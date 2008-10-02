VOTE OR DIE! RAAWWRRR!

Senior Editor
10.02.08 47 Comments

If only.

As part of the “Declare Yourself” voter drive campaign, every celebrity ever is telling us to vote, and they’re doing it in creative ways.  Jessica Alba and Cristina Aguilera got all bondaged out for photographer David LaChappelle, while people like Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonah Hill and Sarah Silverman did a video (after the jump) full of naughty words that spends the first few minutes telling you not to vote.  But then Sarah Silverman says you can literally register while pooping, so I guess they actually do want you to vote.  But if you were planning on not voting and then changed your mind because Usher showed up and said it was important, please, don’t vote.  In fact, kill yourself.  And should you choose to ignore my advice, please be aware that one of the candidates is not “MC Cain”.

