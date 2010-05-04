Watch the elaborate, Back to the Future-themed wedding proposal

As you can see from this previous, dorktastically elaborate re-enactment of Superman II, the new coolest thing is work a popular movie into your wedding or proposal. The only drawback is part where you have to actually get married (yuckzers!). Not to be outdone, Google engineer Corey Goldfeder, which isn’t a nerdy name at all, planned an elaborate, Back to the Future-themed proposal. (*gets down on one knee*) Will you block quote me, Ultimate Proposal Contest?

Andrea and I met at a costume party. She was dressed in a 1950’s poodle skirt, and I came as Marty McFly from “Back to the Future”, so it was clearly a match made in heaven. I took Andrea to a showing of “Back to the Future,” which was being presented as part of a Michael J. Fox retrospective at a film festival in a historic local theater. We had planned this date for months had tickets long in advance, which was unnecessary since the film festival didn’t actually exist. In reality, I had rented out the theater, and the movie showing was to be the scene of a surprise proposal. The manager was a bit of a romantic, and he was happy to help with supporting details like adding “Back to the Future” to the theater’s marquee and getting someone to man the popcorn machine. About 20 friends and acquaintances of mine that Andrea didn’t know came to sit in the theater so that it wouldn’t look suspiciously empty.

****

We showed up at the theater just in time, and sat through the previews until “Back to the Future” began to play. After 20 minutes, however, the movie on the screen began to… diverge… from the original script. [The full video used to be online, but it got tugged off like your step dad at a tractor pull] Using some borrowed chroma key equipment I had digitally replaced Michael J. Fox’s face with my own, and with some careful splicing and voice over work, I had staged a conversation between “Doc” and Marty McFly (with my face) about whether it was time to propose. At the end of this conversation, the movie-me then turned to face the camera and prompted the real-me to propose. I got down on one knee, pulled the ring out of my pocket, and asked the love of my life to marry me. She said yes!

Aww, that’s so sweet! *stabs right arm with knife to keep it from dismissively wanking*

It may not seem so at first glance, but this is still more evidence for why Jenny McCarthy is an idiot. Ask yourself, is it really those vaccines she keeps shouting about causing autism, the ones that every scientist says is safe, or is it the rise in people who had Star Wars weddings procreating? That wasn’t rhetorical, by the way. I’ll have an answer for you after just a few more calculations on my calculator watch.

Some day, the first half of the 21st century will be known as “The Dork Ages.”