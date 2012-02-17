Weekend Movie Guide: Foreheads Of Fire!

FilmDrunk Suggests: Vince really liked Bullhead, in case you haven’t read his review, so if it’s available near you, go check that out and tell people that you saw it because you read Vince’s review. Otherwise, I really liked Safe House, because it was a lot of fun watching Ryan Reynolds get his ass kicked. It was like Van Wilder: The Rise of Bourne.
Also, if you’re hanging out in the San Fran area, make sure you swing on by Vince’s screening of The FP. Check out event details here on the ol’ Facebook, and tell them Burnsy sent ya. They’ll ask, “Who?” but they know. Those kidders, they know.
Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance
Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 13% critics, 63% audience, 75% skeleton bikers
Gratuitous Review Quotes:
“It’s still a profoundly silly mash-up of comic book and quasi-religious ‘prophecy’ about a motorcyclist who sold his soul to the devil, who transforms into a flaming avenger hurtling out of hell when the need arises. But this time around, Cage and everybody else on board are in on the joke.” – Roger Moore, Dallas Morning News
“Reliably eccentric by this point in his career, Cage drops his jellybean-munching Elvis schtick from the first Ghost Rider but rarely ramps things up to match the consistently nonsensical directorial demeanor. The closest thing to a straight man around, Elba doles out exposition and gunfire dutifully, while Placido (The American) takes over for Eva Mendes in the eye-candy department.” – My dear friend William Goss, Film.com
Armchair Analysis: Look, I don’t know why this sequel was made. The first Ghost Rider was just a terrible movie, which sucks because I loved the Ghost Rider comic back when I was all nerdy and not this rugged slice of man that you see before you today. I don’t know if it’s the false sense of security that I’ve felt since being pleasantly surprised by the quality of Thor, Captain America and X-Men: First Class (I even liked The Losers in a guilty pleasure sense) but I’m willing to give Nic Cage another chance here. He really wanted this sequel to happen because even he recognized that the first effort sucked, so I reluctantly admit that I’m going to see this. I know, famous last words.
So is Chris Pine 7 feet tall, or is the bad-ass playing Bane in the new Batman film actually 5’2″?
He’s 5’9”. i know, it doesn’t make sense to the comic nerd in me either.
It’s funny having Burnsy write on this site, as he seems to love the films we all know Vince would hate.
Hey Burnsy, can you put me in touch with Vince? That guy is a hoot.
Sincerely,
Powerful Studio Executive
Best example: Big Trouble in Little China is my favorite movie of all-time. Vince hates it. I also love the Bourne and Bond films and Vince likes The Olsen Twins Adventures.
We generally agree on comedies, I think.
I’m excited to see Ghost Rider because it seems like all of us (directors and Cage include) know that it’s going to be crappy, so let’s just make it fun crappy.
With that sad, i wonder what Reese Withersppon feels like knowing that she’s pretty much played the same two characters for every movie she is in.
Placido naked was the best part of The American.
“the women were in on the gags”
I prefer the gags in the women, thanks. Whatever, Chinese restaurants now brag that their food “Does Not Contain MCG.”
How can Nicolas Cage, the directors of Crank/Gamer, and a demon on a motorcycle go wrong? It’s like a camp melting pot
A Neveldine and Taylor movie is released as gloriously insane as Ghost Rider appears to be, and not an Armond White review to be seen?
Colin. Shenangians.
At least we have his review of This Means War.
God bless Armond White, and forever keep him safe to write these amazing review.
Childhood nostalgia for the Borrowers (google it you yanks) and my ever growing love of Studio Ghibli will make it impossible for me not to see ‘The Secret World of Arrietty.’
Is it just me, or does Chris Pine have a really big head? I mean, I’m talking irradiated super-villain big head.
I saw Ghost Rider last night with my kids. Not terrible in a terrible way. Just the right amount of terrible that you could enjoy it. Like has been said elsewhere, it did seem very much like everyone was actually in on the joke this time.
The only thing I really didn’t care for was the shaky camera shots during action sequences. I don’t need to be nauseated to understand that things are happening in front of me. You move in FRONT of the camera, set the camera on a steady mount and let me watch as you do things. That’s the proper way.
All in all, I wasn’t feeling cheated afterwards, which I guess is the best thing I can say for it. My sons enjoyed the hell out of it.