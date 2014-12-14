Weekend Box Office: Ridley Scott’s $140 Million ‘Exodus’ Movie Opens To $25 Million

Ridley Scott’s Exodus: Gods And Kings opened this weekend, which had every entertainment journalist warming up their best bible pun for disaster. While it wasn’t the biggest bomb ever, returns weren’t great, with the $140 million budgeted film opening to $25.5 million in the US. “Plague” might be too strong. Let’s go with “Exodus? More like ExoDUD.” Nailed it.
$25 million is pretty bad for a film this size, but luckily for Fox, it opened earlier and is doing decent business internationally, where it has earned $50 million. Noah, by comparison, opened back in March with $43.7 million, on the way to $101 million domestic, which would be very bad for Exodus. Pundits point out that December tends to be “leggier,” meaning movies play longer and are less front-loaded, but Noah was also a much better movie (my opinion aside, Rotten Tomatoes has Noah at 77% recommended, with Exodus at 28%), so who knows.
The debut audience was 54% male and 65% over the age of 25, and the film played particularly well to Hispanic and African-American moviegoers, who made up 18% and 20% of the crowd, respectively.
Is this proof that the casting wasn’t racist? Not really, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see it spun that way.
“We got the religious audience, but the opening audience was much more diverse than just that,” said Spencer Klein, executive vice president of theatrical distribution at Fox. [Variety]
Nice. That guy is a lot better at quotes than Rupert “all my Egyptian friends are white” Murdoch or Ridley “Mohammad So-and-So” Scott. In any case, Exodus‘s opening was on par with The Golden Compass (also a December release) and will probably be remembered similarly.
The only other “wide” release was Chris Rock’s Top Five, which earned a solid $7.2 million on 979 screens. Paul Thomas Anderson’s Inherent Vice opened on five screenings, averaging $66,000 per screen, sixth best of the year behind Grand Budapest, The Imitation Game, Birdman, and Boyhood. I’m going to punch someone if I don’t get to see it soon.
2014 is 5% down from 2013 thus far. This weekend brings Annie, The Hobbit: Battle Of The Five Armies, and Night At the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, which all seem like perfectly fine movies that I have no plans to see.
I heard Robin Williams dies at the end of the new Night at the Museum.
There must be a god
It would be cheaper
As far as exodus timelines go, does this mean in 2000 years we’ll get a gritty interpretation of the Native American Trail of Tears? I’m very looking forward to a CGI Andrew Jackson and his calvary personally escorting Indians while riding grizzly bears.
You’ll punch someone after you watch Inherent Vice. It fucking sucks.
Funny, I’ve heard the exact opposite from every single critic I personally trust. They’ve never really lead me down the wrong path before.
@Mus815 – shit, AV Club gave it an “A” which rarely happens.
@dissident Yeah but they also said The Master was the best movie of 2012. It was just a bunch of good scenes and performances, with no real plot or structure. There Will Be Blood is probably my favorite movie ever, but I think P.T. Anderson has gone on one to many LSD trips lately.
Yeah, I read those reviews too. Then I watched the movie. It sucks. I’m as big a PT Anderson fan as anybody but that’s just overindulgent crap, if you like it, you’re probably a big Thomas Pynchon fan or a contrarian.
Oh, and I’m done with the AV Club film reviews after this one.
The shocking thing to me is Peguins movie not doing too well.
Totally agree. Very surprised it’s not doing better, it seemed like the perfect “drop your kids off here for ninety minutes” type of movie that Dreamworks used to be famous for.
Apparently American kids are still being dropped off at Big Hero 6, but the foreigners are keeping Penguins in the game by spending over 100 mil on it.
I have to sheepishly admit to laughing my ass off when I heard Werner Herzog’s voice in the trailer for Penguins, and was half tempted to go see it until I came to my senses.
The Penguinds of Madagascar movie (based on the trailers) looks incredibly stale. Even by Madagascar franchise standards. No surprise that it’s only doing relatvely okay.
Problem for Exodus is twofold: 1. Word of mouth may not be positive if the audience scores are akin to critic reviews. 2. Here comes The Hobbit, Night at the Museum, Annie, Into the Woods, The Interview and the rest of the holiday slate. If it didn’t make a ton of money right now, when it was the biggest release of the weekend, how’s it going to do when it’s fighting for people’s attention in a cluttered movieplex?
@mad6986 Not seeing a problem with that.
Wonder how much of that was accounted-for by Bale’s star power. Well, there’s always ancillary revenue, right? What says “Christmas” better than a White Moses action figure?
Not sure how much of star Bale is perceived as in terms of ability to sell tickets on his own. Obviously he’s been in some very successful movies, but he generally isn’t given the credit for the success of, say, Public Enemies or the Batman movies.
“One challah a movie!!” -Pete Hammond
“Without white actors for this load I would have been forced to make a better movie instead.”
Meanwhile, Ouija has made 15x its budget (internationally). WHERE’S YOUR GOD NOW?
