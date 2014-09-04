Vince Vaughn Is Attached To Play Dirty Politician In A Seth Rogen Movie

Vince Vaughn is attached to play a hooker-banging U.S. Senator in a new Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg produced comedy called The Politician. Also, Vince Vaughn just recently wrapped Term Life, a crime/thriller/comedy based on a graphic novel and directed by Peter Billingsley. Also, Vince Vaughn has been cast on the second season of the HBO’s future-greatest-show-of-all-time True Detective. Also, this just in: Vince Vaughn is currently banging everyone’s mother and girlfriend. Yours. Mine. Everyone’s. Basically, Vince Vaughn has somehow maintained his persona as biggest alpha-dog in Hollywood for faaaaaar longer than I would have expected. He must have the most baller agent in Hollywood. This new Politician project is just icing on the cake. Here are some details via The Hollywood Reporter:

Vince Vaughn is attached to star in The Politician, a Columbia comedy that counts Seth Rogen among its producers. […] It tells of a politician in Washington, D.C., who is caught in a scandal with some hookers. The man and his underachieving accomplice go on the run from the FBI, U.S. Marshals and a gang of drug dealers. […] Vaughn recently wrapped Term Life, an action comedy directed by Peter Billingsley that will be released by Universal. The actor is also due to be part of the cast of the highly anticipated second season of HBO’s True Detective. He is repped by CAA and Jackoway Tyerman.

Jackoway Tyerman, you might have an incredibly silly name but your skill at getting Vince Vaughn work is extraordinary. But I do find it strange that Vaughn would want to return to playing another sex-crazed douche in a lowest-common-denominator R-rated comedy. Why backslide into that character again when you’ve got a chance at creating a Vince Vaughnaissance with his roles in True Detective and Term Life? It just seems weird to me. Then again, time is a flat circle.