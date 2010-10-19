Van Damme had a heart attack

Famous movie Belgian Jean-Claude Van Damme turned 50 yesterday, and celebrated by promptly having a heart attack on the New Orleans set of his new film, Weapon. 50 seems young for a heart attack, but keep in mind, waffles are high in cholesterol. Also, he reportedly had a $10,000-a-week cocaine habit in the mid 90s. Cocaine? Van Damme? The European guy with the turtlenecks and the slicked back hair? It just doesn’t seem possible.
The film moved from its Romanian production base last week to do three days of shooting in New Orleans, where production was stalled due to unexplained ‘complications’. And word has now gotten out that those complications involved Van Damme having what appears to be a minor heart attack before shooting any of his scenes. His wife and mother of two of his children, Gladys Portugues, joined him in New Orleans following the event and it now appears that he will make a full recovery. [Twitch]
I kid, because it’s Van Damme, and it’s impossible not to, but in all seriousness, I’m glad it was a Dick Cheney heart attack and not a John Candy heart attack. If you’ll remember, back in September of last year, we heard Van Damme was supposed to fight a K-1 kickboxing match against Thai gold medal featherweight boxer Somluck Kamsing. At the time, they said the fight was supposed to happen in March. Then in May of this year, NYDailyNews reported that the fight was part of Van Damme’s Osbournes-like reality show for A & E, and was set to happen in October. It appears no one has reported anything about the show or the fight since then. So if this “heart attack” was just a clever way to get out of fighting a Thai boxing champion 13 years younger than him… that was probably a good idea.
our prayers are with the Van Dammes
We have prayers? I want a pony!
Why is the banner pic taken from a 1963 magazine ad for Mennen deodorant?
The stress of filming two parts for Double Impact was going to catch up with him sooner or later.
Didn’t know his (Lion)heart was a (Hard) Target for Maximum Risk. Maybe next time(cop) it might be Sudden Death. Bloodsport.
Ironically, he suffers from JCVD (Jelly Clogged Ventricle Disease).
[Rolls up in Steven Hawkings’ electric chair, on which he has glued cheep Wal-Mart hubcap spinners. Keys in comment into voice machine]
Miner heart attack? Sounds deep. Maybe he’d get better if he’d just Chile. I’ve heard that even the common coal can trigger one. I wonder how bad it was, did he collapse?
I forgot to mention he also might have Legionnaires.
Herpes, heart attacks… next would be Hep C… hydrocephalia maybe? No publicity is bad publicity.
He must have been workin’ to hard, can give you a heart attack ack ack ack ack ack.
A heart attack on his birthday? Somluck he’s got
Good thing he turned down The Expendables. They would’ve had to test how literally they defined the title.
Upon hearing the news, Steven Segal giggled like a tween diddling to a shirtless Bieber pic and skipped to my lou.
The dumbass probably Five-point-palm-exploding heart’d himself.
Do we know where Bolo Yeung is? I think he’s been looking for revenge since “Bloodsport.”
I wouldn’t put it past him to lay low, uh.. .learn how to shrink himself, and take the fight directly to Van Damme’s heart.
“JVCD had a heart attack?”
“No, his left ventricle made him say matay.”
Skinny for a Belgian, fat for a Frenchman.
You people make me sick! As soon as someone makes it big and falls you point the finger because he ends up being human. He has rapid cycling bipolar disorder and turned to coke and now suffered a heart attack. I hope God has the same about of judgement on you people when you make a mistake or die. JCVD great movie!