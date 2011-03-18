Val Kilmer to play the famous lawman Wyatt Burp

One of Val Kilmer’s finest roles was playing Doc Holliday in Tombstone. Is it gay that I plump up just thinking about it? I think it’d be gay not to. Anyway, that was back in… (HOLY CRAP) 1993… and these days, he’s gearing up to play Holliday’s co-hort, Wyatt Earp, in an upcoming Western. Meanwhile, Kilmer remembers his finest roll as this divine little chicory beignet he had on the set of Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans.

Val Kilmer plays the title role in Mike Feifer’s The First Ride of Wyatt Earp. Based on a true story, pic finds an elderly Earp sitting down after an exhausting walk from the couch to the refrigerator with a reporter to reflect on the ride that made him a legend, when the young marshal rounded up a posse to track down the outlaw who mistakenly murdered the woman he loved.

Her name was Shirley, and she was a feisty little chicken-fried steak number with brownest gravy you ever saw. And they took her from me!

Daniel Booko (Glory Daze) plays Spike Kennedy, and popular recording artist Trace Adkins (The Lincoln Lawyer) plays his father. “American Idol” finalist Diana DeGarmo is also onboard as the object of young Earp’s affection. Matt Dallas (“Kyle XY”) co-stars as Bat Masterson, while Wilson Bethel plays Doc Holliday. [Variety]

Whenever a trade paper describes someone as a “popular recording artist”, you can bet that first modifier was used loosely. Let’s see… throw in an American Idol finalist and a guy from Kyle XY… yep, this is gonna suck.

THE FIRST RIDE OF WYATT EARP cast goes out for steak dinner after the first day of shooting.

WILSON BETHEL

Boy, I. Am. Stuffed. Couldn’t eat another bite. (*pushes plate away*)

VAL KILMER

(*stands up from table, loosens ascot, tilts hat brim using breadstick*) I’m your huckleberry.