Video: Nick Kroll Helps People Cope With Post Comic-Con Stress Disorder

With Comic-Con getting underway, we’re in for a billion-trillion-zillion jokes about nerds in costumes from every comic and “Twitter comic” under the sun (with SPF 2,000 protection) so I figured we’d get a little taste of that today with Nick Kroll’s fake PSA on how to deal with “Post Comic-Con Stress Disorder.” I like Kroll. He’s funny sometimes and Bobby Bottleservice still makes me laugh. I don’t know how I feel about him dating Amy Poehler, but that has nothing to do with his comedy.
But before I crowned this the funniest fake Comic-Con PSA that I’ll watch today, I also watched Ron Funches’ “Guide to Black Cosplay” and I’m pretty confident that it’s significantly better. But I’ll let you be the judges of that.
Here’s Kroll’s PSA…
And now here’s Ron Funches’ guide to black cosplay. In fairness, I’m a huge sucker for Colt .45 jokes.
(H/T to Slashfilm)
Am I in the minority here? I’ve never found Nick Kroll even remotely funny.
He’s been very hit or miss for me.
I pretty much find Kroll hilarious all the time… but I can’t figure out what’s supposed to be funny in this one.
he’s a funny actor.
“Red, Blue…? Take ’em both, let’s get faded!”
Oh Ron Funches, please don’t die of early onset cardiovascular disease, you are awesome.
A black guy as imagined by a japanese animator who’s never actually met a black guy was pretty hilarious too.
Ha that video was 10x funnier than the Nick Kroll one. Also, if I was a teenager in the 1980s, I’d definitely try to be a smooth badass and pound Colt .45’s all day.
Correction: Nick Kroll is funny all of the time.
I do think it’s weird that he’s dating Amy Poehler and I don’t know why.
Because she should be married to louis ck already?
Heh, actually yeah.
When those rumors started going around a year ago about CK and Poehler dating it just seemed like a perfect fit.
Agreed. I think he’s amazing. I’ve seen him live, enjoyed The League and have guffawed loudly while watching Kroll Show. Only Jason Mantzoukas outranks him for me right now.*
*Vince hasn’t played Seattle yet, so far as I know, so I can’t vouch for him.
You don’t need to be an ass kisser, I can say with confidence Vince isn’t as funny as those guys.
I would first and foremost like to very much agree with your assertational observance that Bobby Bruscia aka Bobby Bottleservice is very funny L.O.L.
Nailed it. Except wouldn’t Bobby say, “First and foremostly.”
I’m a fan of El Chupacabra myself.
Nick Kroll is dating Amy Poehler? When the fuck did this happen, I missed the HOT GOSS!
What? No Miles Morales? C’mon Funches! That’s an easy one.