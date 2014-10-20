‘Was It Ethical To Tell Koko The Gorilla About Robin Williams’ Death?’ Ponders Chuck Klosterman

On Friday, in his “Ethicist” column for the New York Times, author Chuck Klosterman weighed in on whether it was ethical for trainers to have told Koko the Gorilla about the death of Robin Williams, whom she had met in 2001. In related news, did I just have an aneurysm? Reality really is the best hallucinogen.
Backing up a bit, I can’t believe I missed this press release when it came out in August.
On Monday, Aug. 11, the day news broke of Williams’ passing, Koko and Penny and Ron (Drs. Patterson and Cohn) were together when phone calls started coming in about the sad event. After the first call, Koko came to Dr. Patterson with an inquiring look on her face. Dr. Patterson explained that “we have lost a dear friend, Robin Williams.” Koko was quiet and looked very thoughtful.
More phone calls about the news came in, and Koko overheard one from a former colleague who had worked with Williams while he filmed a public service announcement for The Gorilla Foundation (based on his visit with Koko) in 2003. The colleague’s voice broke at the end of the conversation. About a half an hour later, Koko signed to Penny: “CRY LIP” (LIP is Koko’s sign for woman).
An Oakland woman naturally then wrote to the author of Sex, Drugs, And Cocoa Puffs to ask if it was right to tell a gorilla about the death of a famous comedian. I mean, don’t gorillas have enough on their minds these days as it is without unnecessarily burdening them so? It’s an interesting question, or at least, a question, and Klosterman, who takes longer getting to a point than Kevin Smith on a just-for-fans podcast, began his answer thusly:
Let’s start by looking at this from a slightly wider angle: What is the moral purpose of “talking” to a gorilla about anything? What’s the ethical justification for teaching Koko sign language and trying to communicate human ideas that have no bearing on her life? [NYTimes]
Klosterman then goes onto answer his own pre-question with a subsequent paragraph that includes no less than eight more rhetorical questions. And that’s before his “on the other hand” paragraph. Instead of excerpting that here, let’s re-examine the source:
The colleague’s voice broke at the end of the conversation. About a half an hour later, Koko signed to Penny: “CRY LIP” (LIP is Koko’s sign for woman).
So, while one way to look at it was “Koko the Gorilla was sad about Robin Williams’ death,” another, possibly more accurate way to interpret that is, Koko the Gorilla saw a woman crying and then signed ‘crying woman.'”
I’m not saying that the gorilla wasn’t as sad about Robin Williams’ passing as you or I, just that the evidence presented thus far seems inconclusive. Not that that should make you feel any less sad about it, of course.
Ideally, the news should have been broken to Koko by Peter King.
Came here just to make sure this had been said.
I’m here for you, AB.
For the lucky Drunkards who are blissfully unaware of Peter King, Vince or somebody like Drew Magary should provide a brief synopsis of his life and oeuvre. A lot of humor to be had.
Was it ethical for his trainers to show Koko Walk the Line? His response was CRY HARELIP.
I just imagine walking down the street and seeing a woman leaned against a wall sobbing quietly, she wants to be comforted but she doesn’t want to seem weak so I go up to her and lay a comforting hand on her back, tilt my head like a confused dog and simply say “cry lip? why cry lip?”
Koko love hairy man ape.
Williams said Koko referred to him as “The blu eyed Simian”. lol
Little did Williams realize that he was just meeting Andy Serkis.
Joke’s on you, Andy was the one playing Robin Williams.
WE’RE ALL ANDY SERKIS!
“Dr. Penny Patterson” & “Dr. Ron Cohn”? Was that block quote made up from titles of 1-page Archie comics??
I don’t know about ethically sound, but it’s probably less ethically ridiculous than having to say you lied to a gorilla about an actor she liked.
I think they probably could have skated by not telling her. I hear she is way behind on her US Weekly.
Koko’s getting upset!
Amy good good good gorilla.
+1
Seriously. LOOK AT THE FUCKING ARM.
Couldn’t the gorilla at least lend him a comb?
The man look s ragged.
I was shocked to learn that they were not in a movie together.
Just cause we’re people do we have to be islands among the species?
What’s the point of talking to animals if we can’t share celebrity gossip with them?
Relevant: [www.youtube.com]
Pissing myself while reading the comments. So, now that we are sharing gossip with the gorillas, what do they make of Eli Roth remaking Cabin Fever? Do the gorillas see it as a retarded move by a hack, or do they lean towards the more aprehensive, but hopeful? Variety must get a comment from the simians on this
I asked my dog his feelings about the remake and he lickd his balls. That’s code for “me like”.
What can I say, he likes overrated hacks.
Was it ethical to trick Koko into believing Robin Williams was a comedian?
Was it ethical to make Koko watch Meet the Spartans?
That Gorilla lives better than my co-worker, Ward, and smells better too (assumption).
We always joke that we could teach a Gorilla to do his job. Guess what? Koko would not only learn his job, but would most likely be promoted within 6 months. Meanwhile, he’s been there for 8+ years.
Is it ethical to allow Chuck K. to continue writing? No.
On a more horrifying note of intelligent apes (besides the one that runs a football blog), a bonobo named Kanzi can make fires and cook food. He is teaching this skill to his son. Between him and grief stricken gorillas, we’ll all be living in that terrible planet of the apes soon.