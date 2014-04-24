Watch This Drunk Dressed As Beetlejuice Wake Up After Passing Out In The Wrong House

As the Bible says, let he who has never committed a mild felony while dressed in a silly costume cast the first stone. In this recently dug up YouTube video from 2010, a man confronts a drunk dressed like Beetlejuice who has broken into his house and passed out on the couch. See, this is why you never say Beetlejuice three times while chugging schnapps.
It may not be as epic as the Captain America who got arrested for groping women with a burrito in his pants, but the drunk is rather polite, and in his defense, his costume does match the couch beautifully.
“You’re about to wake up and get the f*ck out of a stranger’s house,” the homeowner says.
To which the drunk briefly looks around, taking stock of his surroundings to confirm this accusation, and says, “Oh I’m sorry. Sorry about that, dude.”
For most crimes short of rape and assault and murder, you should be allowed to plead “Sorry about that, dude,” at least in bro court.
The whole interaction seemed so polite that I was convinced this had to have been in Canada. But the guy in the costume is currently doing a Reddit AMA and he says it was in Minnesota. Eh, close enough. Minnesota is basically America’s Canada.
Says Beetlejuice:
Got a little too party for the party and when my friend dropped me off at my house, I was convinced it wasn’t mine, so I went around my house to the house exactly one block up and let myself in.
Hey, who hasn’t been there. Good thing this didn’t happen in Florida, we’d probably have a dead Beetlejuice on our hands.
What’s that guy’s problem? I’d be thrilled if I woke up and found a man in my house.
I don’t know. Seemed a little staged.
Yeah, it might be fake, and probably gay.
Doesn’t seem funny enough to be staged.
Seems legit. I admire both party’s composure.
As an individual who knows a thing of two about waking up after passing out in a strange place, Beetlejuice there gets way too coherent, way too fast.
*smokes crack, lights tiki torch, grabs garden weasle*
I’ve done that before. Except I was following someone else’s lead. We were in Athens for a UGA game and my said we could sleep at his friends place. So we hit waffle house up after the game, stubbled into this apartment, went to bed, and I woke up to my buddy running out the front door… so I grabbed my shit and followed. Turns out he had no idea where we were.
Sure, it’s easy to claim fake, but this seems entirely legit to me. Drunk wake-up adrenaline, particularly while be confronted by someone for wrongdoing, is a thing of beauty. Also, as someone who once while visiting friends for homecoming at their school, happened to go pass out in the wrong house, things happen. Lucky for this guy, the elderly couple upon who’s couch I crashed were so nice it was unreal. They even offered me a glass of juice and use of their phone – I obliged the former and didn’t need the latter once I realized I was only 4 houses down the street from my friend’s place.
*Bro Court theme song fades out*
District Frattorney: Your honor, may I approach the witness?
Judge: You may.
*D.A. walks to the witness keg stand.*
D.A.: Isn’t it true you heaved on my defendent’s lax jersey last night?
Brosecutor: I objectify, your honor!
Judge (puts on backwards hat): Bros, bros! Please approach the “how much do you” bench. Now. I declare both parties…radical!
*Hooters waitresses race into the courtroom and shower everyone with Bud Light while LMFAO plays.*
Michael Keaton really has fallen low since Batman Returns.
Poor Michael Keaton. Life’s been downhill since Batman Returns.
LOL This is absolutely real; this is a friend of mine!! This house that he “broke into” in the video was in the same general location, but one street up from the house that he lived in–so in his drunken stupor, he walked into it thinking it was his house. Also, this happened in a small town in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, not Minnesota. (note the camera man’s heavy Yooper accent).
rofl “might be staged, probably gay” vince mancini you are a decent writer but I’m guessing you suck as a human being. anyways dont worry its not staged. I was there too. dick.