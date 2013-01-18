Weekend Movie Guide: Does Anyone Know The Plot Of ‘Broken City’?

01.18.13 6 years ago 12 Comments
Opening Everywhere: Broken City, The Last Stand, Mama

FilmDrunk Suggests: This is a tough one, because I think Mama looks fantastic, but I know other people are going to give it the “Ugh, not this crap again” that I typically give to these kinds of horror movies. So I guess that one’s a toss-up, but The Last Stand looks like a heaping pile of HGH-injected dung, so I’m not recommending that one. Most of you will probably see it anyway, but Johnny Knoxville as an action film sidekick gives me flashbacks of Rob Schneider as an action film sidekick.

And then there’s Broken City. It looks about as inviting as this week’s HOTT GOSS Song of the Week.

Around The Web

TAGSBROKEN CITYMAMATHE LAST STANDWEEKEND MOVIE GUIDE

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP