Weekend Box Office: ‘Transformers’ Dominates Worst July 4th Weekend Since 1999

If it seemed to you like there wasn’t anything worth seeing at the multiplex this weekend (good luck finding Snowpiercer if you’re not in a major market), you weren’t alone. ‘Transformers’ easily dominated a weak field despite plummeting almost 64% from its opening weekend, grossing an estimated $36.4 million domestic for the weekend, for a total of more than $575 million worldwide. The US wasn’t all to blame for that, though, even if Michael Bay tries to include an American flag in every third shot, as almost 70% of the total gross has come from international markets. Way to go, jackasses. Maybe next time try to adopt something of ours that’s actually good for a change, like In N Out, or soda with ice in it.
The three new releases, ‘Tammy,’ ‘Deliver Us From Evil,’ and ‘Earth To Echo’ managed $21 million, $9.5 million, and $8.2 million, respectively, which isn’t great, but none cost too much to produce, and with ‘Echo’ the only one breaking 50% on RottenTomatoes (at 51%), expectations weren’t exactly sky high. ‘Earth To Echo’ was a found-footage style movie aimed at kids that Disney sold to Relativity, suggesting that they knew it wasn’t going to do very well. Hopefully Fox similarly sees the found-footage writing on the wall before their Fantastic Four reboot comes out. ‘Deliver Us From Evil’ also had comic book implications (ie, THE MOST IMPORTANT THING IN THE WORLD), as director Scott Derrickson will be handling ‘Dr. Strange’ for Marvel/Disney. Which doesn’t seem like such a hot idea after ‘Evil’s’ middling box office and 32% RottenTomatoes score. But after the Edgar Wright debacle, it’s debatable how much the director even matters anymore on a
Marvel Disney movie. At this point, it’s just the name they slap on there to attract actors to their toy commercial.
‘Snowpiercer,’ incidentally, which is actually pretty good, managed a not-so-hot $4800 per screen at 250 screens. I want to complain that it didn’t open in more locations, but it’s certainly not for everyone. Still, you’d think they could’ve advertised it a little bit, given that Captain Freakin’ America is the main character. I went in with virtually no idea what it was about, and I write a goddamn movie site for a living. Not everything’s going to be ‘Transformers,’ but most movies, a lot of them pretty good, never even get a chance.
Dinesh D’Souza’s ‘America,’ which boldly asks the question, “America: Pretty f*ckin’ great, right?”, earned $2.75 million for the weekend, less than half of D’Souza’s last movie, ‘2016: Obama’s America.’ Oh darn. I guess it’s a good thing he used part of that budget to promote himself (allegedly). It’s not as easy to sell a doc without your secret Muslim boogie man and black families arguing over Monopoly while Arab music plays, I guess. Someone may need to take a transparently-pandering-to-the-lowest-common-denominator lesson from Michael Bay. Though ‘America’ did get an A+ Cinemascore, which is sort of like asking the crowd at a monster truck rally if they like trucks.
All in all, box office was down 47% from the same weekend last year, and had the the worst Independence Day weekend since 1999. But that’s what happens when you’ve got Transformers opening the weekend before and Dawn of Planet of The Apes opening the weekend after, and the only thing in between has Melissa McCarthy doing the robot in a parking lot. Nonetheless, I’m sure everything will be fine and the cocaine will continue to flow very soon.
So what the hell happened, I thought 4th of July weekend was usually reserved for one of the biggest movies of the year? Instead Hollywood just said “fuck it” for 2014 and let Transformers take over once again? I don’t get it. Hell, where the hell is Will Smith when you need him?
Oh and because nothing good was out, I ended up seeing Edge of Tomorrow. It was indeed pretty dang good and surprisingly funny. I really don’t know how anyone can hate on seeing Tom Cruise die over and over again, or the awesome gratuitous repetition of Emily Blunt doing that sexy yoga pose every time we get re-introduced to her. Yeah the Mimics were pretty one-dimensional, but Edge was still a fun movie, albeit basically just a video game that you couldn’t play yourself.
Well the past two Melissa Mccarthy movies have had massive opening weekends and since Hollywood is run by dumbells, they assumed Tammy would do the same. They didnt take account that tammy literally has no plot and not as many people show up
Also everybody figured Transformers was going to wipe the floor with whatever came out the next weekend, which has happened three times now.
I haven’t seen Edge of Tomorrow yet & was just waiting for the Blu-Ray release, but I must admit Mixhail, that your comment about seeing Tom Cruise die repeatedly is quite tempting…
Spoiler?
Watch Emily Blunt repeatedly kill Tom Cruise is fantastic.
@Dan Seitz People really expected a “reboot” sequel to kill it that much for 2 weekends in a row? I don’t freaking get it.
@FunintheSun I think you should really check it out on the big screen. It looks pretty awesome and I don’t think watching at home will do it justice. But yeah, there’s one death in particular early on that still makes me laugh alot now.
@Mixhail
Yup. Here’s Transformers One:
[boxofficemojo.com]
Transformers Two:
[boxofficemojo.com]
And three:
[boxofficemojo.com]
That last one is notable in that Harry Potter swooped in to kick ass, take names, and deflower gingers, and it STILL made $21 million.
Damn, I hope you’re right about the cocaine. My local theater was all sold out.
What happened? Audiences have figured out that it’s cheaper to stay home and watch films in HD rather than go out and drop cash money on idiotic dreck rip-off like Deliver Us From Evil
Or, as the trailers make it look like, “Seven meets The Exorcist. Yeah. That’s a nice idea for a movie. Somebody should maybe go out and make that. Somebody with balls like Fincher.
“There are cops and someone might be possessed by the devil… it’s exactly like those two movies people really like! Quick someone put it in a review so someone uses it in a TV commercial!”
Honestly surprised they never tossed in “also starring that guy from Community! He makes jokes!”
Snowpiercer was like The Hunger Games for a slightly older demographic. Lucas Lee nor the angel Gabriel could save the movie for me.
neither*
It would help to have seen either of those things before you make a comment like this.
Tammy looks so shitty, I thought the over obnoxious comedian thing died with Will Ferrel. Melissa Mcarthy has made her Oscar nomination look like a complete fluke.
… wasn’t it, though?
Can’t understand why Tammy is allegedly so bad. I mean, it was directed by the star’s husband, who never directed anything before, and written by the star and her husband, both of whom who had never written any films before. You’d almost think it was a vanity project, but those usually work out great, right?
Seems safe to say that when your “passion project” is indistinguishable from the shit movies you’ve already made, there’s nothing in that creative gas tank.
I was surprised that Snowpiercer was playing in Buffalo (we had to resort to On Demand to see They Came Together) but happy that I got to spend my 4th watching Bioshock on a Train. My girlfriend, not so much.
I saw Transformers and it was actually worse than people said. No fing Me Grimlock either. I took 2 naps though so all was not lost.
I’ll just give the World Cup a big smack on the back—get up Soccer, I’m complimenting you– and commend soccer for keeping millions away from the theater.
My 4th of July cinema viewing was limited to Blue Is The Warmest Color – needless to say there were things exploding both outside and inside of of my apartment
if Snowpiercer isn’t open near you, just pirate it. There are HD blu-ray rips easy to find.
Why is that extremely unfunny cow with one schtick still in movies?? It’s like every fat person runs out to support her bland endeavors of running fat jokes. Wasn’t brides maids torture enough?!?!
Transformers was indeed pretty terrible. My eyes felt so fucked after the movie, I felt like I needed to scoop out Michael Bay’s cum…
The thing with Melissa McCarthy is she’s just milking the “I’m funny DESPITE being fat”, which is a falsehood, and actually relying on her fat, cloying, trying-too-hard shtick to generate really obvious easy laughs. (Yes, Vince, I cracked the code you’re much cooler than me, etc, etc.) That being said, how broken is our viewing audience when number 1 and 2 are the movies they were over independence day?
To be honest, there’s no way to describe Snowpeiercer in a way that would make it sound good. No way to cut a trailer to make it look appealing. But by God it is good and appealing. It didn’t work 100% for me but you won’t see anything like it again, ever, no matter how long you live.
And there’s a severe lack of mentioning Alison Pill in reviews and whatnot. I love her and she’s terrifying in this thing. Worth the price of admission just for here scenes.