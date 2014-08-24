Weekend Box Office: ‘Sin City: A Dame To Kill For’ Bombs. Hard.

The moviegoing public plopped a steamer in one of Frank Miller’s dumb hats this weekend, as Sin City: A Dame To Kill For (my review) took in just $6.477 million at the domestic box office this weekend. Not even Eva Green’s awesome boobs could save it.
How bad an opening was it? It was less than half of Expendables 3‘s $15.8 million opening, which itself flopped so bad the studios blamed it on piracy. In fact, Sin City 2 earned less than Expendables 3‘s second weekend take, which was off almost 60% from its opening. Out of the three new films opening in wide release this weekend, Sin City: A Dame To Kill For was number three, behind a YA weepie starring Chloe Moretz that grossed $16.3 million (on an $11 million budget) and a Christian-themed football movie from the studio that brought you Fire Proof ($9 million). Basically, Sin City 2 was more sparsely attended than Kirk Cameron’s birthday party.
Sequels usually do better than the original, provided people give a sh*t at all, but whereas Sin City opened to $29 million in 2005, the follow-up did slightly better than a tenth of that. And that’s without accounting for nine years of inflation and 3D ticket pricing. It’s actually stunning how little people gave a sh*t about Sin City 2, and I say that as someone who definitely didn’t give a sh*t about Sin City 2. Its prospects don’t improve much in the coming weeks either, as it received a dismal B- Cinemascore and 43% on RottenTomatoes.
The opening couldn’t be blamed on piracy this time, but there was another third party actor deserving of scorn: tracking companies. Those are the folks who help studios gauge public interest by polling people standing around the mall on a weekday morning. Apparently their predictions haven’t been entirely accurate of late.
From Deadline:
Let’s just look at the past two weekends: TWC’s YA adaptation, The Giver was predicted at $20M and ended up at $12M last weekend while Millennium/Lionsgate’s The Expendables 3 was tracking anywhere from $20M to $25M and came in at $15.8M.
This weekend was just as bad. If I Stay was tracking in the low 20’s and will come in at $16.3M; Frank Miller’s Sin City: A Dame to Kill For was tracking at anywhere between $16M to $19M and came in at $6.4M. When the Game Stands Tall was tracking between $10M and $11M and came in at $8.7M.
So… basically, lots of companies basing their ad buys, expectations, and greenlighting future projects based on faulty numbers. The Deadline piece blames the bad numbers on tracking companies’ inability to adapt their methods to a younger generation with different media habits, but whatever the case, studios not being able to trust tracking numbers could be a great thing. They’ve long used focus groups and tracking numbers and polling as a way to remove any personal responsibility for choices. It wasn’t my idea, I was just going by the numbers! I’m sure they’ll figure out new ways to track, but in the meantime, can you imagine a world where a studio exec chose projects based on what he actually wanted to see? It’s probably too much to hope for, but that would be wonderful. And that’s why if tracking companies end up dead I will enjoy metaphorically pissing on their graves.
You see that? I started with a poop metaphor and ended with pee. Versatility.
[via BoxOfficeMojo, Forbes, HollywoodReporter, Deadline]
I remember how blown away I was after Sin City. I thought it was one of the most beautiful movies I’d ever seen. And I could not give less of a shit about the sequel.
Agreed. The fact that it took so long to make didn’t help either…
It’s like a guy you knew and liked for a semester in first year of college comes back ten years later and wants to go to a kegger.
Same. See also, Kick-Ass 2. I mean, figuratively–don’t actually see it.
@Buttockus Finch, Esq. Oh God I can’t imagine Sin City 2 would be more disappointing than Kick-Ass 2. That was a chore to sit through.
Agreed. Like I said in the review thread, they waited too long for the sequel. The film looks dated.
Please let this be the end of Frank Miller in Hollywood. Everything he’s been involved in besides SC1 has been terrible.
Frank Miller had a cameo in RoboCop 2, so that blows that argument to pieces.
Robocop 2 is universally considered a giant turd. And miller didn’t just cameo, he wrote the awful script too.
Robocop 2 gets an unfair amount of guff.
Can we all bask in the glory that Guardians of the Galaxy bounced back from being #2 last week to #1 this week again knocking out that shitty Turtles movie!
That’s all I keep thinking about. When is the last time a movie opened at #1, then three weeks later was back at #1 again. So glad for it, too. Loved GotG.
At first I was happy about this and thought the same way as you Chimpo. Then I realized that TMNT made almost 17 million this weekend and have come to the conclusion that we still love shitty movies. Even more depressing, we love REALLY shitty movies.
Go big or go home I guess, which means Michael Bay has about 2.5 billion in ticket sales he can count on in the next decade.
Zookeeper 2?
Of course it’s a good idea!
How you have a Christian-themed football movie that you don’t call “Hail Mary Pass,” I have no idea.
If the “big game” that concludes the movie doesn’t feature tiny We Love God College defeating powerhouse Godless Liberal U thanks to a bolt of lightning that strikes GLU’s atheist, gay, son-of-illegal-aliens quarterback just as he’s running for the winning touchdown, then SOMEBODY dropped the ball (when writing the script).
They didn’t want it to be “too” Christian in the advertising. If you notice the TV ads, they never touch on ol’ Gee Whiz. So they’re selling it as a straight football drama to the seculars while probably filling every megachurch from here to Bangkok with group sales for it.
@Buttockus Finch, Esq. “Hail Mary” implies Catholic. The Fundies don’t think Catholics are Christian. They think the veneration of Mary and the Saints is akin to Polytheism
I bet there aren’t any coaches slapping their players on the ass in this one.
“When the Game Stands Tall (In the Shower): The Jerry Sandusky Story”.
The tip-off on it being a SuperJesus film that is always when they put a number to call to set up “Group Showings” at the end of the commercial.
If they are protestant, calling it Hail Mary would be weird.
Yeah, Buttockus (if that is your real name!). I thought your “joke” was amusing until these guys pointed out that it likely misrepresents this movie and the people who made it. Stick to your day job, lawyer man! Comedy is about an accurate portrayal of FACTS! Which as a lawyer, you probably know nothing about! (Lawyer joke!)
I’ll buy the blu ray.
But i liked tmnt and gog
Let’s put Jessica Alba and Ryan Reynolds in a movie and see if theaters have to pay people to come see the movie.
She’s stated she will never go nude. So…There goes her “acting” career.
Well they already did it with Alba and Dane Cook (the even poorer man’s Ryan Reynolds) and it worked out so well I can’t even remember the name of the movie without googling it.
Good Luck Chuck. Yeah, I remember, and I deserve hell for it.
Oh well, Uproxx. You tried so hard. Maybe next time the hype’ll work!
Tried so hard to do what?
I think Chris is referring to the large number of SIN CITY 2 articles on this site over the last week or so.
There was a large number, yes. But they were mostly negative.
Unless you think “Sin City 2 is a movie for guys in fedoras” was a compliment, in which case we should just stop talking so you can get to your poetry slam.
Oh well, Uproxx. You’re a media conglomerate that posts articles about upcoming movies on your movie site. TO HELL WITH YOU.
I think he’s referring to the ol’ “there’s no such thing as bad press” adage.
I counted maybe five. I wrote two of them. Neither could really be construed as “positive.”
I thought after The Spirit Hollywood would have learnt that having Frank Miller and that stale black and white with occasional colour style was a bad idea. Hopefully they have now.
The Artist reset expectations on that one. Stupid Uggie and his adorableness.
One of the joys tears ago was marveling over the slavish visual adaptation of the original. The second they started sandwiching one of the saga’s best stories w/ unpublished stories I could feel my interest waning. I’m to judge the quality of the adaptation based upon the absence of source material? PASS!
Angelina Jolie is a waste of human cells, but this fucking piece of shit was doomed because it’s based on a piece of shit written and produced and directed by pieces of shit and exploiting the acting talents of the horribly miscast.
Glimmers of hope: Lucy breaking 100 mil and Chef still getting a couple hundred K this week. Not to mention Snowpiercer still in the top 50 (at least last week it was.)
I thought about going to see Sin City and Eva Green’s awesome boobs this weekend, but then I realized I’d be better suited watching it on my computer, by myself, with a bottle of lotion near by.
That and from the butt cam stills I’ve seen on Reddit, they’re in black and white the whole time. No one likes looking at boobs in black in white. It’s what I imagine jerking off in the Victorian era was like, but with less typhoid fever.
WHAT!
What kind of question is that?!?!
Of course I love the Scary Movie franchise!
Thanks to Patton Oswalt, when I think of Angelina Jolie, I picture Jon Voight’s ball sac.
Looking at the gross v budget figures I’m already camping out for “Let’s Be Cops Again”.
Bomb So Hard University
Even with as much as Frank Miller gets bagged on in the cinemasphere, one of the coolest things The Mighty Feklahr ever got is when His Uncle Don went to Comic Con (STOP LIMERICKING!) and got an autograph from Miller on a spotless copy of Daredevil: The Man Without Fear #1 (limited series).
Miller in person is a nice guy. But as an artist…oof. I LIKED “The Dark Knight Strikes Again” and even I can acknowledge he’s gone downhill. Over a cliff. In a wheelchair. While Conan realizes Paul Rudd has fooled him yet again.