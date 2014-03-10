Man At Grappling Contest Is Farted On, Causing Him To Both Submit And Vomit

This might be a little inside baseball, but a few years back on the Frotcast, we became inspired by Kevin James’ MMA movie, which we dubbed “Mixed Martial Farts,” and started pitching ideas for “Paul Blart Presents” movies, which, naturally, all involved farting. Mixed Martial Farts’s centerpiece scene was to be Paul Blart getting his hand raised as the ref said “Winner by… farting?”
Now that we’ve seen the above video… Mixed Martial Farts is real! It reportedly comes from the NAGA Grappling Championships in Vegas over the weekend. The competitor on top is working to pass guard, and the bottom guy starts working some rubber guard, looking for an omoplata. But before he can do much with it, the top guy weakly submits. Or… is he… actually wafting something away from his face? Oh God, he actually vomited on the mat. “He farted in my face,” he tells the ref. “You farted in my face, man,” he tells his opponent.
This is the most important sports moment of 2014. Yet another example of life imitating art imitating art with farts.
[hat tip: SBNation]
This is how I solve all conflicts in the boardroom.
Get Buttockus Finch in here to tell the story of that time he cropdusted the jury box at the end of his closing argument.
So, he was working to pass guard only to … pass gas?
Damn, maybe I could be a mixed martial (f)artist after all. I gonna train my sphincter right now!
Uh, I can’t be the only one to notice that the victim VOMITED on the mat because of the fart assault, right?
That’s one righteous vid, brah
Holy shit. I totally missed that on the first watch.
I did to until I turned it up to full res.
I’m afraid Brendan might not be able to take this.
TWO MEN ENTER. ONE MAN HEAVES.
ONE MAN GAS OUT
“Fighting with farts? It may sound a little icky to you, but your kids might be doing it – more on the Gas-Out game, tonight on your local CBS affiliate.”
Is that against the rules? Either way this is the most beautiful thing to happen so far in 2014.
Still better than a GSP fight.
FINISH HIM!
Fartality, Waftless Victory.
I think the guy on top passes out for few seconds before he vomits. Jesus, that’s a weapon of ass destruction.
I’m pretty sure he used it in Under Siege 2: Shart Territory
Farts of Execution
Maximum Convection
Brown Dawn
sorry
Fire Down Below
Adding insult to olfactory injury, the guy has to wipe up his own puke.
the ref rightfully denied the pleas of the vomiting man, citing NAGA Rule 37.3 “he who smelt it dealt it.”
The taste of defeat is not sweet.
I’d love to see the “Submission (Fart)” on either guy’s Wikipedia page
Just to point this out to future historians who find this article and video clip: Yeah, apparently this was one of our sports back in 2014.
You mean the one that’s been around since the ancient Greeks? Yeah, I’m sure they’ll be shocked.
Seagal only used that move if you tugged at his mullet. In his early years of training his martial arts Master taught him an old Chinese proverb “He who farts in church sits in own pew”.
The victor’s new nickname is “The Gas Mask.”
And the corollary to that proverb . . . “He who goes to bed with itchy butthole wakes up with stinky finger.”
They should call that move “giving him the stinkeye.”
such a great headline…
@HarryW
– Farts of Fury
– Smelly of the Beast
– Born to Raise Smell
– Stinker
– Against the Fart
– Out of Briefs