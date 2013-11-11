Warner Bros. Changed The Stupid Name Of Adam Sandler’s ‘Familymoon’

Adam Sandler’s next film is set to release on May 23, 2014, and based on the performances of some of his more recent films, if it doesn’t have the words “Grown Ups” in the title, then it might not do too well at the box office. It seems that Warner Bros. might be aware of this, as that next film has reportedly had its title changed for the second time. Originally, the film’s title was Blended before it was changed to the horrible, awful, terrible and therefore Sandleresque The Familymoon, but now Deadline says that it will go back to the original title, Blended.
The fun thing about being so fascinated with Sandler and Happy Madison is that I don’t even need to look up information on this film to have an idea of what it’s about. It stars Sandler and Drew Barrymore, so we know that it’s about a man and a woman who are so perfectly nauseating for each other, and because it was called The Familymoon, they clearly both have children, either with each other or from previous marriages, and they’re all going on vacation together.
It’s probably a lot like Grown Ups meets Grown Ups 2. But for a little bonus fun, I thought I’d predict some of Sandler’s next movie projects.
Stay At Home Dad – Sandler plays Dougie Dad, a perennial bachelor and a former pro hockey player, who is forced to pretend that he’s great with kids when his new neighbor, played by Candice Swanepoel, shows up with her precocious twins.
24 Hours of Lamaze – Sandler is a single, small town obstetrician who wants to take a weekend fishing trip with the boys, but something suddenly causes dozens of pregnant women to go into birth. Can he deliver all of the babies in time to catch the record bass? (Alternate title: Gyne Fishing)
Bad Seeds – Sandler and Allen Covert are two down on their luck buds with no jobs, no babes and no money. That is, until a local sperm bank opens up and they come up with a plan to donate semen under false identities so they can earn enough cash to pay their rent. But the plan hits a snag when Sandler falls for a nurse played by Katy Perry.
Peeping Tom – Tom Peep (Sandler) operates a popular adult bookstore in a quaint New Hampshire town, and things couldn’t be better for the simple guy until a large chain smut store moves to town and threatens to shut him down. Joined by his zany friends, Tom uses a little homegrown corporate espionage to fight back, all while winning the heart of the rival CEO, played by Jennifer Lawrence.
Seeing Double – Sandler plays a smooth-talking goofball who absolutely kills it with the ladies in his local online dating community. But things go haywire when he starts talking to two girls at the same time, only to realize that they’re Siamese twins (played by Charlize Theron and Mila Kunis).
Sure, I’m laughing now, but just wait…
“Gyne Fishing”? You’ve answered our prayers here in Hollywooooood….
my GAWD you are a genius.
Here’s another suggestion:
Mailing It In: Sandler plays a lazy postal worker who stashes decades of undelivered junk mail in his garage, until a couple of bumbling inspectors (Steven Root, Harland Williams) come to town. Can he deliver 20 years of mail in 24 hours, save his career and win the love of the local postmaster (played by Rosario Dawson)?
End of Strays – Sandler plays a loveable but hapless manager of an animal shelter who accidently leaves the cages unlocked overnight only to find all the animals released the next morning! Can he and his friends (Kevin James, David Spade, etc…) recover all of the animals before suave but menacing Australian big game hunter Pauldrick McShoo (Hugh Jackman) captures them for his own nefarious purposes?
The Familymoon is delightfully wincestious. I will wait for the French remake.
I’m surprised they aren’t making The Wedding Singer 2. It can’t be long before Adam Sandler starts sharting all over the memories of when his movies were watchable.
How many years until Happy Gilmore is eligible for the Senior tour?
50 Worst Dates?
It’s not hard to love Candice Swanepoel’s precocious twins.
Is there a reason Adam Sandler and Vince Vaughn can’t team up and release the same movie each year together instead of doing the same thing separately?
Vince Vaughn is covering the 40 year old bro demographic while Sandler is handling the 40 year old mentally challenged man-child set. same but different.
SHUT UP AND TAKE MY MONEY!
-Hollywood, apparently. Good job, Burnsy.
Why not just call it “The Brady Bunch”, so Rob Schneider can star in the eventual TV version on CBS?
“The Familymoon” sounds like 90 minutes of Sandler, several of his quasi-talented cronies, and a couple of fat guys mooning me and trying not to laugh, until eventually one of them poops a little by accident.
I’d watch it.
“but something suddenly causes dozens of pregnant women to go into birth”
Pregnant women went back into their own mothers’ wombs?
Once you realize the goal of Happy Madison is to make movies with Adam Sandler gawking at whatever hot actress he wants, it becomes easier to appreciate these movies
24 Hours of Lamaze will only work is Peter Dinklage plays the Hospital Chief of Medicine who intensely dislikes Sandler’s OB fellow.