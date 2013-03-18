Weekend Box Office: Wait, you mean America *doesn’t* love magicians?

The box office chugged along unremarkably this weekend, with a series of films no one much cared about doing middling business. Hopefully I’ve already hooked you with this lede. Oz is doing okay business, but it’s not the kind of Alice in Wonderland-style success Disney was hoping for. Meanwhile, The Incredible Burt Wonderstone was either far from incredible or failed to make magic at the box office, depending on which hack headline you prefer. At $10.3 million, it opened half-again lower than even Semi Pro ($15.1 million), and made just a third of Blades of Glory’s opening ($33 million) on the same weekend in 2007 – thanks to BoxOfficeMojo for that thoroughly damning comparison. And that was all while side splitting and crowd pleasing its way to a rousing C+ Cinemascore. Jack Reacher, John Carter, Burt Wonderstone – hey, maybe stop naming movies after the lead character now.
I’m not sure studios are capable of making a decent comedy anymore. Every non-indie gets focused-grouped to hell, and running all your jokes by Joe Sixpack and Darla Diabetes first is a sure-fire way to ruin them. My favorite part of the Burt Wonderstone trailer was where they illustrated lackluster audience enthusiasm by using actual cricket sound effects. WE MADE A JOKE, DID YOU CATCH THAT, AMERICA? But for every Burt Wonderstone there’s an Identity Thief, 2013’s second-highest-grossing movie behind Oz, despite even worse reviews than Wonderstone. And if you’re only thinking short-term profit and not long-term health of the medium, that’s a win. It’s dumb. Come on, studio people, you’re going to be replaced in 18 months anyway, you might as well make movies you enjoy. It’s working for Megan Ellison.
1. Oz: The Great and Powerful (Disney) – $42 million ($144 mil. total)
2. The Call (Sony) – $17 million
3. The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (Warner Bros.) – $10.3 million
4. Jack The Giant Slayer (Warner Bros.) – $6 million ($54 mil. total)
5. Identity Thief (Universal) – $4.6 million ($124 mil. total)
6. Snitch (Lionsgate/Summit) – $3.5 million ($37 mil. total)
7. 21 and Over (Relativity) – $2.7 million ($22 mil. total)
8. Silver Linings Playbook (The Weinstein Company) – $2.5 million ($125 mil. total)
9. Escape From Planet Earth (The Weinstein Company) – $2.4 million ($52 mil. total)
10. Safe Haven (Relativity) – $2.4 million ($67 mil. total) [Indiewire]
The one bright spot on the weekend was Spring Breakers, which opened in New York and LA, where it earned an impressive $90,000 per theater for Megan Ellison’s Annapurna Pictures and distribution partner A24. That’s good enough per-screen average for 22nd all time. If there’s a lesson to be learned here, it’s that America loves art films. The people have spoken loud and clear, saying “we want a thought-provoking critique of crass commercialism!” Right? I mean that’s the only explanation. It could only be that or the underage tits.
I’m not mad at Buscemi for doing this. I’m just disappointed.
Actors gotta eat and pay their coke dealers just like the rest of us.
More disappointed than his constant Happy Madison appearances?
Athabaskan evalastin’ and I’m blastin’
Rat-tat-tat-tat that’s the sound of my gat
Imma hip-hop Eskimo, top of da totem pole
Nettin’ fuckin’ mad shoals, and eatin’ tons of fish roe
Harass an Athabaskan and you’re askin’ for me to put your ass in a casket and send it postmarked from Alaska to Nebraska cause yo momma must be askin’ what has happened to her Adam when he talked shit to an Inuit and got himself blasted.
Jack Reacher, John Carter, Burt Wonderstone – hey, maybe stop naming movies after the lead character now.
I was going to mention that you forgot Alex Cross, but… why.
Probably making a joke, but none of those tits were underage.
Not sure why you’re down on studio comedies. Twilight, Breaking Dawn Part 2 was hilarious.
So, everybody was watching basketball this weekend, then?
Grrr yes.
Can we finally discuss the fact that Steve Carrell is a failed movie star?
“Is it too late to go back to The Office?” says Steve Carrell to his agent.
He’s fine in secondary roles or ensemble movies. He’s not a lead actor.
I think he’s insanely talented, but he’s done a pretty bad job picking projects.
I wouldn’t go as far as to say “Insanely Talented”. He’s a one-note joke. The all purpose nerd/dork/socially retarded nitwit. He’s forever going to be typecast as Michael Scott/The guy from 40 year old Virgin.
He’s only one-note to you because you’ve only seen him a handful of roles where he plays that character. He has a lot more range than that, and he’s a gifted improv actor.
He needs to do something dark like Robin Williams in Insomnia and I forget the name of the photo tech one. If he can pull it off, he’ll gain a ton of cred even if the movie doesn’t make a lot of money.
I thought Crazy Stupid Love was way better than it shoulda been.
Underball has clearly only watched him in The 40 Year Old Virgin and The Office.
Crazy Stupid Love had its moments, but mother of God, that ending…
He’s going to be playing John DuPont in “Foxcatcher” so that might be the kind of project he needs to show this “insane talent”.
Although I suppose some people could see DuPont as a nerd/dork/socially retarded nitwit. Who shot a dude.
He’s one of the only redeeming things in Little Miss Sunshine
There goes Vince again, assuming h knows everything. I’ve seen pretty much every single film he’s been in. He has one palpable emotion he brigs to the acting table: being pathetic. He’ll never be a lead actor in anything other than a depressing romantic comedy, or a zany slapstick mess. He can be bumbling and completely self-unaware, or he can be tragically pathetic. But that’s it. He’s never going to be charming and dashing. He won’t ever be cast in a lead role worthy of award notation. He won’t be vying for roles with DiCaprio or Pitt or Clooney. He’s the American Rowan Atkinson. He’s funny because he’s weird looking and not afraid to make an ass of himself. There’s something to be said for that and he is a great entertainer. But great “Actor”? Not so much.
A comedy actor not being able to pull off the dashingness of DiCaprio or Pitt or George Clooney does not make him one-note. Your taste is shrill dislike for everything and your comparisons are stupid.
I never even said I dislike the man’s work. I don’t. He is genuinely funny in most of the things I’ve seen him do, even if some of the projects were ham-fisted retreads of the Michael Scott character. I just don’t think he’s insanely talented.
He’s not nearly as one-note as Robin Williams. R.W. delivers every single line exactly the same except when he’s in zany coke-fueled standup mode.
You guys are failing to mention his fantastic work in Evan Almighty. Some say it’s the greatest film of our generation.
The sheer act of making Michael Scott sympathetic, on numerous occasions no less, takes massive talent. Because on paper that character is awful.
Yeah, I can never get past Michael Scott watching that show. But Carrell is a skilled actor: Hopefully his house is paid off so he can just settle into doing whatever he wants.
I can’t justify anyone paying $12 to see it in a theater, but fill disclosure, I will watch the hell out of Burt Wonderstone when it shows up on TNT 18 months from now.
Truth.
What kind of Bizarro World do we live in where Jim Carrey has to take a back seat to Steve Carrell?
Sad. Pants.
Honestly I can’t remember the last time I’ve seen a movie that I thought was side-splitting hilarious, mainstream or otherwise. I pretty much just go to TV for my comedy fix now.
“Bridesmaids”. The sequence with Wiig and her police officer boyfriend screaming at her about taillights had me dying… and then they take it just that bit further.
You know, if they did it right Burt Wonderstone had a chance at being really funny. They sure had all the talent lined up.
I think they should have tried to make it an R rated movie with raunchy jokes and plot lines. Sort of like 40 year old virgin. I mean it’s set in Sin City. Based on the previews it was really lacking the nasty I need in a comedy movie. But maybe im just a dirty old pervert.
This proves that the only magician movies that worked were the Prestige and Penn & Teller Get Killed.
No, what America doesn’t like is a crappy movie. I wanted to like Burt Wonderstone, but it was just bad.