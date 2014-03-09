Weekend Box Office: ‘300: Rise Of An Empire’ Grossed $132 Million This Weekend

300: Rise of An Empire seemed like the last hangover fart of a long played out genre to most of us, but by “most of us” I’m speaking mainly to people who read for fun (ie, not the film’s target audience). While not quite as popular as the original, the $110 million budgeted sequel (almost double the $65m original) opened in first place with $45 million in domestic box office and another $87 million worldwide. Which is weird, because you would’ve thought that the ending to the first 300 is about as close as a film could get to achieving full closure.
As expected, Rise of an Empire‘s audience skewed male (62 percent). No age information was provided. They awarded the movie a weak “B” CinemaScore, which suggests it will fall off quickly in the coming weeks.
Who wants to see shirtless dudes hit other dudes with swords? OTHER DUDES. Yep, no surprises there.
3D showings accounted for 63 percent of earnings, which is abnormally high: in comparison, Thor: The Dark World‘s 3D share was 39 percent. The movie also did strong business in IMAX, where it earned $6.8 million. [BoxOfficeMojo]
And all this time, no one told me that one of the lead actors was named “Sullivan Stapleton.” Somewhere, a lacrosse team is missing their captain.
Elsewhere, Peabody and Sherman was a mild disappointment for Dreamworks, a studio that specializes in mild disappointments. It grossed $32.5 million domestic and $65.8m internationally. You’d think little kids would be dying to see a movie based on a cartoon even my parents barely remember, but it’s almost as if today’s six and seven year olds just don’t respect history.
[$32.5 million is] on the low side for DreamWorks, as their last three March releases all had $40m+ debut weekends. Even The Croods, which was a completely original project, earned $43.6m over its first weekend. [Forbes]
Peabody’s audience was 56 percent female and 52 percent above the age of 25. It received a strong “A” CinemaScore, which means word-of-mouth should be quite positive.
Yep, an A CinemaScore. It’s even tracking at 77 percent on RottenTomatoes. I like the idea of a word-of-mouth bump, because it makes me imagine some guy at the party going “No, seriously, the Peabody and Sherman movie is actually pretty good!” as the crowd at the dip bowl scatters.
Get excited for next week, when we’ve got Need for Speed, the Veronica Mars movie, and The Single Moms Club, with Grand Budapest Hotel expanding.
[numbers based on early estimates, chart via BoxOfficeMojo]
how does an animated movie have a budget of $145m? Not being facetious or anything. I legitimately want to know. Aren’t their animators on salary? Then add a couple of million each for the big name voice actors. I love Colbert but I doubt he’d turn down a million to be in this. Then 10 – 20 million for advertising. How does that add up to $145 million?
Agreed. I originally confused this movie with the new Hercules movie that came out last month. Pretty sure that one probably only costed about 30-50 mil to make.
Colbert doesn’t come cheap…
If you happen to see the Peabody movie, count the number of animators in the credits. If the production cycle of the film is two years, keep in mind that good animators might average over six digits in salary. Even outsourcing the animation overseas isn’t *that* much cheaper. There’s a whole software development team involved, too. They probably allocate executive salary into that budget. If they run their own render farm, that’s an assload of hardware and electricity. Sure, it serves multiple movies at one time, but overall it gets expensive. Running an animation studio is not cheap.
I mean Lego movie had a budget of $60 million with some seriously big name actors as voices
True Story: For some reason the development team at a company I worked for at the time decided we’d all go to see the original 300 when it came out. Honestly can’t remember why we were so ’bout it, must have been nerd-hype. But yeah we were a group of about 8 guys that all sat together to watch 300, and when it was over and we left the theater the first thing we said was “Wow that felt a little gayer than I expected”. We’d never seen so many nipples before in our collective lives.
As gay as the movie might’ve been, the reality was way gayer. Spartan wedding custom was to dress the bride up like a dude to help ease him into hetero life.
[www.cracked.com]
That is fascinating. Sparta gave the world the phalanx AND cooties.
Pompeii cost 100 million to make? Do hollywood execs ever lose their jobs or do they just get shuffled around in the system like shitty cops?
Word of mouth about Eva Green’s boobs in that kinky, violent sex scene will keep the movie on the charts.
Did this loose end ever get tied up?
I keep hoping that if a movie like 300 does well someone will give “Gates of Fire” the $200 million, 1960s epic, cast-of-thousands treatment it deserves. That is a hell of a book.
Michael Mann was going to make that back in the 90’s, just after Heat. Shame it never happened.
Await, the Veronica Mars movie is going to theaters? I thought people paid to have it on blu-ray and then it would be on the CW or something.
Well…this wasn’t a headline I was expecting to read.
I was excited to see the Grand Budapest Hotel. On Thursday, the Alamo Drafthouse had it listed for showing on Friday…then it disappeared. I suppose it was listed as a mistake, but it hurt me deep down where only wes anderson knows.
So where is the “empire” in “rise of an empire”? The Greek city states were never unified, unless you’re counting the Hellenistic period, and Persia never conquered Greece. So wouldn’t be be better named “Fall of an Empire”?
Even “Rise of a Civilization” would have made more sense if you go buy some historians who believe the victory at Salamis saved “Western” Civilization before it really began. With that said, Xerxes had a pretty stable government, had an excellent building program and was pretty tolerant to most religions. Poor guy has a bad rep.
Logic and history doesn’t exist here.
Sure, The Croods was “completely original.” *cough*The Flintstones*cough*a million other Stone Age pop culture things*cough*
Also, I am flummoxed that 300: Rise of an Empire wasn’t title 301. Can’t these people count?
Frozen comes out on DVD/Blu ray next week, and it’s still in the Top 10. That’s pretty amazing.
