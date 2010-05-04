Watch the elaborate, Back to the Future-themed wedding proposal

As you can see from this previous, dorktastically elaborate re-enactment of Superman II, the new coolest thing is work a popular movie into your wedding or proposal. The only drawback is part where you have to actually get married (yuckzers!). Not to be outdone, Google engineer Corey Goldfeder, which isn’t a nerdy name at all, planned an elaborate, Back to the Future-themed proposal. (*gets down on one knee*) Will you block quote me, Ultimate Proposal Contest?
Andrea and I met at a costume party. She was dressed in a 1950’s poodle skirt, and I came as Marty McFly from “Back to the Future”, so it was clearly a match made in heaven.
I took Andrea to a showing of “Back to the Future,” which was being presented as part of a Michael J. Fox retrospective at a film festival in a historic local theater. We had planned this date for months had tickets long in advance, which was unnecessary since the film festival didn’t actually exist.
In reality, I had rented out the theater, and the movie showing was to be the scene of a surprise proposal. The manager was a bit of a romantic, and he was happy to help with supporting details like adding “Back to the Future” to the theater’s marquee and getting someone to man the popcorn machine. About 20 friends and acquaintances of mine that Andrea didn’t know came to sit in the theater so that it wouldn’t look suspiciously empty.
****
We showed up at the theater just in time, and sat through the previews until “Back to the Future” began to play. After 20 minutes, however, the movie on the screen began to… diverge… from the original script. [The full video used to be online, but it got tugged off like your step dad at a tractor pull] Using some borrowed chroma key equipment I had digitally replaced Michael J. Fox’s face with my own, and with some careful splicing and voice over work, I had staged a conversation between “Doc” and Marty McFly (with my face) about whether it was time to propose. At the end of this conversation, the movie-me then turned to face the camera and prompted the real-me to propose. I got down on one knee, pulled the ring out of my pocket, and asked the love of my life to marry me. She said yes!
Aww, that’s so sweet! *stabs right arm with knife to keep it from dismissively wanking*
It may not seem so at first glance, but this is still more evidence for why Jenny McCarthy is an idiot. Ask yourself, is it really those vaccines she keeps shouting about causing autism, the ones that every scientist says is safe, or is it the rise in people who had Star Wars weddings procreating? That wasn’t rhetorical, by the way. I’ll have an answer for you after just a few more calculations on my calculator watch.
Some day, the first half of the 21st century will be known as “The Dork Ages.”
You are my density.
Was it in 3D?
Then who the fuck cares?
Why did they exclude the Biff Date Rape reenactment?
Is the Michael J. Fox retrospective in Sensurround?
I went to a Michael J. Fox retrospective once. Everyone left before the end though because the projector just got shakier and shakier as time went by.
A mutual love of geeky things is not a solid foundation for a relationship.
I know this from experience.
That poor girl’s game just got changed from ‘Life’ to ‘Worst Case Scenario’.
Exactly how much does a 1.21 gigacarrat ring set you back nowadays?
That Goldfeder dude looks like a younger, less socially awkward Brett Ratner
*Splices wife’s head onto MJF’s body in the scene where he invents the skateboard by breaking some kid’s scooter, splices own head onto Biff Tannen’s. Biff’s car crashes into manure truck. Donk turns to wife*
Donk: Honey, I’m tired of your shit.
Damnit Stoney, I was going to say LameChanger but I don’t want to step on yer weiner..
*stomp stomp stomp
He still fucks his Mom in this movie right?
It’s hard to get on one knee with your dong in the popcorn. Trust me.
Corey also later took credit for inventing Chuck Berry.
I hope Crispin Glover in invited to the wedding to sing that clown song.
Romantic!
Corey’s acting, like Michael J. Fox, was pretty shaky.
I did pretty much the same thing with footage from ‘Legend’ except I just drew an arrow pointing at Tim Curry’s character and wrote “YOUR MOTHER”.
Goldfeder doesn’t know it yet, but he’s also been spliced into all the new episodes of The Two Coreys. Yeah, Feldman is about to crack. So sad, so sad.
They tried to have Michael J Fox film it for them but it came out looking like a cross between Blair Witch Project and Cloverfield.
I would have gone the Full Metal Jacket route.
Gunny: I bet you’re the kind of guy that would fuck a person in the ass and not even have the goddamn common courtesy to give him a reach-around.
Me in movie: I only want to fuck one ass for the rest of my life.
/Turns to girlfriend in real life and gets on knee
“I want that to be your ass”
Should have gone with Mola Ram from ‘Indiana Jones & The Temple of Doom’.
DOR SHO KALI MA!
Seriously though, if you can propose like this and the woman doesn’t run away screaming, then you need to go find a woman who isn’t desperate.
True story, my husband proposed after we saw Star Wars. He should have told me he wasn’t my father. Would have cleared some things up tout suite.
Bah! Beginners…they’re so stupid!
The Mighty Feklahr proposed at a Bijou screening of UHF. During the Wheel of Fish scene, He waited until Kuni said, “Let’s see what’s in the box!”, got on His knee, and opened the ring.
The best part? Right after she said, “Yes!”, Kuni started screaming, “STUPID! YOU’RE SO STUPID!”
Shit, Jack!, all them cheerleaders in the landfill woulda run away screamin’ if He hadn’t shot them in the leg!
Btw Fek, have you seen mom?
Michael Jackson once filmed himself in something he called “Back to the future”.
He was just showing his ass to children.
I proposed by splicing myself into Casualties of War. In the scene where they all rape that girl, I superimposed myself off to the side holding a sign that says “Marry me, or this will happen to your sister.” Also, Vince Vaughn eating an ice-cream sandwich.
I thought Vince Vaughn was eating a corndog.
“Corey Goldfeder’s a fine name,” said Irvingstein Sheinblattfarb.
I got a divorce by splicing footage of me fucking my wife’s best friend into Steel Magnolias.
I spliced Tom Byron’s dong onto my crotch for my proposal video. Long story short, I got fired.
I thought it was a hoagie..
I spliced home movie footage of my father in law showing off his new convertible with the zapruder film, it ended with me telling her he’s not invited to Thanksgiving.
I thought it was Tom Byron’s dong.