Weekend Movie Guide: Does Anyone Know The Plot Of ‘Broken City’?

Broken City, The Last Stand, Mama

FilmDrunk Suggests: This is a tough one, because I think Mama looks fantastic, but I know other people are going to give it the “Ugh, not this crap again” that I typically give to these kinds of horror movies. So I guess that one’s a toss-up, but The Last Stand looks like a heaping pile of HGH-injected dung, so I’m not recommending that one. Most of you will probably see it anyway, but Johnny Knoxville as an action film sidekick gives me flashbacks of Rob Schneider as an action film sidekick.

And then there’s Broken City. It looks about as inviting as this week’s HOTT GOSS Song of the Week.