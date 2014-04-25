This Snoring Dog Makes The Inception ‘Braaahm’ When It Snores And I Love The Internet

BRAAAAAHM. BRAAAAAAHM. For a few years there, the Inception sound dominated movie trailers. It started with Chris Nolan and quickly metastasized until it was showing up everywhere. It’s only recently that BRAAAAHM fever seems to have finally leveled off, making this the ideal time for the internet to discover a dog that makes the same noise in its sleep. God I love the internet. Someone really needs to write a “God Bless The Internet” song for moments like these.
You think he’s running around the snow level in there? I bet there’s so many freakin rabbits for him to chase in the snow level.
I eagerly await the inevitable mash-ups.
[Via Reddit, hat tip to Brian]
Now if we can find a dog that can fart the Requiem for a Dream soundtrack life will be complete.
BARK TO BARK BARK TO BARK BARK TO BARK
In the same vein, my dog shitting all over the backyard mashes up perfectly with any of the Transformers trailers
My dog licks its asshole and stares at company any time someone mentions Pacific Rim.
He’s not alone.
thank you for the laughs.
Leonardog DiCaprio
Such Leo.
“Kahless Bless The Internet”
Kahless Bless The Internet,
you give us r0XX0r things
from groundhogs that get surprised
and Bill Gates email promising bling!
We never go a day
having no choice make our time
or over 9000 kitties
and disapproving of the new Optimus Prime.
At least 100 times a day
A Floridian does something killer,
then we hit the Jewtube up
to watch “The Indian Thriller”!
Of all the things you give us
that I feel I am not disappoint
FIlmdrunk and the Frotcast
is like smoking a cyber joint!
Yee haw!
I suspect Leo also snores/farts the BRAAAAAAAAHM drums too.
Yay, giggly Vince is back for the weekend! Shit got internet-real about mid-week there.
I bet he is dreaming that he still has balls.