Weekend Box Office: ‘Ouija’ Made $20 Million Because You’re All Terrible

There are times when I feel like I understand the American public, like the success of Gone Girl, and there are other times when I want to scream “Big Big Theory? What the f*ck is wrong with you people?!?” This weekend fell into the latter category, with Ouija making $20 million damned dollars. The film, produced by Blumhouse and the Michael Bay co-owned Platinum Dunes, based on the inanimate object, reportedly only cost $5 million to produce. I can’t even fathom a possible reason for seeing that other than being 15 and needing a place to get a handjob. Ouija beat out the $14 million take by the other new wide release, John Wick, an unapologetic crowd pleaser starring Keanu Reeves that even critics loved. I’m curious what Michael Bay would have to do to not be successful at this point.
[Ouija] played 75% under-25 years old and 61% female. It played 39% Hispanic, 31% Caucasian, and 12% African American. [Forbes]
I want 25% of that audience on the terrorist watch list.
While John Wick didn’t do as well as Ouija, it did much better than anyone expected, proving once again that tracking companies are mostly just throwing darts at a wall with blindfolds on and trying to pass it off as science.
Going into the weekend, “John Wick” looked like a dud. Reeves, still reeling from the epic flop that was “47 Ronin,” griped that studios no longer offered him plum roles and the action thriller looked like another nail in his career coffin. But reviews for the film about a hit man avenging the murder of his puppy were sterling, propelling the picture to $14.1 million across 2,589 locations. That was much more robust than the $7 million to $8 million opening most analysts projected the revenge thriller would make. [Variety]
Score one for moviegoers, and minus one for random people at the mall being asked their opinion. Or at least, I would say that if Ouija hadn’t made $20 million this weekend. Pretty sure random people hanging out at the mall during the middle of the day were the target audience for that one.
Elsewhere, Birdman expanded to 50 theaters, earning $28,750 per location (compared to Ouija‘s $7,000) because it’s awesome. It’s already an arthouse hit, and I really think it could’ve played to a non-arthouse crowd, but what do I know. The last thing anyone in this business wants to do is overestimate the public’s intelligence. The horror.
St. Vincent also expanded, to around 2,200 locations, taking in $8 million. Which is great, but honestly, if you can’t sell a movie with Melissa McCarthy and Bill Murray as a grouchy old man befriending a precocious kid, just give up.
The mostly well-reviewed comedy starring Bill Murray and Melissa McCarthy earned $8.06 million on its first wide weekend and now sits with $9.19m domestic. Chalk up the solid debut to Murray’s pull and McCarthy’s still vibrant stardom as alleged flop Tammy sits near $100m worldwide on a $20m budget. The film hasn’t made much noise in the Oscar race, but if it ends up playing better than the likes of The Theory of Everything or The Imitation Game in the next month or so it might sneak back in accordingly. This will be one to keep an eye on, as arguably (I have not seen it yet), as it may-well play as a would-be Oscar bait film that is squarely aimed at audiences who don’t necessarily flock to the likes of Birdman or Whiplash. [Forbes]
I liked St. Vincent and I love Bill Murray, but it is absolutely not an Oscar film, it’s a guilty pleasure film. If St. Vincent is some kind of art movie and Birdman is avant-garde, then the mainstream is… oh God, Ouija? Let’s all move to France.
Overall, the booming Fall box office is making up for the slumping Summer box office, and suddenly no one’s talking about how movies are dead anymore.
The best news for Hollywood is that October continued to drive a larger turnaround at the box office. Ticket sales were up nearly 10% from the same weekend last year when “Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa” topped charts with a $32 million debut. [Variety]
So, make some good movies, and people will still see them. Or just be Michael Bay, and film your grandpa pooping his pants because you literally cannot fail.
Is there a reason Ouija was 61% female (besides the fact that females like awful themed horror movies….not misogynistic, I’m just married and my wife is the worst at picking scary movies….
“Oooohhh look, that child is crawling backwards on the ceiling with his head turns around, it looks SOOOO freaky even if it is PG-13”)?
Was Bieber in it or something?
I Think the same people that like mainstream horror are the same that like romcoms. They don’t want someone challenging or even explore the genre. They just want someone hitting the marks so they can have a snack and relax.
It’s why smart horror has no place in the mainstream anymore despite a few getting through
@Andrew J Same people that consider Transformers a good action/adventure movie?
@TBuckFutter No idea. Got over that phase in my twenties. But I’m still waiting for my husband to grow out of his Michael Bay phase and it looks like its gonna be a long wait.
@NotTheOne I wish my wife would grow out of it….or I wish they’d stop making Paranormal Activity and insidious sequels. Either way.
And, for the record, my Michael Bay phase started and ended when I was a teenager, so there is no hypocrisy in my derision for her terrible taste.
@Tbuck Understood. I like action movies but Bay baffles me. His IMDB profile is migraine inducing. But the horror movies they started making a few years ago don’t even scare me. For me nothing touches The Omen or The Exorcist.
@NotTheOne I love horror and suspense….but I don’t get why most of the new ones are supposed to be scary. It is all “Oh….tension….tension….JUMP SCENE!” or “Tension…tension….PSYCHE! NOT A JUMP SCENE…Ok, relax….JUMP SCENE!”
How about the 39% Hispanic?
There is no reason the transformer movies are so popular, its like a void of culture
Women be loving the stupid horror movies these days. It’s kind of a strange trend, but I think it started with The Exorcism of Emily Rose or some shit like that. PG-13 horror movies have been going for awhile, but they were bound to pick up with the teen girl audience at some point, since they lack the goriness that male horror buffs seem to prefer.
You know, I’m pretty sure that the fact that Halloween is around the corner had absolutely NOTHING to do with the movie’s success. You might want to look into stuff like that before you open your mouth and report something like this.
Had less to do with when it was released than it had to do with the fact that the people who saw it have terrible tastes in movies.
Since they release crappy horror movies throughout the year, I’m pretty sure the proximity to Halloween *did* have nothing to do with the movie’s success.
Of course it did just like it did for all the Saw movies.
But similar to a Wes Anderson type of movie people enjoy things I consider shit.
This theory would make more sense if *all* horror movies were released around Halloween, or if Ouija were somehow more Halloweeny than other horror movies. The last two “Halloween” movies were released in August for fuck’s sake.
The theory is unprovable in that it can be both (partly because of Halloween and partly because people like shitty movies, see Wes Anderson fame) but since logic dictates that its proximity to Halloween would in fact boost its box office at least partly I choose to fall on that side of ledger.
Occam’s razor so to speak.
@WinstonsFreeCrabLegs Occam’s razor refers to the conclusion with the least assumptions being the likely one. Both conclusions have exactly the same number of assumptions. Therefore, both are likely.
Based on the same amount of evidence, I choose to assume that being released on a Friday made all the difference. True, almost all horror movies are released on Fridays, but logic dictates that in this case the Friday release was the deciding factor.
But does the marketing ploy make the public more or less stupider?
I want to see Birdman, but there’s an AMC a block from me and the artsy-fartsy theater playing Birdman is a 20 minute cab ride across town. That’s a recipe for seeing Birdman on TV.
Just saw Birdman. It’s badass.
My artsy fartsy theater is in a neighboring town that I abhor. The thought of spending my money there may force me to wait and see this on demand.
I’ll tell you all this secret that probably has something to do with it. As a teacher of the high school youngins, Ouija board merchandise has been reigning as the #1 accessory for female students (tees, notebooks, buttons, etc). Dont ask me why on that one. The movie literally played off a pop culture merchandising trend.
Don’t blame me, I saw St. Vincent. And goddammit, it was adorable. Bill Murray with a smooshy-faced fluffy cat forever.
Ouija is like Annabelle, popcorn “horror” for dumb teenagers, of course is gonna make money.
Nice write up Vince. You snuck a couple nice lines in there.
Saw Ouija at a free screening and it was boring as fuck. Out of all it’s crimes, not scary is bad enough, but SO BORING.
After about half an hour even all the riffraff who wait on line for these free screening quieted down after making the usual thugs who come to the movie to get high and yell at the screen comments. I think we all fell asleep.
This is why we can’t have nice things.
Hey I did my part and saw John Wick.
How was it?
IMO I got my non matinee monies worth.
There is a scene early in the movie where the head Russian Mafioso is talking to John Leguzamo about him hitting the spoiled brat kid – to which Legs informs him of of his son’s transgression and the mafioso reaction is priceless.
It was worth $10 ticket to me – I would say its steal at a matinee price.
Agreed with above…plus the new girl (Adrianne Palicki) who’s on S.H.I.E.L.D, is a bad ass Hit girl in John Wick. Look her up…woooooow
Kill the Messenger is your gawdamm Halloween film. S’ shame Fincher lent weight to chick lit melodrama when this could’ve been the nightmare of the year.
If that C-Tates shop isn’t terrific I don’t know what is. I cried tears of joy into my pants.
John Wick was awesome. An hour and a half of Keanu shooting people in the face? Fuck yeah. Also, the supporting cast was amazing.
I was driven away from “St. Vincent” because all the commercials used the goddamn American Authors’ song, “Best Day of My Life”. I desperately want the new pop cycle to pull that shit from the top of the list for “songs to set your trailer to” so I can hate something else.
The marketing for St. Vincent has been atrocious.
@Vince Mancini I’m starting to think marketing is a lot harder than Christopher Nolan would have us believe.
At least the commercials didn’t use Spirit In the Sky.
I like that song, but yeah, it’s become the new “Semi-Charmed Life” to give your trailer an upbeat tone.
Wow, even my roommate’s girlfriend, who is freaked out at the idea of a Ouija board making an appearance at our place (I was threatened with the prospect of a black eye), thought Ouija looked like a dumb movie.