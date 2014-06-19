Watch This Animated Short Made By 11-Year-Old Lars Von Trier

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

These days, Lars Von Trier is best known for making films about people screwing, people pretending to be retarded, or people getting their genitals ravaged by a talking fox, and for writing “F*CK” on his knuckles while praising the Nazis. But back in 1967, he was just an 11-year-old boy who wanted to make a stop-motion animated film about sausage. At least, that’s what I take from this recently-uncovered short film by Lar Von Trier (or Lars Trier as he was known then – the “von” came later), Turen til Squashland… En Super Pølse Film. Or in English, Trip to Squash Land… A Super Sausage Film. (*shot in neck with dart, thrown into van to avoid terrible sausage joke*)

The two-minute film features a sausage superhero, a bunny that gets abducted (made even darker by the accidental pulsating techno beat provided by the noise of the film rotating), and then of course ends with a cloud that says “SLUT.” I’m pretty sure that was the basis for Melancholia.

“Slut” apparently means “End” in Danish, but I’d like to think it was a Freudian translation.

It seems worth noting that Trier had a non-normative childhood. His parents—who were lifestyle nudists—didn’t believe in punishment, but still managed to keep a distinct emotional distance from him. The controversial Danish director’s mother also told him on her deathbed that he was the product of an affair. [DangerousMinds]

I like to think of Scandinavia as Florida’s child prodigy cousin who went to college when he was 16 but lost his scholarship when it turned out he was schizophrenic.