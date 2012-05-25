WATCH: Kristen Stewart's mom made a transgender prison movie with Jason Mewes

You don’t get to be an actress as famous and as young as Kristen Stewart without having parents in the business, and Kristen Stewart is no different. While as far as I know, her mom (Jules) isn’t her manager like Katherine Heigl’s, she does still work. For instance, Jules Stewart recently directed K-11, the trailer for which you can watch after the jump. It’s just your basic picture about a record producer who wakes up in the special unit of jail reserved for transgenders and homosexuals, K-11. Also, Jason Mewes and Deebo from Friday are there, and there’s some shitty, Marilyn Manson-type song playing over the whole thing. It’s kind of funny that they paint it as this hellish nightmare place, because I’m pretty sure gay jail is probably better than regular jail. Okay, okay, I’ll watch Bravo, just stop being so catty.

The film follows Raymond Saxx Jr. (Goran Visnjic), a powerful record producer who wakes from a drug-induced blackout to find himself locked up and classified “K-11.” Plunged into a nightmarish world ruled by a transsexual diva named Mousey (Kate del Castillo), Raymond is truly a fish out of water. Complicating matters are a troubled young transgender named Butterfly (Portia Doubleday), a predatory child molester (Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister) and the ruthless Sheriff’s Deputy, Lt. Johnson (D.B. Sweeney). Ray’s struggle to contact the outside world and regain his freedom seems impossible, but he must learn to navigate this new power structure if he is ever going survive and be in control of his life again.

Okay, so I guess the chick in the banner picture isn’t a dude after all, just a Mexican soap star made up to LOOK like a dude. I have the most confusing boner right now.

