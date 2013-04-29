WATCH: Under Siege Re-Cut as a Silent Film is Just the Best

Some internet genius has one-upped us all today, taking Under Siege and recutting it as a silent film. We’ve seen some silent movie edits before, but this is magical. Consider the source. Under Siege was a landmark film for a number of reasons. For one thing, it was the high-water mark of Steven Seagal’s career – he was working with TWO Oscar nominees! – after which it would be all downhill, when word of his unique physiological reactions spread around and he was relegated to the undercards of Hollywood and could no longer keep track of space or time. But the early 90s was a more innocent, more ponytailed time. Then there was the unforgettable naked Erika Eleniak popping out of a cake, a scene that doesn’t need me to justify its historical import. Which is to say nothing of the plot itself, the archetypal “ship’s cook saves the day,” which became so iconic that a lying pastor in Pennsylvania eventually tried to pass it off as his life story, and was used in at least six more straight-to-DVD Seagal movies. This film should be required viewing in high school classrooms.
Erika Eleniak shows up at 1:45 – fully clothed, unfortunately. I thought they could’ve done more with that. Other notes:
- Tommy Lee Jones in a headband is my spirit animal.
- All expository dialog should be delivered by Gary Busey.
- 4:20 mark: Did Steven Seagal just knee a guy into a power saw by his balls? Jesus.
- If your action movie can’t bother to at least invent a new, incredibly silly style of knife fighting, it’s not worth watching.
I watched all eight and a half minutes of this.
“For many harvests, silent films ruled the land, until I helped a team of Assyrian wisemen invent the talkie in 3057.” -Steven Seagal.
[SupercutOnline – via the handsome Brian]
Yeah but then you don’t get Tommy Lee Jones’ shell shocked Saturday morning cartoon monologue.
Under Siege 2 was on a train. This is the original Under Siege.
Gary Busey goes through life like this, all grainy black and white images and people’s dialogue appearing before his eyes in old-timey text.
But the soundtrack is a mishmash of Sepultura and evil clowns laughing.
COTW
Under Siege*
Vince, why so you repeatedly refer to the movie as Under Siege 2 despite every indication it is in fact the first Under Siege, the biggest one being the title “Under Siege – The Silent Movie”. Other smaller indications are US was set on a battleship at sea and co-starred Tommy Lee Jones and Gary Busey while US2 setting was on a train and co-starred Eric Bogosian and Katherine Heigl, a set of three things that would be hard to confuse with each other.
Bro, I don’t even know what you’re talking about.
i believe he refereeing to the facebook and page link saying under siege 2 but i could be wrong.
referring *
In this version, when they finally get the refrigerator that Segal is locked in open, he rises from a gigantic box of Folgers grounds like Nosferatu…AND LOOKS AT THEM!
Am I the only one who noticed all of the Indian head labels in the refrigerator? WHAT WAS THE DIRECTOR TRYING TO SAY?
I kept waiting for the punchline.
I totally forgot that Tuco (Raymond Cruz) was in this. For a stretch there in the 90’s, he was the go-to Latino member of any military team. He was like the the Hispanic Glenn Morshower.
Here’s a small sampling of the names of the characters he played pre-Tuco. There’s some classics in there:
Junior
Gutierrez
Sergeant Escalante
Rodriguez
Raoul
Jesus
Rinaldo Molina
Vargas
Rico
Eladio Buente
Sergeant Rojas
Joey Six
Fernando Buttanda
Sergeant Perez
Domingo Chavez
Tomas Gomez
Mario
Chuey
José ‘Joseph’ Galvan
Arturo
Ramirez
This is nice work.
And there was a point where he went from white guy’s Latino sidekick/lapdog to white guy’s Hispanic Nightmare, and that point was Training Day. I remember sitting in the theater thinking, “Ding Chavez. What happened ese? Why so loco?” He was scary as hell in that.
Jesus? Of Nazareth?
Not ‘Geez Us.’ ‘Hey Zeus.’ Of East LA.
“Eladio Buente” Good Times
Chances that Busey was the one who bedazzled TLJ’s jacket are somewhere between 100% and 100%.
Yeah, Erika Eleniak is an “actress” like Steven Seagal is a “cook.” Or an “actor,” for that matter.
Watching this, it amazes me that Seagal ever became an action star. He looks slow and fat in this twenty-year-old clip that was digitally distressed AND often sped up.
I watched Under Siege 2 again last night, because it was on. Halfway through the movie Seagal gets shot in the shoulder with a round from a sniper rifle. If this was a Rambo/Expendables movie the scenery would have been splattered with body tissue. It’s no more than an insect bite to Seagal. He doesn’t even bleed. He is a god amongst mortals.
Oh man who can forget the knife fighting in this? It looked so cool but I’m sure it cost at least a few Under Siege fans their lives in real knife fights.
Fun fact: Under Siege is the first movie I saw some breastacles in. Wore out the rewind button on the VCR.
Thank you, Ms. Eleniak.