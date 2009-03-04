WARNER TAKES THE DICKS OUT OF KEVIN SMITH

Smith, in happier times



Kevin Smith’s next directing project starring Tracy Morgan and Bruce Willis apparently won’t be called A Couple of Dicks as originally reported, but rather the extraordinarily banal A Couple of Cops.

The scripting team of Robb and Marc Cullen penned the screenplay, centered on a pair of cops who track down a stolen baseball card, rescue a Mexican beauty and must deal with gangsters and laundered drug money. [Variety via /Film]

WB had originally acquired the script not realizing “dick” was a double entendre. Once they found out, they took immediate action, first experimenting with more literal titles such as A Couple of Dicks – Not Penises, This Isn’t That Kind of Movie At All. For his part, Kevin Smith is said to be unhappy with the change. “It’s like there’s a hole in my heart where some dicks used to be,” he reportedly told friends.