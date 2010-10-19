Van Damme had a heart attack

Famous movie Belgian Jean-Claude Van Damme turned 50 yesterday, and celebrated by promptly having a heart attack on the New Orleans set of his new film, Weapon. 50 seems young for a heart attack, but keep in mind, waffles are high in cholesterol. Also, he reportedly had a $10,000-a-week cocaine habit in the mid 90s. Cocaine? Van Damme? The European guy with the turtlenecks and the slicked back hair? It just doesn’t seem possible.

The film moved from its Romanian production base last week to do three days of shooting in New Orleans, where production was stalled due to unexplained ‘complications’. And word has now gotten out that those complications involved Van Damme having what appears to be a minor heart attack before shooting any of his scenes. His wife and mother of two of his children, Gladys Portugues, joined him in New Orleans following the event and it now appears that he will make a full recovery. [Twitch]

I kid, because it’s Van Damme, and it’s impossible not to, but in all seriousness, I’m glad it was a Dick Cheney heart attack and not a John Candy heart attack. If you’ll remember, back in September of last year, we heard Van Damme was supposed to fight a K-1 kickboxing match against Thai gold medal featherweight boxer Somluck Kamsing. At the time, they said the fight was supposed to happen in March. Then in May of this year, NYDailyNews reported that the fight was part of Van Damme’s Osbournes-like reality show for A & E, and was set to happen in October. It appears no one has reported anything about the show or the fight since then. So if this “heart attack” was just a clever way to get out of fighting a Thai boxing champion 13 years younger than him… that was probably a good idea.