HERE? QUICK, HIDE ME!!
* ducks behind bum passed out on the sidewalk *
Good thing there’s always plenty of these handy.
wyEAT earth
fat fat fat
I always imagine Erswi’s comments as read by Gambit.*sigh*
YEAH, WELL I HOPE YOU DIE(it)!
I have two forks! One for each of ya!
(Wipes mouth after eating 72 oz porterhouse)
You’re no daisy!
I knew it was all over after he starred in the MacGyver movie.
Outback Steakhouse manager: “THERE’S 50 LBS OF UNCOOKED STEAK WE NEED TO GET RID OF BY 10 O’CLOCK!!!!!!”
VK: “I’m your salisbury.”
I’d much rather watch The First Ride of Wyatt Derp starring Paul Blart.