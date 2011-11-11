Weekend Movie Guide: Because Armond Said So

FilmDrunk Armond White Suggests: Jack and Jill, of course. It gravitates toward the median of brilliance and esoteric mental orgasmic sincerity. Jack is Jill. Jill is Jack. We are Jack. We are Jill. This movie is the centric positivity and balance that we need to forge ethnic dissipation. Plus, fat white chick.
Jack and Jill
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 2% critics, 69% audience (HAHA BRO!)
Gratuitous Review Quotes
“The performance is lazy and slapdash, the work of a comedian trusting too much in his own hilariousness. The result is that scenes between Jack and Jill are tolerable because of Jack. Scenes of Jack without Jill are pretty good or better. And scenes of only Jill are work to sit through.” – Vince’s high school babysitter Mick LaSalle, San Francisco Chronicle
“There’s an astonishing amount of whoring going on as well, with an Oscar-winning actor, has-beens and the almost-famous all feeding from the appearance-fee trough. Sham-Wow guy Vince Offer and Subway pitch-eater Jared Fogle, that I get. Regis Philbin, of course. But Johnny Depp in a Justin Bieber t-shirt? Et tu, Al Pacino?” – Linda Barnard, Toronto Star
Armchair Analysis: There’s a scene in the commercials in which Tim Meadows asks Sandler if his twin sister is identical or fraternal and Nick Swardson responds, “Nocturnal, like a bat.” Does anyone know what the hell that means? Supposedly it’s a joke, but it’s so poorly written that I can’t picture them rehearsing it without at least one person saying, “Wait, that doesn’t even make sense.” And then Sandler looks up from his script, which is printed on actual cash, and says, “I KNOW!” and they all laugh like assholes.
I was thinking about Michael Fassbender and his Dirk Diggler-Weiner, and thought of him in front of a mirror saying “I’m a miracle. I’m a miracle I’m a miracle I’m a miracle. How do I work?”
It’s not like they had some great concept for a set-up that they had to shoe a punchline into either. The whole thing is fucking indecipherable. SHE is his SISTER. Identical twins are IDENTICAL AS IN THEY HAVE THE SAME GODDAMN GENITALS GAH. RATED ARGH FOR PIRATES FUCK YOU.
/if the premise of this movie is that they botched Jill’s circumcision and then decided to just go for the whole enchilada, ladyparts-wise, I’ll withdraw like, 10% of my vitriol.
The only way to redeem that alleged joke would be if Val Kilmer started playing a nocturne.
/Frederic Fucking Chopin
*comes screaming out of an elevator jacked up on Dayquil*
THE MIGHTY FEKLAHR IS HERE FOR THE FAT WHITE CHICKS!
Just kidding! He just wanted to say “comes screaming”and “fat white chicks” in the same post!
I can’t wait for Jack In Jill. But I still want the porn actor man to play both parts. This is possible right? Andy Serkis?
You forgot “Melancholia,” which is currently tied with “Drive” for the best film I’ve seen so far this year.
‘In theatres everywhere’ … err, except in India..
“which is printed on actual cash” LMFAO. It just goes to show how many film noobs are out there if Grown Ups grosses $300 million.