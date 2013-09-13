Weekend Movie Guide: But I Haven’t Even Read The First Chapter Of Insidious!

Opening Everywhere: Insidious: Chapter 2, The Family
Opening Somewhere: Blue Caprice
FilmDrunk Suggests: I’ll be honest, neither of the big opening movies look very good to me, so I’m going to hit my local art house and hopefully check out this small, independent film that I’ve been hearing great things about.
Insidious: Chapter 2
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 39% critics, 75% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
Wan is getting better and better at figuring out what to do with the camera, and maneuvering actors within a shot for maximum suspense, while letting his design collaborators do the rest. – Michael Phillips, Chicago Tribune
All the standard spooks pop up: creepy baby toys, a piano that plays itself, a lady in white roaming the house, predictable jump-scares galore. – Barbara VanDenburgh, Arizona Republic
Armchair Analysis: I liked Insidious a lot, as I thought it was a pleasant and more creative departure from the typical horror movies that are made over and over. However, I’m not sure how good a sequel could be, since I assume it will kind of be the opposite of the original film’s plot. Obviously, I won’t use any spoilers, but the poor reviews make me think I’m right.
The Family
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 32% critics, 65% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
The casting of Robert De Niro as an ex-Mafioso hiding in witness protection is witty in only the silliest, most superficial way. It’s a joke with its own tinny, built-in laugh track. – Adam Nayman, Globe and Mail
If cultural treason were a capital offense, “The Family” director Luc Besson would be on death row. – Kristin Tillotson, Minneapolis Star Tribune
Armchair Analysis: I still have this stupid dream that Robert De Niro will have one last film, something at least on par with Ronin, that will remind us of all the greater moments and make us forget that he’s currently content with a life of mob boss retreads.
Blue Caprice
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 94% critics, 79% audience
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
I understand Moors’ impulse to avoid both tidy moral explanations and sensationalistic gore, but we don’t spend long enough with either victims or perpetrators to get a sense of what those terrible few weeks in Washington were like. – Dana Stevens, Slate
Viewers may crave more anatomy of murder, but unlike Mr. Muhammad, Mr. Moors isn’t on a mission. What he and his actors are interested in is character. – John Anderson, Wall Street Journal
Armchair Analysis: Now that Isaiah Washington is earning rave reviews for his performance in Blue Caprice, which is the story of the Beltway sniper, he’s opening up about how he was shunned by Hollywood after he called his Grey’s Anatomy co-star T.R. Knight the F-word (the one that is offensive to gay people), and it’s not that great of a story because, whatever, he’s a dipshit. But I enjoyed this little nugget from the HuffPo:
“After the incident at the Golden Globes, everything just fell apart. I lost everything. I couldn’t afford to have an agent…I couldn’t afford to have a publicist…I couldn’t afford to continue.”
Dude, you were on 61 episodes of Grey’s, what happened to your savings account? Cry me a river.
PG-13 sequel to an R rated movie? yeah no.
Pretty sure the first one was PG-13. Not that it’ll makes any difference.
It was PG-13
Not for nothing, but Isaiah Washington is really, really good in Blue Caprice.
To be fair, like the other main cast, he was probably spending like he was going to be on the (checks imdb) holy shit, 196 episodes of Grey’s Anatomy.
He was spending all his money at Chik-Fil-A…..
WAIT! NO! I MEAN BECAUSE THEY ARE ANTI-GAY!
The other day I was driving through the Tenderloin in my Maybach, and I pointed to all the people under the overpass and said “Look Muffy, these are the people who can’t afford agents or publicists.”
Burnsy you magnificent bastard. We can’t live without your love an affection.
Then join his fanclub ya cheap bastard… we’re only charging an introductory $40.00 a month and then $39.99 every month after that.
Just cancel your Brazzers account = same price. I mean how many times can you rewatch Eva “Hallway Vagina” Angelina get banged??
The first Insidious was one of the scariest movies of the past couple years. That alone makes me want to see this one.
I’m gonna see it, I just don’t know how they can start any other way than by wifey being like, “Soooooo… you’re an old lady now or what?”
Insidious 2 was good, the story deftly handled the events from the first movie and expanded on it in a way that made sense. It wasn’t as scary as the first one but there were some seriously tense scenes and I still really enjoyed it.