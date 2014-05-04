Weekend Box Office: ‘Amazing Spider-Man 2’ Earned $369 Million Worldwide

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 earned $369 million worldwide over the weekend, including $94 million domestic. It didn’t break any records, but it did open better than the first Spider-Man 2‘s $88 million in 2004. As a commenter pointed out, we’re now living in a world where “the first Spider-Man 2” is a thing that makes sense to say.
Most call this a modest “win” for Sony, even on a $255 million budget (!!!) and with the second-worst opening for a Spider-Man movie. And despite ‘maze Spi 2 being the worst reviewed of the Spider-Man movies (54 percent). Sidenote, how is Spider-Man 3 at 63%? I don’t know anyone who likes that movie. In any case, 2 Spider-Man 2 earned a B+ Cinemascore…
…which suggests word-of-mouth will be only a bit better than the reviews. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 will likely fall off quickly in the coming weeks, and is essentially guaranteed to be the lowest-grossing entry yet in the franchise. Based on the pattern of other May openers, The Amazing Spider-Man 2 should finish with around $230 million [domestic]. [BoxOfficeMojo]
Which sounds bad, but you have to remember that the goal with films this big isn’t really huge ticket sales (though huge ticket sales are nice) it’s to drive the ancillary revenue streams, where studios make most of their money. Amazing Spider-Man 2‘s job was to create huge worldwide exposure for the Spider-Man brand, and it did that. So, uh… hooray for Sony, I guess. Maybe next time they can just tour the country charging admission to look at their stack of money like John Mulaney’s bit. It’d probably be more fun than their last few Spider-Man movies.
Spider-Man was the only movie opening wide this weekend, with Belle making $26,250 per screen in limited release and Elizabeth Banks’s Walk of Shame earning just $745 per screen on a same-day-as-VOD release. I’m torn between cheering the rightful demise of a movie called “Walk of Shame,” and bemoaning the fact that this will just lead execs to assume Elizabeth Banks can’t open a movie and the only female comedic stars who they’ll bankroll will continue to be Jennifer Aniston and, ugh, Cameron Diaz.
Meanwhile, Heaven is for Real eased 39 percent to $8.7 million while adding 225 new locations, for a $65.6 million total so far. I eagerly await Heaven Is For Real 2: Burpo’s Revenge, Heaven Is For Real 3: Back To Heaven, and Heaven Is For Real 4: Electric Burpaloo.
$255 million!??! You’d think the script would get some revisions before they shot it. That movie sucked Unicorn.
like, the unicorn’s horn? or its dick?
Be creative.
you’re right, so many obvious “Executive Notes” and too many cooks in the kitchen with the script. Its one of the worst movies I have seen in some time, and garfield’s accent really irritated me this time out.
@Jeff Sucked unicorn labia?
@Apathybill
Garfield, always going on about lasagne and mondays. You haven’t been funny in years Garfield, why would you be funny in a movie about talking spiders?
Go back to your lame comic strip you lazy fatass cat!
Don’t be too impressed by such numbers. Hollywood accounting is a magical thinkg I wouldn’t be surprised at all if 100mil our of these 255mil are just the studio paying itself for various fictional purposes so that it can lure the IRS in that dark alley and do things to it
@Apathy: You’re being too nice. “Too many cooks in the kitchen” implies that the writers of this film actually knew what they were doing.
Too many sous-chefs in the kitchen?
You really came through for me at the end with “Burpo’s Revenge” and “Electric Burpaloo.” That was a great laugh. Thank you, Vince.
So how long before movies made exclusively to sell extra crap.
In about 70 years ago
The sheer merchandising of movies is a more recent phenomenon.
When did Star Wars start merchandising again?
Yeah if by “recent phenomenon” you mean 30 years ago, then sure.
@dissident I said “more recent,” in reply to jesuswasaterrorist’s mention of 70 years (as well as the fact that the movie industry is now well over a century old). I agree with your timeline…it was about 30 years ago that the merchandising really started to become prevalent. There had long been tie-ins to a greater or lesser degree, but with the success of Star Wars as both a movie franchise and a toy line, studios certainly began looking for ways to increase profit margins and expand the movies themselves into ‘product lines.’
The Amazing Heaven is For Real 2: Bangs for Jesus
7th Heaven is 4 Real: Teenage Jessica Biel’s Rack is Proof
I can vouch for that as well. Spent many an hour of my college years stoned off my ass watching that stupid show for no other reason other than God’s two gifts to her.
Are the plastic surgeons in California that full of themselves now?
rules of Attraction
I want the version of ‘Heaven Is For Real’ where the little kid gets brainwashed into becoming a suicide bomber. Fit that little turd for a vest quick, before he develops critical thinking skills.
Heaven is 4 Real: All Up In Them Virgins (And Sure, There’s Candy Too. Whatever. Go Practice Blowing Up)
Godzilla smash…
kudos for leading with the only number that matters as a basis for discussion : worldwide gross (all other numbers are folly and meant to confuse)
huzzah! for truth !
Eh, worldwide gross is in itself a bit misleading. Studios generally make far less from foreign markets, sometimes nothing at all if the rights were pre-sold in order to help finance the film.
My thoughts exactly. I hate that Sony is trying to “Marvel Universe” Spiderman. It’s why they’re forced to do villain movies like the Sinister Six, it’s the only other characters they have to work with.
If Sony really wants to compete, they should find some way to partner with Fox and tie him in with X-Men and Fantastic 4.
Has Comments of the Week become Comments of the Fortnight?
Comments of the renfaire-speak. Doest as thou wilt.
I am curious how “ancillary revenue” can be quantified. It’s not like comic sales are going to bring in any money, so is it T-shirts? TV cartoons? Sales of DVD s and streaming of older movies? Toys? It’s not like Disney who can fold things into cash-cow theme parks; I’m just curious where the specific dollars come from.
That’s basically it, Sony gets paid for all the things you listed, plus whatever else they license out their imagery onto. Sony likely gets a piece of everything but the comics, it’d be in their financial reports if you actually want the details. I’m sure Marvel gets a good spike in comic sales out of it, plus their cut of Sony’s licensing income for being the original source.
Sony Pictures leases the game rights to Sony Entertainment so that stays in-house; sales of the old movies spike, plus replays on FX have been nonstop the last two weeks; the theme park rides would pay to Sony first if they’re based on the movies, then Sony pays a small cut to Marvel, or they’d go straight to Marvel if they’re just based generically on Spider Man.
@middlehead Mostly true, although the comics sales spike is a rarity these days. Marvel evidently released a new Spidey comic to coincide with the move premiere, however, so they’ll no doubt see a one-time surge from that (followed by an inevitable decline into withering sales and broken dreams).
Why is that image a GIF if it’s not animated? Seems like a waste.
Heaven is Fo Reals: Step Up 2 Tha Pearly Gatez
Maybe it’s my undying love for Emma Stone but I thought it was an awesome movie
Love can blind you to the fact that you were watching a Batman Forever remake, I guess.
Glad to see Locke on the list. It’s the best movie on it (that I’ve seen.) You all should go find it.
Amazing Spider-Man 2 opening $6 million higher than Spider-Man 2 doesn’t seem like much to brag about when you consider inflation and the additional cost of 3D and Imax tickets.
Tying Spider-Man in with the FF and especially the X-Men would be the wrong move. Spider-Man’s world is expansive enough to support its own mega franchise, obviously it can’t be as big as X-Men or Avengers, but there’ still lots you could do with him and his world.
You know, I did actually did like the film. I sit here in shame, because I like to think of myself as a snobbish, film elitist (who also buys comics weekly), but I really liked Am Spi the second. I think it has a lot to do with the fact that it look like the actors actually want to be there compared to the original cast. I’m also a sucker for chemistry and little character moments which this has in spades compared to the original films (which were VERY VERY comicbook-y and comic-book-y of a bygone era). With that said, I honestly believe it’s all down hill from here. I think once Andrew has wrapped up (after the next movie), Sonys gonna have a hard time pushing us to take a third Spidey in so many years. Hell I don’t even know if the James Bond model can hold a James Bond series anymore (constant recasting). I guess we’ll see.
I think the problem with the X-Men is that they are so all in compassing. I’ve always said if Marvel studios could get back either FF or X-Men from Fox, they’d take FF in heartbeat. In order to bring in the X-Men you’d have to completely rewrite and recon the film universes history. I think that’s what the 2028 plan is all about. Give Fox and Sony 15ish more years to muck up their franchises, then do some kind of universe rewriting event in the movies and then restart with everything finally together. The only thing that bums me out is that I’ll be in my forties by then….fuuuuuuuuuuu
Alright! The Other Woman made its money back. Here comes the sequel. Chrissy Tiegen makes her acting debut in The Other Woman 2: This Time She’s Black.
2 Heaven 2 Real