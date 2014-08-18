Vin Diesel Blessed His Faithful Facebook Fans With A Picture Of Himself Showering

As we’ve documented so many, many times in the past, Vin Diesel’s Facebook followers are perhaps the most loyal celebrity fans in the world, with more than 83 million of them hanging on his every philosophical word. It’s absolutely amazing to see the kind of response he gets for movie set photos and stills alone, so to see him pump some adrenaline into the loins of an otherwise typical Monday with this image of him showering meant that we were in for the greatest response yet. As you can see above and in the rest of the 33,294 comments (and counting, as the rest of the lusty Dieselettes wake up around the globe) the response was very positive.
Alas, not everyone was pleased with this display of partial nudity and fondness for rain heads. For example, these two followers didn’t like it at all.
These two men simply do not share Diesel’s philosophies on peace, love and showing off the bod to the babes, bro. They have much to learn.
Wait, who took the picture? What an awkward thing to pose for let alone photograph.
Vin Diesel was born with a certain huge advantage. With time he manages to train his advantage to work like a true appendage and now one of the way he uses is to take selfies from angles impossible to normal woman and women
That’s some selfie stick, man.
Is there anything better than Vin Diesel showering? I submit that there is not!
Vin Diesel showering with the Rock. You’re welcome.
My female friends would like to submit this as counterpoint: Jason Statham showering
Vin Diesel drying off?
come on vin bro being a naked man is gay bro if you take off your underwear your penis is going to crawl up into your mouth keep that shit locked up bro don’t be gay and take a shower bro great shoulders though
pure poetry, bro
You don’t know what you’re missing.
Not pictured . . . he’s peeing.