I’d barely finished reading the title of NextMovie‘s latest supercut, “Great Moments in Animal Sports,” when I knew it was worthy of a FilmDrunk post. I mean, could this be any more up our alley? Let’s be honest, I once wrote a fictional career retrospective about the guy who directed Air Bud: Seventh Inning Fetch. I once interviewed a guy solely because he had a split-second cameo in a movie about a chimp hockey player where he was doing this:
So yeah, I like to think I know my way around movies about animals playing sports. A dog doesn’t so much as put on a sweater in this town without me knowing about it.
People like to make fun of Matt LeBlanc for being in that chimp movie, but you know else once starred in a chimp movie? That’s right, Ronald Freakin’ Reagan. And he went on to run an entire actor’s guild.
Dog porn parody idea: Barebutt: Golden Receiver.
What is that kangaroo boxing movie?!?! More of that please.
Tom & Jerry did it first.
Or maybe it was Looney Toons?
Matilda, the knockout comedy of the year.
I don’t think that kangaroo was real
When the fuck is facebook going to support animated gifs? I want that air punching guy as my pic. It’s a god damn jewish conspiracy, and it goes right to the top: Mark Zuckerberg.
That mangaroo falls right in the most terrifying point of the uncanny valley.
i just want to take time and thank whomever made the mashup for not including any animation from space jam.
thank you.