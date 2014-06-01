Weekend Box Office: ‘Maleficent’ Crushes ‘A Million Ways To Die In The West’

This weekend was Seth MacFarlane’s chance to show that he could continue to be wildly successful without his tried-and-true shticks — animation and talking animals — and prove all his h8ers wrong. It didn’t work out that way. After a $54 million opening weekend for Ted and a $49 million opening for Neighbors (two recent R-rated comedies), A Million Ways To Die grossed a middling $17.1 million domestically. It only cost $40 million to make, which means it probably won’t lose money, but it’s hard to paint it as anything but a mild disappointment. It was also a terrible place to pick up chicks, with an audience that was 55% male and 72% over the age of 25. Total sausage fest.
Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie’s Maleficent earned a huge $70 million domestically ($170m including international), which was well above Snow White and the Huntsman ($56m) and Mirror Mirror ($18m) but behind Oz: The Great And Powerful ($79m). Either way, it’s a big win for Disney, and thank God, the baby Jesus cries when a giant faceless corporation doesn’t preposterous amounts of money. Expect to see a massive increase in cheekbone-based projects in the months to come.
Next week brings us Tom Cruise’s Groundhog Day-style action film, Edge of Tomorrow, and the we’re-still-trying-to-make-Shailene-Woodley-unglamorous tearjerker The Fault In Our Stars. Spoiler alert: the fault in our stars is cancer.
worldwide “A Million Ways To Die In The West” made 28 million dollars already, with a budget of 40 million, it’s going to make it’s money back and then some. will it be a barn burner , nope. will it be profitable, yup. most likely this week, with the entire summer to run. which puts it leaps and bounds ahead of most studio movies that will released this summer, period. keep hating vinny.
this dude teamed up with neil degrasse tyson and is putting SCIENCE to the religious right every sunday night for the past two months
all hail seth mcfarlane
$40M production budget does not include promotion, which means that even if the movie ekes out a profit it does not bode well for Seth McFarlane, movie star. Meanwhile, the religious right has made Heaven Is For Real wildly lucrative, inadvertently disproving the existence of god.
studios also want to make a multiple of the budget in profit, not eak out a few million above cost.
@DNP Priapism , better than losing money which most do.
@Buttockus Finch, Esq. : be as persnickety as you like, the new COSMOS if fucking awesome, the reinvention was Seth’s brainchild, and the science it’s introducing to those who would only hear about things like the creation museum reaches 10’s of millions of americans ( and most importantly their children) a week, week in , week out. boom. it just doesn’t get better than that.
But do you have an opinion on the film? Or are we judging it based on a combination of how profitable it will be/how awesome Cosmos is?
Aw geez, sorry that “sticking it to the religious right” had no effect on the box office for A Million Ways. Hope you’ll be okay.
@Cannonball : no opinion past what it’s financial return has been, and probably will be, as this is an article about Box Office, and being “crushed”.
there seems to be an undercurrent of McFarlane hate, that I really can’t understand, ergo my pointing out that he’s almost solely responsible for getting the greatest series of Science television back on the air, when we, as a society, are being inundated more and more with bible thumping evolution deniers, and most need it.
that buys this dude a great deal of good will in my book.
@Michael Valentine Smith : So he has good will. Doesn’t mean he can make a good movie
@Michael Valentine Smith You know who else liked science?
It will lose money in its theatrical run as it was heavily promoted, so I imagine its cost is more around 70-80 million with promotion.
It won’t ruin McFarlan’s career as a director or writer or anything, but I don’t imagine he will take a starring role again in future films.
you own a fedora don’t you?
You are incomprehensibly stupid.
Why do we have to treat science and religion like they are two competing ball clubs, where you have to chose one? It seems unproductive to waste energy worrying about “sticking” things to the religious right or the “non-believers?”
Sol: why does it matter if they know those things or not? the point is they could learn if they ever cared and they aren’t keeping anyone else from learning it either. being religious is a bad thing; if you do it the way they want, you work against progress and deny basic equality. these are the real worst things in the world.
Cosmos is awesome, and this movie probably does suck balls. I haven’t seen this movie, but that’s because the trailer was just a nutshot away from everythign you can do wrong in a trailer.
Also, to the REalM Sol – nope. and you might want to talk to someone about yoru anger issues.
I actually like Seth MacFarlane as a person and I don’t hate his comedy stuff – as I’ve said it’s like 70/30 funny/grating for me – so I don’t know why you think my post calling the box office “a mild disappointment” (which is 100% accurate) is “hating.”
no opinion past what it’s financial return has been, and probably will be, as this is an article about Box Office, and being “crushed”.
In the Klingon Empire we have an old saying: “Seventeen million photon torpedoes kills a LOT of Romulans, SEVENTY million photon torpedoes CRUSHES ALL TEH Rommies!”
See? It’s like 70 is more than 17! Hell, even XMen almost doubled up on that fucking movie. Calling the box office for “Million Ways” a ‘mild disappointment’ is as polite and diplomatic as calling Michael Valentine Smith ‘mildly retarded’.
How Boston was the ‘Million Ways’ audience – Red Sox game in Tampa Boston, or Simmons mailbag Boston?
A level XICXIVV audience – almost like BUCKHAHHHH
McFarlane could easily increase sales by showing up at theathers and allowing people to hit him in that extremely punchable face of his.
The fault in our stars looks soo bad. I don’t care what book it’s based on, the trailer makes it seem like the worst Nicholas sparks book ever
not that i was it’s target audience but the 14 year old Tumblr brigade reduced any interest i might have had to zilch
“the fault in our stars is cancer.” But is it butt cancer? Wait, that’s been done:
[uproxx.com]
The Fault in Our Stars Or How The Make-A-Wish Foundation Helped Two People Get Laid.
“The Fault in Our Stars” fails a simple test for me: I need my romantic leads to have different haircuts.
@Rawhead Wrecks @Vince Mancini You just made my evening.
It’s not like Maleficent and A Million Ways to Die in the West were competing for the same core audience. But I was unaware that the population of the USA was 75% “tween” girls.
girls pick movies. Guys follow girls. shit aint difficult to piece together.
It has more do with being rated PG (everyone can go) and our societies infatuation with Brangelina and her ilk.
But..but… He’s sticking it to the religious right! Some idiot thinks that’s really important!
I think the baby Jesus cries whenever Theron laughs at a bit of MacFarlane juvenilia. I know a little piece of my soul dies.
Meh. Theron has been dead to me since I found out that she lets Sean Penn rut atop her.
I got to enjoy my 8:45pm showing of ‘Million Ways’ along with a nice family including Mom, Dad, and two children between the age of 3 and 5.
Nothing kills the jizz joke mood quite like a toddler asking “what’s that” when Giovanni Ribisi goes to wipe a hot load off of Sarah Silverman’s face.
Most uncomfortable movie going experience ever
sounds funnier than the movie itself
Did Dad reply “I’ll show you later”?
Maybe if Family Guy hadn’t sucked for the last five years MacFarlane would have a larger core audience?
I think if maybe people could accept crass humor for what it is, and not expect it to be a life changing, personal introspection on the artist, MacFarlane would have a larger core audience.
Different strokes for different folks, yada yada.
55% of the audience being male makes it a sausage fest?
I’m surprised I thought this was going to be his blazing saddles. Maybe a miracle will happen and it will pick up word of mouth and be stronger next week, a rare but welcome occurrence.
It was a middlin’ movie for me. I think it suffered from Seth MacFarlane trying to keep the film going on his own shoulders and wasn’t able to do it in a convincing manner. Seriously, he’s talking non-stop. More rest of the cast, less Seth and it could be a B-minus movie.
I saw it yesterday and would put it at a “C-“. There were a few laugh out loud moments but far more time was spent rolling my eyes.
@agentM +1 million angel bucks
Maleficent sucked but I guess people love that Angelina.
Actually I think it’s more like rubes love that stupid rehashed fairytale with an edge crap.
*slow trombone slide*
Seth MacFarlane’s snarky kitsch has jumped the shark so many times that the poor shark is starting to have confidence issues and thinks its a dolphin
I liked her better when she was drinking Billy Bob Thornton’s blood.
I loved A Million Ways to Die in the West, I dont get all the hate and negative reviews its been getting, I laughed quite a lot, the only time I was rolling my eyes was when McFarlane went on his rant about how shitty the west is. But I laughed more than I cared about the story or anything else that was going on. And that Back to the Future reference was only mired by the fact this movie takes place in 1882 and if he knew anything about BTTF the 3rd part takes place in 1885. So the times dont add up for Doc Brown being there.
At the end of 3, Doc had built another time machine. So he could be ANYWHEN.
this exchange makes me happy.