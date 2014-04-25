This Snoring Dog Makes The Inception ‘Braaahm’ When It Snores And I Love The Internet

BRAAAAAHM. BRAAAAAAHM. For a few years there, the Inception sound dominated movie trailers. It started with Chris Nolan and quickly metastasized until it was showing up everywhere. It’s only recently that BRAAAAHM fever seems to have finally leveled off, making this the ideal time for the internet to discover a dog that makes the same noise in its sleep. God I love the internet. Someone really needs to write a “God Bless The Internet” song for moments like these.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

You think he’s running around the snow level in there? I bet there’s so many freakin rabbits for him to chase in the snow level.

I eagerly await the inevitable mash-ups.

[Via Reddit, hat tip to Brian]