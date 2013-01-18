Weekend Movie Guide: Does Anyone Know The Plot Of ‘Broken City’?

Opening Everywhere: Broken City, The Last Stand, Mama
FilmDrunk Suggests: This is a tough one, because I think Mama looks fantastic, but I know other people are going to give it the “Ugh, not this crap again” that I typically give to these kinds of horror movies. So I guess that one’s a toss-up, but The Last Stand looks like a heaping pile of HGH-injected dung, so I’m not recommending that one. Most of you will probably see it anyway, but Johnny Knoxville as an action film sidekick gives me flashbacks of Rob Schneider as an action film sidekick.
And then there’s Broken City. It looks about as inviting as this week’s HOTT GOSS Song of the Week.
It’s kind of weird to me that a horror movie is the most interesting looking one out of the bunch, considering that even though January usually has the most horror movies (apart from Halloween) they still always rank at the bottom
When I saw Danzig in concert, I thought the guitar players were huge. I didn’t realize Danzig was 5 feet tall.
My favorite part is always watching him scramble up the little stepladder to get back on his tourbus.
I sort of want to see Mama. At least it looks legitimately creepy.
Plus, Jaimie Lannister is hot. When he’s not boning his sister.
Can you take Mrs. Scorpio? She loves scary movies and I am…not cool with them.
Flip flop
Patty’s sentiment on Lannister sister boningthat sentence with beej with Pop Rocks and I’m on board.
…is a nice change from a beej with Pop Rocks.
Don’t knock it until you’ve tried it.
Pop Rocks rusty trombone ftw baby!
I stumbled across a Mama review on NPR…so I’m down with it.
For someone who seems pretty high on the Hollywood “pick of the scripts” list, Wahlberg chooses some real bullshit projects.
You mean Judge Dredd.
