Vince Vaughn Is Attached To Play Dirty Politician In A Seth Rogen Movie

Vince Vaughn is attached to play a hooker-banging U.S. Senator in a new Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg produced comedy called The Politician. Also, Vince Vaughn just recently wrapped Term Life, a crime/thriller/comedy based on a graphic novel and directed by Peter Billingsley. Also, Vince Vaughn has been cast on the second season of the HBO’s future-greatest-show-of-all-time True Detective. Also, this just in: Vince Vaughn is currently banging everyone’s mother and girlfriend. Yours. Mine. Everyone’s. Basically, Vince Vaughn has somehow maintained his persona as biggest alpha-dog in Hollywood for faaaaaar longer than I would have expected. He must have the most baller agent in Hollywood. This new Politician project is just icing on the cake. Here are some details via The Hollywood Reporter:
Vince Vaughn is attached to star in The Politician, a Columbia comedy that counts Seth Rogen among its producers.
[…]
It tells of a politician in Washington, D.C., who is caught in a scandal with some hookers. The man and his underachieving accomplice go on the run from the FBI, U.S. Marshals and a gang of drug dealers.
[…]
Vaughn recently wrapped Term Life, an action comedy directed by Peter Billingsley that will be released by Universal. The actor is also due to be part of the cast of the highly anticipated second season of HBO’s True Detective. He is repped by CAA and Jackoway Tyerman.
Jackoway Tyerman, you might have an incredibly silly name but your skill at getting Vince Vaughn work is extraordinary. But I do find it strange that Vaughn would want to return to playing another sex-crazed douche in a lowest-common-denominator R-rated comedy. Why backslide into that character again when you’ve got a chance at creating a Vince Vaughnaissance with his roles in True Detective and Term Life? It just seems weird to me. Then again, time is a flat circle.
“The Politician”? I swear, it’s like he’s taking notes from Frotcasts and is now trying to hit for the cycle of movie titles names after occupations.
probably because he’s awesome’
He hasn’t had a real hit since Resident Dadvisor
Haven’t you seen The Cell or the remake of Psycho? Or any of his other terrible dramatic film roles?
I believe Kazoshay just made them for you.
Does Seth Rogen play a pudgy guy who has a hot wife and smokes a lot of dope? I bet he does.
He’s like Kevin Smith’s younger cousin with even less interesting stories and characters. If that’s possible.
Except Seth Rogen is actually Canadian, whereas Kevin Smith just wishes he was.
I honestly don’t know which is worse – being Canadian, or being from New Jersey.
Canada while boringly white is much cleaner at least.
I am still of the mind that a properly motivated Vaughn is a good thing. I’ve been wrong before but not very fucking often.
As overplayed and worn out as they are, Wedding Crashers and Dodgeball are classic comedies. and Wes Mantooth is one if the best cameos ever.
All true but let’s be honest….the best of Vince (Swingers, Made, Wedding Crashers, Old School) were a looonnnggg time ago.
Clay pigeons. Boom!
@Underball Clay Pigeons is a great and very underrated movie.
I brought pigeons up when the rumor about true detective first dropped, and I stand by it, regardless of the fact that the worst person to ever live also just mentioned it.
ps. Underbra – die in a fire.
Here’s the thing guys. Vince Vaughn can act. However, he also apparently likes money, and when someone is trying to pay you a shitload of it to do silly movies, I don’t think I’d be too proud to turn it down either.
In short, I assume you have all done jobs or tasks that you believe are beneath you in exchange for money. They neither paid as well, nor were as prestigious, even as compared to the internship.
I like The Cell.
:P
Well he did play a QB at ND so he deserves everything he gets. Great guy, big fan.
@Blamco Mac and Cheese : I actually like The Cell too, but only after a LOT of marijuana