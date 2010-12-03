Watching Cinderella Backwards & Morning Links

12.03.10 7 Comments

MORNING LINKS

  • Today in blowing up stuff more efficiently. |
  • Guy strangles girlfriend to death for answering phone during sex. The real tragedy is that he never dated Paris Hilton. |BarstoolSports|
  • Tough guy not so tough when he tries to eat a ghost chili.  As awful as these look, what I really want to see is when they try to crap them out. |TheDailyWhat|
  • Wrestler’s wedding uses WWE themes, meaning it’s fake and stupid. |WithLeather|
  • Heartbroken: 10 Great Sports Stories That Could’ve Been. |TSS|
  • Space Nazi Movie Begins Filming. Really. |GammaSquad|
  • Seven Probably victims of the Hollywood star whackers, aka auto-erotic asphyxiation ninjas. |ScreenJunkies|
  • 30 Biggest Meltdowns in Movies. |Ugo|
  • Which of these posters is the most crappiest? |Pajiba|
  • The top 10 stripper pole fails of 2010. |Ranker|

