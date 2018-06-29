Frotcast 372: Matt Lieb Goes To VidCon, With Drew Platt

Getty Image

You can also listen on Stitcher.This week on the Frotcast, Matt Lieb is back in the studio after getting mobbed, okay mostly yawned at, by Tweens at VidCon, the nation’s foremost gathering of massive celebrities whose fame is confusing for anyone over 20. Comedians Drew Platt and Joe Sinclitico are also in the Frotquarters, to talk about Hereditary and The Incredibles 2, and the joy of watching influencers bomb at stand up. Later we bring on Bobby Roberts from The Portland Mercury to update us on the Star Wars fan backlash situation, including their latest “Declaration,” the Declaration of virgIndependence, as I like to call it. As always, smash that like button, fam, donate to us on Patreon and leave us a review on iTunes so we can keep showing up in them charts and rule the world.

