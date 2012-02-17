Weekend Movie Guide: Foreheads Of Fire!

: Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, The Secret World of Arietty, This Means War, Bullhead

FilmDrunk Suggests: Vince really liked Bullhead, in case you haven’t read his review, so if it’s available near you, go check that out and tell people that you saw it because you read Vince’s review. Otherwise, I really liked Safe House, because it was a lot of fun watching Ryan Reynolds get his ass kicked. It was like Van Wilder: The Rise of Bourne.

Also, if you're hanging out in the San Fran area, make sure you swing on by Vince's screening of The FP.

Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance

Rotten Tomatoes Scores: 13% critics, 63% audience, 75% skeleton bikers

Gratuitous Review Quotes:

“It’s still a profoundly silly mash-up of comic book and quasi-religious ‘prophecy’ about a motorcyclist who sold his soul to the devil, who transforms into a flaming avenger hurtling out of hell when the need arises. But this time around, Cage and everybody else on board are in on the joke.” – Roger Moore, Dallas Morning News “Reliably eccentric by this point in his career, Cage drops his jellybean-munching Elvis schtick from the first Ghost Rider but rarely ramps things up to match the consistently nonsensical directorial demeanor. The closest thing to a straight man around, Elba doles out exposition and gunfire dutifully, while Placido (The American) takes over for Eva Mendes in the eye-candy department.” – My dear friend William Goss, Film.com

Armchair Analysis: Look, I don’t know why this sequel was made. The first Ghost Rider was just a terrible movie, which sucks because I loved the Ghost Rider comic back when I was all nerdy and not this rugged slice of man that you see before you today. I don’t know if it’s the false sense of security that I’ve felt since being pleasantly surprised by the quality of Thor, Captain America and X-Men: First Class (I even liked The Losers in a guilty pleasure sense) but I’m willing to give Nic Cage another chance here. He really wanted this sequel to happen because even he recognized that the first effort sucked, so I reluctantly admit that I’m going to see this. I know, famous last words.