After someone sent me this brilliant video for Waterworld: The Musical, starring Patrick Warburton (aka The Tick, aka Putty from Seinfeld), I just had to know more about it. What I discovered, unfortunately, is that it’s viral marketing for Made for Each Other, a comedy starring the unholy trinity of the Scientologist Masterson brothers and Bijou Phillips (who I like better when she’s not talking or wearing clothes). The trailer’s after the jump. I think they tried to make up for all the annoying children of celebrities and former child actors in it by saying “pussy” a lot. Though with the Masterson brothers hanging around, it could be a Freudian thing.

You’re better than this, Warburton.

(NWS, for language)

Hat tip to Topless Robot.