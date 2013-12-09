Weekend Box Office: Out of the Furnace and Into the Toilet

The major releases battling for the box office this weekend were Catching Fire, Frozen, and Out of the Furnace, which was such a gift from the Gods of shitty pun headlines that you wonder if someone performed a raindance waving a lock of Gene Shalit’s hair. I’ll leave those puns for you, but the news is that Catching Fire and Frozen kept earning decent money, while Out of the Furnace was a bomb befitting a film that was even less uplifting than it was good.
At 2,101 locations, Out of the Furnace opened to an estimated $5.3 million this weekend. That’s even worse than Killing Them Softly, a similarly dark crime movie that opened to $6.8 million on the same weekend last year. Among comparable 2013 movies, it’s on par with Dead Man Down ($5.3 million) and lower than last week’s disappointment Homefront ($6.9 million).
Furnace‘s audience was 60 percent male, and 77 percent were over the age of 25. It received a poor “C+” CinemaScore, which suggests this is going to fade from theaters quickly over the next few weeks.
Killing Them Softly was also a lot better. Basically, everyone’s treading water waiting for American Hustle, Inside Llewyn Davis, The Wolf of Wall Street, The Hobbit, Her, and every other big awards movie that once again are all inexplicably opening around the same time. The smart play seems like it’d be to open one of them a a few weeks or months before the awards crush, instead of trying to compete with all the other awards season movies, but that would require someone making an unconventional decision, which have a way of getting people fired.
Elsewhere…
At four locations in New York and Los Angeles, Joel and Ethan Coen’s Inside Llewyn Davis opened to a phenomenal $401,000. That translates to a $100,250 per-theater average, which ranks 18th all-time (eighth all-time among live-action movies). [BoxOfficeMojo]
I saw Llewyn Davis and it made me very happy. Now I feel pretty bad about confusing Oscar Isaac for Adam Goldberg all those times.
Elsewherer, Keanu Reeves’ 47 Ronin opening in Japan, earned just $1.3 million, ahead of its Christmas Day release. This on a budget of “at least $175 million.” Analysts are predicting a domestic haul below $50, which would be the most disastrous flop since your mom’s FUPA. Strange that it’s opening in December, it definitely looks like a January movie. I guess they’re making a play for the “people-who-couldn’t-get-into-Philomena” crowd. It kind of looks like Sucker Punch without the rape metaphors.
NEXT WEEK: The Hobbit: Desolation of Smaug opens against Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas. I’m honestly not sure which of those I would rather see.
To be fair, Japan rarely pulls in huge numbers for movies. A few million is enough to put a movie at number one
NEXT WEEK: The Hobbit: Desolation of Smaug opens against Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas. I’m honestly not sure which of those I would rather see.
You baktag, you would like The Hobbit if you got to go with The Mighty Feklahr and have Him talk during the movie and confuse shit even more. He’ll share His Reese’s Pieces!
It’s a safe bet there will be people talking during the Madea movie too.
For the Horde! Klingons are Horde in the Hobbit movies right?
I loved Sucker Punch, rape metaphors and all. Wait, metaphors?
Anyway, I thought it was a wonderful movie, and I love Keanu Reeves and fully intend to bathe in 47 Ronin.
My group of holiday orphans go for a late breakfast and a matinee on Christmas Day. I’m thinking 47 Ronin will fit the bill nicely this year.
The wife and I really enjoyed Sucker Punch, the secret is that it’s just a series of music videos and if you just accept that then it’s a lot of…not exactly fun, but it is neat.
I don’t mind Snyder at all, I liked Man of Steel quite a bit. It’s nice to see someone with some vision. And he makes nerds mad, nerds getting mad on the internet is my heroin. J.J. Abrams tickles me in the same way.
Like asians want to be told a westerner/Keanu can be the only one who can save them. I thought they learned their lesson when Tom Cruise was their last hope.
You have to have a whitey speaking English. That way, America will watch it
Keanu IS Asian.
Are you referring to the fact that he has a Chinese great-grandparent or that he was born in Lebanon? Either way, not terribly Asian.
Not terribly Asian and not Japanese at all.
Shoulda thrown in a few more Ronin.
I cannot wait to get drunk, get hungover, get drunk again, and watch 47 Ronin.
I think I’d rather just watch Ronin 47 times instead.
Who knew that the Japanese would not be pleased with a movie that takes a ridiculously badass Japanese historical event and makes it The Last Samurai mixed with like House of Flying Daggers? If they made a movie about the actual thing the title references it would have been awesome.
$175 million for 47 Ronin and yet they still can’t scrounge together the money for Bill & Ted 3? Hollywood has really lost its way…
That’s over $3 million per Ronin. What a rip.
Killing Them Softly really lived up to its title. That movie felt like I was getting a 2 hour long lobotomy.
“The Hobbit: Desolation of Smaug opens against Tyler Perry’s A Madea Christmas.”
Doesn’t Anchorman 2 also open next weekend or is that movie already not cool?
No, it opens midway through the following week. The Hobbit and Madea are December 13th, Anchorman 2 December 18th.
How the hell did Frozen cost $150,000,000? Isn’t the benefit of the animated movies, a lower production cost? Just seems crazy Frozen cost the same as Despicable Me 2 and Cloudy Meatballs 2 combined. And cost more to make than The Hunger Games. Doesn’t seem like a solid recipe for success to me.
Bad Grandpa has now grossed over $100,000,000. This partially redeems America for Growns Ups 2 outgrossing Pacific Rim. Also, it’s just awesome that Bad Grandpa grossed nine figures. USA! USA! USA!
I can say without hesitation and with all sincerity that I’d rather see the Madea Christmas movie.
At least I’ll laugh watching that thing whether it’s intentional or not.
Ugh, we’re not getting Llewyn Davis at our local art house until January. I want to see that movie so bad. I’m glad to hear you liked it. The Coens don’t do much wrong in my eyes.
Dallas Buyer’s Club is one (and the only one) example of an Oscar-bait moving being released early. But I agree, as someone who sees 50-60 movies in the theater throughout the year, it sucks to feel like I have to double and triple up each weekend toward the end of the year.
Don’t most members of the Academy watch movies on screeners, anyway? Why do we even have to deal with this ‘awards season’ bullcrap?