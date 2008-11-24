After someone sent me this brilliant video for Waterworld: The Musical, starring Patrick Warburton (aka The Tick, aka Putty from Seinfeld), I just had to know more about it. What I discovered, unfortunately, is that it’s viral marketing for Made for Each Other, a comedy starring the unholy trinity of the Scientologist Masterson brothers and Bijou Phillips (who I like better when she’s not talking or wearing clothes). The trailer’s after the jump. I think they tried to make up for all the annoying children of celebrities and former child actors in it by saying “pussy” a lot. Though with the Masterson brothers hanging around, it could be a Freudian thing.
You’re better than this, Warburton.
(NWS, for language)
Hat tip to Topless Robot.
I’d rather see Waterhead: The Musical.
Dude, Lince, you better watch the digs you take at Scientology! Muthafuckuhs be cappin’ homies!
Warburton obviously needs the money. He only does voice work on about 99% of the animated cartoons made these days. And that guy from “Malcolm in the Middle” filmed his part on his day off from UPS.
WHAT? NEXT THING YOU KNOW THEY’LL STILL BE TALKING ABOUT HIGHLANDER: THE MUSICAL!
Oh God, Kill me now!
Brock Samson thinks this movie is for pussies.
Yeah, the guy who played a cop-turned-stripper in Big Trouble is better than this.
If Tom Cruise is the Jesus of Scientology then the Masterson brothers are the locusts.
I can’t believe Laura Prepon isn’t in this. Damn you Mastersons!
Laura Prepon being a Scientologist breaks my heart. Just as much as 2006 Burnsy’s Hollywood Cougar Hall of Fame inductee Kelly Preston.
Since I can’t see the vids, I’ll just assume this is a musical about the blossoming of love between employees at the waterpark outside Six Flags over Your Anus.
Oliver Stone is currently writing Waterboard: The Musical
So, The Mighty One wonders if Dan Rosen’s sister thinks Ron Howard pissed on that guy now?
It’s a movie about a guy that looks for a stranger to bone his wife. I can’t believe they ripped off my script: Craigslist – The Movie.
What’s this i hear about Highlander: The Musical?
Who’s looking for someone to bone his what now? (raises hand timidly)
(assuming “what” = wife, otherwise forget it)