Weekend Movie Guide: AVENGE MEEEEEEEEEEEE!

: Marvel’s The Avengers

HEY GRANDPARENTS!!! OPENING EVERYWHERE: THE BEST EXOTIC MARIGOLD HOTEL!!!

Possibly Opening Somewhere: LOL, A Little Bit of Heaven

Never Heard of ‘Em: Mother’s Day, Meeting Evil

The Avengers

Michael Bay Washed Ferrari Scale:

Gratuitous Review Quotes:

“Lord have mercy, there are scenes in The Avengers that flat out whistle. The strongest aspect of comic book action is, though it is (generally) encapsulated in a frame, it doesn’t need to conform to the physics of reality. So too, The Avengers movie, which fluidly blends CGI and ambition to output something not quite of this world. When the shot goes from The Hulk to Cap’ to Iron Man to Thor to Black Widow to Hawkeye … and back again, well you’ve convinced me that there are still a few angles out there that haven’t been beaten into the ground.” – Laremy Legel, Film.com

“As such, it has no right to be this good. A 3-D movie featuring not one, not two, but six brilliant and/or ludicrously muscled protagonists fighting to defend Planet Earth from a Nordic god in a snit has no right to be anything but confusing, ridiculous and generally devoid of simple human affect. And yet it’s none of those things.” – Amy Biancolli, San Francisco Chronicle