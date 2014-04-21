Box Office Shocker: America Preferred Heaven To The Singularity On Easter

On the weekend when many Americans celebrated Jesus conquering death and sending his rabbit minions to lay chocolate tokens of immortality, the box office, aptly, was the scene of an epic struggle between competing visions of the afterlife: the ability to upload your own consciousness (Transcendence) vs. a giant pizza party in Heaven for tow-headed little boys who bark like doggies and love their father (Heaven is For Real).
Care to guess how that one turned out?
Heaven is for Real destroyed Johnny Depp’s Transcendence this weekend. Playing at 2,417 locations, Heaven is for Real earned an excellent $21.5 million. Add in its Wednesday and Thursday grosses, and the faith-based true story has already grossed $28.5 million. Sony targeted their marketing towards Christian audiences, and placed an emphasis on calling ahead for group ticket sales. [BoxOfficeMojo]
If only those church groups knew they were just helping line the pockets of a secular son-of-communists movie producer who helped get organized prayer outlawed in public schools and used to finance Steven Seagal movies.
Also, if you need a good laugh, just think of Greg Kinnear playing Todd Burpo in Heaven is For Real, and then think of the same guy in Auto Focus, as notorious über-perv Bob Crane, banging Perko’s waitresses while getting filmed by his creepy gay best friend Willem Dafoe.
Heaven Is For Real played 62% female and 49% under 35 years old. Yes, it got an A+ from Cinemascore from under-35 demos for what that’s worth. [Forbes]
People like a movie that promised them eternal happiness? Shocking. See ya soon, grampa, I’m gettin’ extra butter on mah popcorn!
Meanwhile, Transcendence bombed, hard. It earned just a shade more than $11 million on a $100 million budget. I thought the movie was actually kind of decent, but f*ck me, right? I thought the same thing about Oblivion and John Carter. It seems to me that people hate any sci-fi that falls between smart and near perfectly executed (Looper, Gravity); and mega dumb and simplistic (Avatar, Transformers).
Transcendence bombed with $11.15 million. That’s a fraction of recent Depp movies like Dark Shadows ($29.7 million) and The Lone Ranger ($29.2 million). It’s also below legendary sci-fi bombs like Stealth ($13.3 million), The Island ($12.4 million) and In Time ($12.1 million).
The movie’s audience was 56 percent male and 56 percent over the age of 25. They didn’t like it much more than critics, and it wound up with a “C+” CinemaScore. [BoxOfficeMojo]
If you say something smart, and communicate it almost perfectly, people love it. If you try to say something hacky and dumb, but you say it REALLY LOUDLY, people love it. But if you try for more complexity than Michael Bay and you fumble in the least bit, you’re screwed. I don’t envy sci-fi filmmakers. But if poor Wally Pfister gave us anything this weekend, it was the first sentence to my next porn novel, “Wally Pfister was a DP…”
Elsewhere, Captain America 2 actually took the number one spot again, and we Transcendence apologists can take solace in the fact that it at least beat the Wayans brothers horror parody thingy, Haunted House 2. Which, at $9.1 million, only earned about half the original. Not that the Wayanses care. It only cost $3 million to produce and it looks like they wrote it in the car on the way to the set that morning. I think they may have misunderstood Bukowski’s advice when he said “Don’t try.”
1. Captain America: The Winter Soldier – $26,612,000 ($201,526,000)
2. Rio 2 – $22,500,000 ($75,363,000)
3. Heaven is for Real – $21,500,000 ($28,500,000)
4. Transcendence – $11,150,000
5. A Haunted House 2 $9,100,000
6. Draft Day – $5,900,000 – ($19,548,000)
7. Divergent $5,750,000 ($133,915,000)
8 .Oculus – $5,202,000 ($21,191,000)
9. Noah – $5,000,000 $93,274,000
10. God’s Not Dead – $4,801,000 ($48,327,000) [Indiewire]
THE RAID 2 MOTHERF***ERS. It should have ALL the money.
I’m shocked it’s taken this long for Christiansploitation to hit it big in the mainstream. Your movie can be total shit, but provided it’s doctrinally sound you can count on churches buying up group tickets and busing their congregations to see it. Which means that if you keep costs under 10 million you will always make a profit. Christiansploitation could become the new horror, or a genre of film that studios can always count on to turn modest profits because production costs are low and there is a built in, dependable, audience. It’s going to be hilarious once skeevy Roger Corman types try to get on the Christiansploitation gravy train.
The problem with that idea is the Hollywood doesn’t have a clue what “doctrinally sound” actually is. Remember they thought that Evan Almighty would do well because it was kinda like Noah and the Ark.
The problem is that Christians don’t know their way around a metaphor.
What is more Easter than the resurrection of Johnny Depp?
I wouldn’t say Gravity was smart with the complete disregard of basic physics during the Clooney death scene
It wasn’t smart but it taught Pacific Rim how to Pacific Rim.
Wait, Gravity had gigantic robots fight monsters?
Oh man, Aidan. A big spoiler warning would have helped. I had no idea that Gravity disregarded physics.
Because we’ve all been to space and know how physics work up there.
My field of vision is way wider than an IMAX screen. FAKE!
I refuse to acknowledge any movie with Greg Kinnear in it except for Mystery Men.
Don’t judge me.
I won’t. Mystery Men is boss.
What about Auto Focus? He was great as Bob Crane.
Or Flash of Genius, or Little Miss Sunshine, Or Bevin and Butthead Do America, or …
Are they going to have to make a Christian version of the Oscars now? “And the nominees for most pious male lead are…”
That’s called Judgement Day. YOU’RE ALL GONNA BURN IN HELL. Because God loves you so much?
At the very least they should have a best 6 pack on Jesus contest.
We already have Hunky Jesus in San Francisco every Easter.
Random, made-up fundamentalist film-goer #1: “I like that Greg Kinnear fellow, now that he has a family and all. I didn’t like him when he was that gay New York artist fella with the little dog.”
Rational human being: “You do realise Kinnear is an actor, right?”
I don’t know about the problems people have with Christian movies but Transcendence sucked hard according to almost everyone’s reviews.
Yeah I’m not sure Vince can really play the “ugh the general public just doesn’t want challenging sci-fi” when basically 99% of his own peers think the movie is garbage.
“… almost everyone’s reviews.” shouldn’t matter, if you’re using critics correctly. In your opinion, does Rex Reed’s vote count as much as Vince’s? Or Armand White’s? No. No they don’t because criticism is not quantitative, it’s subjective.
The proper way to utilize critics is to find ones that share a similar taste to yours, and trust that their opinion will properly inform you of movies you might want to see. If Vince or Christy Lemire like it, I’ll likely like it. We share similar tastes and I trust them as critics. I don’t give a fuck what Rotten Tomatoes or any review aggregates say about a movie. I care what specific critics say about it, and so should you. Sometimes I don’t even care about that, I just go see a movie I feel like seeing. Movies are like a box of chocolates …
If I trusted Rotten Tomatoes, or ‘almost all the critics’, I would have missed out an great movies like The Mechanic or entertaining near-misses like Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hunters.
It frustrates the hell out of me when I read people telling a critic they’re wrong or they must be insane because they didn’t agree with the rest of the pack. It’s not their job to be right or wrong or to give reviews that mirror “99% of [their] own peers”, it’s their job to give their opinion, and we can take it or leave it.
PS You both smell.
“What if you could upload your consciousness onto a computer?”
“And! And what if it made you all hella evil?”
“EXPLOSION! BRITISH LADY!”
“ACCENTS!”
“MORGAN FREEMAN!”
“I’m spent. This sounds sciencey. Great trailer, Dave.”
“Thanks, producer guy.”
I liked Transcendence for the most part up until the end where it completely shit the bed.
Nice to see God claim 4 spots in the Top 10 with “Heaven is for Real,” “Noah,” “Draft Day,” and “Son of God”. God is good, God is great, God hates Cleveland.
“God said, to Hollywood, there’s gonna be a floody floody…of God-centric movies.”
It was foretold by “Im in Love with a Church Girl”
The thing about watching all of these religious movies: you’re damned if you do, and damned if you don’t.
“‘Heaven is For Real’ played 62% female and 49% under 35”
Yes, I’d like one ticket for the audience full of gullible young women please.
Ahem, I’ll take one too please. Thanks.
I’d rather go for the chicks in the audience for American Pie or The Hangover, you know they’re down for a good time. The God-movie girls probably wouldn’t even give you a handy, unless you pull the old weiner-in-the-popcorn-box trick.
Elizabeth Smart. E’ryday, twice on Sunday.
Religious girls will help exorcise your demons.
Man, that’s the ticket. If you have kids tell everyone they dream about bible stuff and then hit those talk shows, get a movie deal, get some dat jesus money. Whoot Whoot.
People paid MONEY to go se A Haunted House 2. Presumably these were people who sure play a mean pinball.
Or 14 year olds.
Oblivion failed because it was one of the most bland and dreadfully boring sci-fi stories i’ve ever seen.
Religion is seen by the common people as true, by the wise as false, and by filmakers as a fucking gold mine.
Disturbed at accusations that their film was “lily white” and “appealed only to an audience of rednecks,” the producers announced that an “urban” version of the movie will soon be available, titled Heaven Is For Realz, Yo.
Followed by Ese Cielo es Por Cierto, Vato.
It should be noted that these are not “new” versions, however. CGI will be used to darken the skin tones of the actors, and Greg Kinnear’s dialogue will be re-dubbed by Tyler Perry and Danny Trejo, respectively.
I read that quote from Forbes as:
“Yes, it got an A+ from Cinemascore from under-35 demons for what that’s worth.”
And I thought, “That must be worth a lot, because demons”.
There are soooo many mindless sheep in the world.
Bah Humbug
“I thought the movie was actually kind of decent, but f*ck me, right? I thought the same thing about Oblivion and John Carter.”
I LOVED John Carter, and your review and subsequent articles on the tent-pole effect.