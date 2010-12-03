Watching Cinderella Backwards & Morning Links

[via WarmingGlow]
MORNING LINKS
- Today in blowing up stuff more efficiently. |
- Guy strangles girlfriend to death for answering phone during sex. The real tragedy is that he never dated Paris Hilton. |BarstoolSports|
- Tough guy not so tough when he tries to eat a ghost chili. As awful as these look, what I really want to see is when they try to crap them out. |TheDailyWhat|
- Wrestler’s wedding uses WWE themes, meaning it’s fake and stupid. |WithLeather|
- TV Guide Doesn’t Like Brown People. |WarmingGlow|
- Heartbroken: 10 Great Sports Stories That Could’ve Been. |TSS|
- Space Nazi Movie Begins Filming. Really. |GammaSquad|
- 8 Must-See Christmas Movies. |UnrealityMag|
- Seven Probably victims of the Hollywood star whackers, aka auto-erotic asphyxiation ninjas. |ScreenJunkies|
- Voldemort takes Manhattan. |NextMovie|
- I sharted today, an essay. |HolyTaco|
- 30 Biggest Meltdowns in Movies. |Ugo|
- |Picture via HotJapanHot|
- Which of these posters is the most crappiest? |Pajiba|
- The Beauty Of The Stage Dive. |EgoTVOnline|
- The top 10 stripper pole fails of 2010. |Ranker|
FROTCAST TO COME…
I told my girlfriend I listen to the frotcast and would be staying up until it was posted, she laughed out loud. I asked how she knew about the slang she responded she had a wild time in her sorority where she frotted with a freshman from a nearby fraternity in front of a house full of party goers. It dawned on me I only knew this woman three months and was waiting for 4 full months until seeing anything below the belt. Who knew she was packing heat, thanks for bringing horrible realities to relationships which would otherwise be unnoticed until walking further down the dank rabbit hole.
Does this mean you and Uff are married? Because that picture is measurably nicer than the engagement ring I gave my wife.
Needs more McEnroe: [tinyurl.com]
“I think it’s reasonably glorious.”
Reasonably glorious dose not begin to describe this picture. “Yell-tacular” comes to mind. The only thing I could think to add would be maybe a pic of Kirk screaming “KHAAAAAAN” right in that little void in the upper left-hand corner. Yeah, that would be nice.
In the legal letter, Ashton’s lawyers claim Vivid is infringing on the actor’s “marketable celebrity identity value”
That’s about a 10 on the “Dismissive Wank Intensity Index”
See, I can make up bullshit indicators of economic value too
Truly photo this be the homophobe of your intent at dawn of rage seeing the ass that you put it in.
Vince, Filmdrunk needs a link in its sidebar to a Flickr account containing only your Photoshops. Seriously, do it. Please.