Weekend Movie Guide: Even Kate Upton Can't Save Three Stooges

FilmDrunk Suggests: I’m gonna go with Lockout on this one. It looks like it has a lot of entertainment potential and Vince didn’t think it was all that bad. Otherwise, I’m going to stay in and keep writing new movie ideas in my dream journal and praying that someone from Hollywood will steal it. It’s worth it.
Three Stooges
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 46% critics, 71% audience, 0% of people who thought we’d finally rid ourselves of Will Sasso
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“The imbecilic ‘Stooges’ still manages to pummel you into submission with 92 minutes of relentless stupidity. Even by Stooges standards, it’s overly juvenile and totally dumb. What I didn’t expect was for it to be so dated and out of touch with what modern audiences find funny. ‘You haven’t changed a bit,’ one character tells the Three Stooges. Maybe they should have, though. Just a little.” – Sean O’Connell, Washington Post
“The main problem is that the Stooges really weren’t built for distance. Their enduring popularity is due mainly to the nearly 200 short films they made in their heyday, not their few forgotten features. The Farrelly Bros. recognize this, and split the movie up into three connected shorts, but it’s to little avail.” – Peter Howell, Toronto Star
Armchair Analysis: I’m not going to pretend to be some lifelong fan of the classic Three Stooges TV shows, because I watched them as a kid in the 80s and I just never connected with humor from the 30s and 40s. Also, Shemp really creeped me out. But I’ve always respected that people of other generations considered the Stooges to be comedy icons and pioneers in slapstick humor.
From the looks of this new Three Stooges take from the Farrelly brothers, I don’t think they really respect the original product, and that seems to be the general consensus of most critics. However, I won’t crap on someone’s effort to introduce a classic institution to a new generation as a means of keeping the legend alive. But much like the original Stooges, I just have no interest in watching the sorely out-of-touch Farrellys and their new version.
“I’m gonna say it again: You know Jane Lynch appreciates Kate Upton like we do.”
As Tourettes Guy said, “That just means she likes what I like.” ***shoves 9″ corn dog into mouth***
Even Kate Upton Can’t Save Three Stooges
Dor sho gha! This is worse than that time the Enzyte Guy had the neighbour with a faulty garden hose!
So, in space prison you are trained to be a Ghostbuster?
I’m glad I wasn’t the only one thinking that.
If Guy Pearce doesn’t lose an eye and change his name from “Snow” to “Snake” by the end of this movie I’m gonna jerk off a robot.
I understand what you’re saying, but the problem with Cowboys & Aliens was it wasn’t entertaining at all. They managed to make that premise boring as hell. Although it was great to see Harrison Ford uselessly shoot a spaceship with his old timey gun.
In closing, Cabin in the Woods was pretty awesome. I’m still shocked that it looks like it’ll top 90% on rotten tomatoes. Movie deserves it though.
Word. Just got back from seeing Cabin. Holy balls, is that an entertaining flick. Not very scary, but you really don’t care.
Good to see actors from The Dollhouse getting work!
I’d like to chime in and add that I also found Cabin in the Woods to be fantastic.
Saw it yesterday, and I loved it. I had planned on liking it since I’m a Whedon fan, but I didn’t know I’d like it so much.
The Farrellys have fallen a long way since Kingpin. If you don’t like that movie we can’t be friends. Any of their other flicks though… eh, I could take ’em or leave ’em. EXCEPT FOR DUMB AND DUMBER AND ME, MYSELF, AND IRENE. Those two are a given.
I hate it when people use the ‘turn off your brain’ excuse for blockbuster action films, as if they can’t and don’t have to be done well as long as they are expensive and full of ‘splosions’. The best way to turn off your brain is to see a well made film, because it engages you in the story for 90+ minutes, which is true escapism. Just because something is a popcorn movie doesn’t mean it can’t be done with craftsmanship, wit, and an understanding of story and narrative. There is a reason why COWBOYS AND ALIENS wasn’t very fun, and its not because I can’t ‘turn off my brain’, or that I was walking in expecting LAWRENCE OF ARABIA, just like there is a reason why the first IRON MAN was pretty awesome. Now I’m not denying there are different levels of comparison when it comes to different types of films, of course, as in I walk into SHAME with a different mindset than when I saw FAST FIVE, and I thought SHAME was wonderfully performed but too long, far fetched (do I believe those things happen in real life? Yes. but do I believe they happen in that way? No) and lacking in emotional dynamic or build up, so I thought it was lackluster for the type of film it was wanting to be. FAST FIVE, on the other hand, was a fucking blast and the only watchable one in the series outside of the first one. It was well made for broad male appeal, it had stakes I understood, good pacing and clever gags. It wasn’t a GREAT FILM, but it was good fun. COWBOYS AND ALIENS was not. Should I like it just because it isn’t trying to be LAWRENCE OF ARABIA?
Lockout looks like goofy fun, I love Guy Pearce, so I’ll see it.
Kate Upton won’t save The Stooges, but God Bless Her! for trying