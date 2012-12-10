Trailer: Tom Cruise is the human Wall-E in ‘Oblivion’

Sprightly Jack Reacher Tom Cruise plays a new Jack – Jack Harper, because all action-movie protagonists are named Jack – in Oblivion, a sci-fi film from Tron Legacy director Joseph Kosinski, based on his own comic book and adapted by a committee of screenwriters including William Monahan and Michael Arndt. Set in the FUTURE, after a DESTRUCTIVE WAR has pushed humans into a colony in the SKY, Cruise plays a DRONE REPAIRMAN sent to explore THE SURFACE OF THE EARTH, where he finds a group of SURVIVING HUMANS, which leads him to question EVERYTHING HE’S BEEN TOLD. Oops, sorry about the capitalization there, I thought we were playing sci-fi mad-libs.

[Official Synopsis]

On a spectacular future Earth that has evolved beyond recognition, one man’s confrontation with the past will lead him on a journey of redemption and discovery as he battles to save mankind.

 Jack Harper (Cruise) is one of the last few drone repairmen stationed on Earth. Part of a massive operation to extract vital resources after decades of war with a terrifying threat known as the Scavs, Jack’s mission is nearly complete.

Living in and patrolling the breathtaking skies from thousands of feet above, his soaring existence is brought crashing down when he rescues a beautiful stranger from a downed spacecraft. Her arrival triggers a chain of events that forces him to question everything he knows and puts the fate of humanity in his hands.

Oblivion was shot in stunning digital 4K resolution on location across the United States and Iceland.

Is the beautiful stranger named Eve? I mean, he’s studying a forgotten Earth, his curiosity gets him into trouble, he waters his little plant – I think it’s pretty clear that Tom Cruise is playing the human Wall-E. That he might be about to burst into a rendition of Hello Dolly seems a given.

“HELLO! WHO ARE YOU? ARE THERE ANY GAYS UP THERE?”

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

