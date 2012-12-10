Trailer: Tom Cruise is the human Wall-E in ‘Oblivion’

Sprightly Jack Reacher Tom Cruise plays a new Jack – Jack Harper, because all action-movie protagonists are named Jack – in Oblivion, a sci-fi film from Tron Legacy director Joseph Kosinski, based on his own comic book and adapted by a committee of screenwriters including William Monahan and Michael Arndt. Set in the FUTURE, after a DESTRUCTIVE WAR has pushed humans into a colony in the SKY, Cruise plays a DRONE REPAIRMAN sent to explore THE SURFACE OF THE EARTH, where he finds a group of SURVIVING HUMANS, which leads him to question EVERYTHING HE’S BEEN TOLD. Oops, sorry about the capitalization there, I thought we were playing sci-fi mad-libs.
On a spectacular future Earth that has evolved beyond recognition, one man’s confrontation with the past will lead him on a journey of redemption and discovery as he battles to save mankind.Jack Harper (Cruise) is one of the last few drone repairmen stationed on Earth. Part of a massive operation to extract vital resources after decades of war with a terrifying threat known as the Scavs, Jack’s mission is nearly complete.
Living in and patrolling the breathtaking skies from thousands of feet above, his soaring existence is brought crashing down when he rescues a beautiful stranger from a downed spacecraft. Her arrival triggers a chain of events that forces him to question everything he knows and puts the fate of humanity in his hands.
Oblivion was shot in stunning digital 4K resolution on location across the United States and Iceland.
Is the beautiful stranger named Eve? I mean, he’s studying a forgotten Earth, his curiosity gets him into trouble, he waters his little plant – I think it’s pretty clear that Tom Cruise is playing the human Wall-E. That he might be about to burst into a rendition of Hello Dolly seems a given.
“HELLO! WHO ARE YOU? ARE THERE ANY GAYS UP THERE?”
It looks fun. Or as my Dad puts it, “I know that guy believe in alien ghosts and probably sleeps with men because he loves weiners, but he’s a good actor and his movies are generally fun to watch.”
El senor (how do you get one of those hats for your “Ns”? In a non-racist way… I know where to buy New Era Yankees caps with stickers on them) Freeman would have a better time looking for the truth without those funky ass goggles.
You lost me at Tom Cruise.
Foxy’s Dad makes some good points though…
The guy is probs cray-cray, (and personally I couldn’t care less if he’s an adept of fellatio and buggery, or if he choses his wifes the same way I buy my tunisian shirts on the Internet, I mean, they are not shirts, they can say I don’t want to be wear by Tom Cruise) Anyways the guy si in so many of my favorite dvds, is very involved in each of his projects, acts the shit out of them, makes his own stunts, and he must smell real nice. The only thing this film has against him is the aftertaste of Tron Legacy, but hey, maybe it was just the movie Kosinski had to do to prove he could be trusted with his own baby.
I can’t believe how much things have changed in the future. The pictures are even subtitled with some sort of crazy futuristic language.
No one has to see this movie since they gave the whole plot in the trailer.
The government made a deal with the aliens and essentially is feedin them humans for some reason to keep them at bay and thats why the aliens didn’t wipe out everything. Magic Negro knows the truth and has an underground resistance ALA The Matrix. Tom Cruise is recruited to the cause after he finds some weird shit. He being the attractive white male lead is exactly what the sage black man needs to win the secret war. The end.
saved everyone 8-12 bucks.
Spent the first half of the year working on this movie and I can assure you that it is not a live action Wall-E, nor is it the porn that is described here in the comments. But it is a porno and it has a Shyamalan-ian twist: After being shot down by drones, Tom wakes up and sees Morgan Freeman asleep in bed next to him. He breathes a sigh of relief, “It was just a dream.” Tom rolls over and falls back to sleep. /roll credits
Re-casting the cockroach as Morgan Freeman was an inspired move.
It’s like “Wall-E” fucked “Minority Report,” and then that baby grew up and fucked “Demolition Man,” and then their baby grew up to fuck “John Carter” because she is a real slut. And then she fucked “Mad Max.” And then she ended up marrying some drunk…Wait,sorry, what were we talking about?
This excerpt from the Oblivion Writer’s Room was brought to you by Monster Energy Drink, its got electrolytes and shit.
I cannot believe that nobody is mentioning Tom Cruise’s giant space penis (0:45 in the trailer). First Jack Reacher, now this. Could this man’s Napoleon complex BE any bigger?
I will eagerly watch this. Say what you will about Tom Cruise’s personal life but the dude is still a kickass action star.
Future Morgan Freeman is future-y.
I love how Tom Cruise just keeps taking roles in films that could and should be pretty interesting and yet somehow manages to turn them into the equivalent of a beige Camry. Not necessarily his fault but overall it seems like he could be making better choices.
Focus groups love Tom Cruise.
i’ll see it
You know how I know you’re gay?
When I see your movie trailers with Spanish subs I speak them with a Castilian accent.
Why is Tom Cruise in this?! It was Wall-E and EVE, not Wall-E and STEVE!