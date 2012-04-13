Weekend Movie Guide: Even Kate Upton Can't Save Three Stooges

: Three Stooges, The Cabin in the Woods, Lockout

FilmDrunk Suggests: I’m gonna go with Lockout on this one. It looks like it has a lot of entertainment potential and Vince didn’t think it was all that bad. Otherwise, I’m going to stay in and keep writing new movie ideas in my dream journal and praying that someone from Hollywood will steal it. It’s worth it.

Three Stooges

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 46% critics, 71% audience, 0% of people who thought we’d finally rid ourselves of Will Sasso

Gratuitous Review Quotes:

“The imbecilic ‘Stooges’ still manages to pummel you into submission with 92 minutes of relentless stupidity. Even by Stooges standards, it’s overly juvenile and totally dumb. What I didn’t expect was for it to be so dated and out of touch with what modern audiences find funny. ‘You haven’t changed a bit,’ one character tells the Three Stooges. Maybe they should have, though. Just a little.” – Sean O’Connell, Washington Post “The main problem is that the Stooges really weren’t built for distance. Their enduring popularity is due mainly to the nearly 200 short films they made in their heyday, not their few forgotten features. The Farrelly Bros. recognize this, and split the movie up into three connected shorts, but it’s to little avail.” – Peter Howell, Toronto Star

Armchair Analysis: I’m not going to pretend to be some lifelong fan of the classic Three Stooges TV shows, because I watched them as a kid in the 80s and I just never connected with humor from the 30s and 40s. Also, Shemp really creeped me out. But I’ve always respected that people of other generations considered the Stooges to be comedy icons and pioneers in slapstick humor.

From the looks of this new Three Stooges take from the Farrelly brothers, I don’t think they really respect the original product, and that seems to be the general consensus of most critics. However, I won’t crap on someone’s effort to introduce a classic institution to a new generation as a means of keeping the legend alive. But much like the original Stooges, I just have no interest in watching the sorely out-of-touch Farrellys and their new version.